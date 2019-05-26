Element Mystic win Overwatch Pacific Showdown over O2 Blast

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Korea’s Element Mystic were crowned the best team in the Pacific at the Overwatch Pacific Showdown today after taking down O2 Blast 4-2. They also secured another spot for Korea at the Contenders Gauntlet in October, which means the region will have three representatives at its hometown event.



This was a back-and-forth series. Element Mystic jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead, only dropping Lijiang Tower. Kim “Doha” Dong-ha’s Sombra was a deciding factor throughout the series. Crucial EMPs and hacks shut down any defense that O2 Blast tried to mount.



Path to Pro Community on Twitter Element Mystic take map 2 by capping A after an impressive full hold. Series is all tied up 1-1! https://t.co/kQPhIIbSiX

Young gun Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han’s Doomfist was expected to be a difference maker for Element Mystic, but it was rarely brought, instead relying on Zarya. This allowed Kim “Proper” Dong-hyeon to dominate in the Zarya-vs-Zarya matchup, often tearing through Element Mystic.

Related: How to watch the Overwatch Contenders Pacific and Atlantic Showdowns

O2 Blast looked comfortable in the GOATS mirror, but curveballs thrown in by Element Mystic in the form of Sombra or Doomfist kept them one step ahead. O2 Blast couldn’t find the key openings in fights on the crucial targets, and Element Mystic just steamrolled through, finishing up the game with a full hold on Blizzard World.



Path to Pro Community on Twitter Congratulations to your Pacific Showdown Champions, @ElementMystic! They take the series 4-2 after completing the full hold on Blizzard World A. https://t.co/aTQ30ajveW

China and the Pacific have also secured spots at the Gauntlet in Seoul, with China losing one spot after LGE.Huya were knocked out in fifth. Australia’s Order were also knocked out early, losing the sole spot for Australia at the Gauntlet.

The final five spots will be decided at the Atlantic Showdown, where the best teams from North America, Europe, and South America will duke it out.



The Atlantic Showdown starts on May 31.

