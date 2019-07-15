Boston Uprising acquire Stellar

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Retirement isn’t for everyone—just ask Lee “Stellar” Do-hyung, former DPS for the Toronto Defiant. Stellar retired from professional Overwatch competition in April, but has returned to play for the Boston Uprising.

Stellar is a hitscan DPS specialist who previously played for Overwatch Contenders Korea team O2 Ardeont. He most recently played for the Toronto Defiant at the start of the current Overwatch League season. Stellar retired from the Defiant after stage one, citing personal reasons for leaving the professional gaming life. The Boston Uprising, now on the brink of season playoff contention, welcomed him back into the fray today.

Boston Uprising on Twitter 🚨New player alert!🚨 We’re excited to add @dohyung6130 to #BostonUp. Welcome, Stellar! 🔗: https://t.co/570VM9dX9C

“We are extremely pleased to welcome [Stellar] to the Uprising,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, president of gaming for the Kraft Group, which owns the Boston Uprising. HuK also said that Stellar would be a “key part” of the roster moving forward.

Stellar’s addition to the Boston Uprising may be even more of a hint that role lock is coming to the Overwatch League in stage four. The Uprising have two DPS players right now in the form of Jeffery “blasé” Tang and Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse. Both have played regularly in most of the season, but if damage-dealers are about to return to the forefront of the Overwatch League, the Uprising could need an alternate.

The Boston Uprising’s next game is against the Guangzhou Charge on July 27 at 3:45pm CT.