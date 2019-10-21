This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Boston Uprising are cleaning house before the 2020 Overwatch League season. Six players from the team’s 2019 roster have been released, the organization announced today. These players include the team’s entire support line—starters and substitutes.

Supports Yang “Persia” Zion and Renan “alemao” Moretto, off-tank Richard “rCk” Kanerva, and DPS Lee “Stellar” Do-hyung were all released from the Boston Uprising after the team declined to renew their contracts. The contracts of supports Kwon “AimGod” Min-seok and Kristian “Kellex” Keller also lapsed.

Boston Uprising on Twitter Today we say goodbye to several members of the Uprising. Roster announcements: https://t.co/Mv2kJkq4bG

AimGod and Kellex have been a part of the Boston Uprising since the team’s inaugural season and are now free agents who can be picked up by any team in the league. Kellex is a former player for Team Singularity and has played main support for Team Denmark in the Overwatch World Cup for three years.

AimGod played flex support for Meta Bellum and made headlines during this season of the Overwatch League for seemingly disappearing from the team’s starting roster. No comment was ever given from the team or the league about his removal as a starter.

Stellar previously retired from professional Overwatch after playing for a short time on the Toronto Defiant. Finnish off-tank rCk was another midseason pickup for the Boston Uprising, having played for the Dallas Fuel during the second season of the league. He’ll be playing on Team Finland during the 2019 Overwatch World Cup.

The Boston Uprising roster changes wipe out the team’s entire support line. Flex support Persia joined the team after playing for Talon Esports in Pacific Overwatch Contenders. He joined the Uprising’s starting roster in AimGod’s place this season. Substitute support Alemao previously played with successful Contenders team Brazil Gaming House for two years. He was the only Brazilian player in the Overwatch League.

After these massive changes, only four players remain on the Boston Uprising. DPS duo Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse and Jeffrey “blasé” Tang, main tank Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth, and off-tank Park “Axxiom” Min-sub are still on the team.

All teams in the Overwatch League must have a minimum of eight players signed to their roster by Nov. 15. For the Boston Uprising, this means they’ll likely be announcing some new additions within the next month.