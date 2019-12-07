Jake retires from professional Overwatch

Junkrat mains everywhere just felt something shift in the universe. Houston Outlaws DPS Jake “Jake” Lyon is retiring from professional Overwatch, and although he’s no longer a part of the Overwatch League, he noted that his journey within the esports scene is far from over.

Jake played for the Houston Outlaws during both seasons of the Overwatch League. He began his professional career as a DPS on a small team named -bird noises-, which also included future league players Matthew “Super” DeLisi and Connor “Avast” Prince. The team was later picked up by a sister team of LG, LG Evil, to compete in early professional Overwatch tournaments. Jake played DPS for Team USA in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup and later went on to become a caster for the 2018 and 2019 competitions.

Houston Outlaws on Twitter Today we say goodbye to @jakeow as he retires to pursue new opportunities. Jake has been nothing short of an incredible player, teammate, and professional in his time with us. We wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward. Forever an Outlaw. 💚 https://t.co/Mm4R5e5AsQ

In a Twitlonger message, Jake explained that his decision to leave the Overwatch League was a result of reevaluating his life goals. “In service of my own fulfillment and happiness…I know that I must step away from professional play for now,” he wrote. “In giving everything to grind the game, I have forcibly stagnated my process of learning, growth, and exploration that I feel allowed me to reach this competitive level in the first place.”

Jake joins a growing list of veteran players who have decided to pursue other goals within the competitive Overwatch scene. New York Excelsior DPS Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon retired yesterday, opting to become a partnered streamer instead of participating in the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Much like Pine, fans will likely see more of Jake in the future. “Suffice to say that you haven’t seen the last of me in the Overwatch scene,” he noted in his retirement message.