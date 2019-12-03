This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Paris Eternal have added another tank to their lineup with the signing of off-tank Eoghan “Smex” O’Neill for the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced today.

Smex played for NRG Esports earlier in the year before joining the Montreal Rebellion, the Toronto Defiant’s Contenders roster, in June. The main tank has represented the U.K. in the Overwatch World Cup every year since 2017 alongside Paris Eternal support Harrison “Kruise” Pond.

Paris Eternal on Twitter All systems operational. Smex, ready for combat! Please help us welcome @smexy to our team for the 2020 season! #FiatLux https://t.co/veulthSD0u

Paris struggled to find success throughout the 2019 season and ultimately ended the year in 14th place. The Parisian team has since made a few roster changes in preparation for the 2020 season, including a complete rehaul of its coaching staff. In October, the Eternal said goodbye to four of their original players: George “ShaDowBurn” Guscha, Karol “Danye” Szcześniak, Finnbjörn “Finnsi” Jónasson, and Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen.

The Eternal are opting for a mixed-language roster this year and have brought on main tank Jeong “NoSmite” Da-un from the Hangzhou Spark. Similarly, the team welcomed former Element Mystic players Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo, Choi “Hanbin” Han-bin, and Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han.

The Overwatch League returns for its third season on Feb. 8. The Paris Eternal will put their new roster to the test against the Toronto Defiant for the first match of the season at 1pm CT.