Toronto Defiant release Neko and sign Beast

The Overwatch League’s only Canadian franchise moved on from their flex healer and added a new main tank player today.

The Toronto Defiant have made several changes to their roster this month in anticipation of next year’s Overwatch League season. And in the latest change, Toronto released flex healer Park “Neko” Se-hyeon and signed main tank Adam “Beast” Denton.

Neko was a support for the Toronto Defiant during the Overwatch League’s 2019 season. Prior to his time with Toronto, the South Korean player filled the same role with the Boston Uprising. His signature heroes are Zenyatta, Ana, and Sombra.

Toronto Defiant on Twitter The Defiant family would like to thank @ow_neko for being such a valuable and unforgettable member of our team. Thank you Sehyun, we wish you nothing but the best. #RiseTogether

Meanwhile, the Canadian team signed Beast, an American main tank, less than 24 hours before Neko’s release. Beast is a new face from the Overwatch Contenders’ team Fusion Academy. Overwatch Contenders acts as a competition for aspiring Overwatch League players. New players are picked from the top-performing Contenders teams and signed to professional squads.

Toronto Defiant on Twitter Please join us in welcoming @Beasthalo to the Defiant roster! We’re super stoked that his move from @OWPathToPro to the @overwatchleague will be with us. We’ll take great care of him @FusionUni! #RiseTogether

Beast prefers to play Winston, Wrecking Ball, Reinhardt, and Orisa in matches. He joins the main roster with big names like Liam “Mangachu” Campbell and Brady “Agilities” Girardi.

The Toronto Defiant aren’t the only Overwatch League team making changes during this time of year, however. Overwatch League teams have until Nov. 15 to sign at least eight players for the 2020 season.