Boston Uprising acquire Myunbong and Jerry

After a series of player releases, the Boston Uprising are finally making some new acquisitions. The Uprising have signed flex support Seo “Myunbong” Sang-min and DPS Min “Jerry” Tae-Hui. Both players have been standouts in Overwatch Contenders Korea.

Jerry is a hitscan DPS player who was previously with Meta Athena, a team in Contenders Korea. While Meta Athena ended the latest Contenders season in seventh place, Jerry’s proficiency on Widowmaker and Sombra obviously impressed the Uprising.

Myunbong is a flex support who most recently played for O2 Blast in Contenders Korea. The team qualified for the Pacific Showdown and came in second place, falling to Element Mystic in the finals. Myunbong is known for his Ana and Zenyatta play.

These are the first roster additions announced by the Boston Uprising during the offseason. Chris “HuK” Loranger, the president of gaming for the Kraft Group, initially made the announcements on his personal stream last night.

Myunbong’s addition to the team is especially necessary. The Boston Uprising recently dropped six players, including the entire starting and substitute support line for the team. Jerry’s hero pool crosses over with that of current Boston Uprising hitscan DPS Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse, which may mean more changes are on the way.

Myunbong and Jerry are the first confirmed 2020 signings for the Boston Uprising. They join the three players still technically remaining on the roster. Every team in the Overwatch League must present a lineup with a minimum of eight players by Nov. 15, so more announcements will likely be coming from the Uprising.