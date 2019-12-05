This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Finnish main tank Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen joined the Los Angeles Gladiators last night ahead of the Overwatch League’s 2020 season.

LhCloudy played main tank for the Paris Eternal during the 2019 season. His Orisa was a common sight in the team’s matches, usually played alongside Finnbjörn “Finnsi” Jónasson’s D.Va. Before joining the Overwatch League, he played for Gigantti, a Contenders Europe team.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter ☁️Weather report is saying it might be kinda @LhCloudy ☁️ Please welcome @LhCloudy to Gladiators! #ShieldsUp

The Eternal made their Overwatch League debut as a bastion of European talent in a competition usually dominated by Korean and American players. But after a lackluster season, the team dropped four players. DPS players George “ShaDowBurn” Gushcha and Karol “Danye” Szcześniak were released from the Eternal alongside the team’s tank duo, LhCloudy and Finnsi.

LhCloudy will join Son “OGE” Min-seok as one of the Gladiators main tanks. The team released one of its last tanks, Gye “rOar” Chang-hoon, between seasons.

The Gladiators made a series of roster changes this offseason. The team disbanded its terrifying DPS lineup from the Overwatch League’s inaugural season. João “Hydration” Telles signed with the Houston Outlaws and Lane “Surefour” Roberts will play for the Toronto Defiant. OGE just joined the team after Jang “Decay” Gui-un was traded to the Dallas Fuel in exchange for him.

The Gladiators dropped big names, but also signed well-known players to prepare for 2020. Off-tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern joined the team from its LA-based rival, the Los Angeles Valiant. Overwatch League season one champion Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk was signed from the London Spitfire. Aaron “Bischu” Kim, another inaugural season veteran, rejoined the team after playing the 2019 season for the Guangzhou Charge.