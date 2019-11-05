This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Great North is getting a little greater. The Toronto Defiant have added Kristian “Kellex” Keller to their roster, continuing a series of high-profile signings. As the weeks go on, it’s becoming apparent that the Defiant are moving toward a Western-based roster of veteran Overwatch talent.

Kellex previously played main support for the Boston Uprising throughout the first two years of the Overwatch League. He was one of the six players released from the team after the second season. Kellex previously played for Team Singularity and has been a main support on Team Denmark in the Overwatch World Cup for three years.

Toronto Defiant on Twitter Another day, another roster announcement. Please join us in welcoming @KellexOW to the Defiant! We’re incredibly excited to add the Great Dane to our roster for Season 3. #RiseTogether

Toronto has quickly built up a star-studded roster of Overwatch League talent culled from other teams. Yesterday, the team officially announced their signing of Lane “Surefour” Roberts, previously a DPS for the Los Angeles Gladiators. He joins fellow Canadian DPS Brady “Agilities” Girardi on the team. Agilities and Park “KariV” Young-seo joined the Defiant from the Los Angeles Valiant.

By retaining Liam “Mangachu” Campbell on the Toronto Defiant for a second season, the team also seems to be prioritizing Canadian talent. For a team that started with an all-Korean roster in 2019, these are monumental organizational changes.

In 2019, the Toronto Defiant finished the Overwatch League season tied for 17th place. Perhaps these roster moves are the first step toward trying to change their luck in the 2020 season, where they’ll move to Toronto and host two homestands for fans.