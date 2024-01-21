Marvel Snap quickly became one of the most popular card games around since it released in October 2022. The virtual card game has collectible cards featuring Marvel heroes and villains, and fast-paced, addictive gameplay.
The game has continuously grown in popularity among PC and mobile gamers, and many players aspire to collect every card without even knowing how many exist. This is where you’ll find every card available in Marvel Snap, including their Cost, power, and abilities.
How many cards are in Marvel Snap?
Marvel Snap currently has 261 available cards (this only accounts for cards you can unlock and doesn’t include cards generated by card effects and locations), with additional cards added regularly. Skaar, Caiera, Hercules, and Miek are the latest cards to be added.
Skarr has a Cost of 6 and a Power of 11. The card’s ability reads, “Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.”
Caiera has a Cost of 3 and a Power of 4. The card’s ability reads, “Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.”
Hercules has a Cost of 4 and a Power of 7. The card’s ability reads, “The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.”
Miek has a Cost of 1 and a Power of 1. The card’s ability reads, “After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.”
The next cards to be released are Grand Master (Jan. 23) and Beta Ray Bill (Jan. 30).
Every card in Marvel Snap
Here is the current full list of cards in Marvel Snap, alongside their Cost, power, and abilities.
|Name
|Cost
|Power
|Ability
|Abomination
|5
|9
|No Ability
|Absorbing Man
|4
|4
|On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
|Adam Warlock
|2
|0
|At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.
|Aero
|5
|9
|On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played anywhere to this location.
|Agatha Harkness
|6
|14
|Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.
|Agent 13
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
|Agent Coulson
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.
|Alioth
|6
|2
|On Reveal: Destroy all unrevealed enemy cards here
|America Chavez
|2
|3
|Give the top card of your deck +2 Power.
|Angel
|1
|2
|When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your hand or deck to replace it.
|Angela
|2
|2
|When you play a card here, +2 Power.
|Annihilus
|5
|6
|On Reveal: Your cards with Power below 0 switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.
|Ant-Man
|1
|1
|Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.
|Apocalypse
|6
|8
|When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.
|Armor
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.
|Arnim Zola
|6
|0
|On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here; add copies of it to the other locations.
|Attuma
|4
|10
|If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.
|Baron Mordo
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.
|Bast
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.
|Beast
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.
|Beta Ray Bill
|4
|5
|On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.
|Bishop
|3
|1
|When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.
|Black Bolt
|5
|7
|On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s hand.
|Black Cat
|4
|9
|If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.
|Black Knight
|1
|2
|After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power. (once per game)
|Black Panther
|5
|4
|On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
|Black Widow
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.
|Blade
|1
|3
|On Reveal: Discard the rightmost card from your hand.
|Blob
|6
|0
|On Reveal: Merge cards from your deck into this until it gains 15 or more Power.
Ongoing: Can’t be moved.
|Blue Marvel
|5
|3
|Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.
|Brood
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.
|Bucky Barnes
|2
|1
|When this is destroyed, replace it with the Winter Soldier.
|Cable
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.
|Caiera
|3
|4
|Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.
|Captain America
|3
|3
|Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.
|Captain Marvel
|4
|4
|At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)
|Carnage
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.
|Cerebro
|3
|0
|Ongoing: Your highest-Power cards get +2 Power.
|Cloak
|2
|4
|On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.
|Colleen Wing
|2
|4
|On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.
|Colossus
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its Power reduced.
|Cosmo
|3
|3
|Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.
|Crossbones
|4
|8
|You can only play this at locations where you are winning.
|Crystal
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Each player draws a card.
|Cyclops
|3
|4
|No Ability
|Dagger
|2
|0
|When this moves to a location, +3 Power for each card your opponent has there.
|Daken
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.
|Daredevil
|2
|2
|On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.
|Darkhawk
|4
|0
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.
|Dazzler
|2
|2
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each location that’s full on your side.
|Deadpool
|1
|1
|When this card is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the power.
|Death
|8
|12
|Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.
|Deathlok
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.
|Debrii
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.
|Destroyer
|6
|16
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.
|Devil Dinosaur
|5
|3
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.
|Doctor Doom
|6
|5
|On Reveal: Add a 4-Power Doombot to each other location.
|Doctor Octopus
|5
|10
|On Reveal: Pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.
|Doctor Strange
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Move your highest-Power cards to this location.
|Domino
|2
|3
|You always draw this card on turn two, and not before.
|Dracula
|4
|1
|At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand to gain its Power.
|Drax
|4
|6
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
|Ebony Maw
|1
|7
|You can’t play this after turn three.
Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.
|Echo
|1
|2
|After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.
|Electro
|3
|2
|On Reveal: +1 Max Energy.
Ongoing: You can only play one card a turn.
|Elektra
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location.
|Elsa Bloodstone
|2
|3
|After you play a card that fills this location, give it +2 Power.
|Enchantress
|4
|5
|On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.
|Evolved Abomination
|5
|9
|Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.
|Evolved Cyclops
|3
|4
|When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict two enemy cards here with -1 Power.
|Evolved Hulk
|6
|12
|When you end a turn with unspent Energy, +2 Power. (if in hand or in play)
|Evolved Misty Knight
|1
|2
|When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.
|Evolved Shocker
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost.
|Evolved The Thing
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Afflict three random enemy cards here with -1 Power.
|Evolved Wasp
|0
|1
|On Reveal: Afflict an enemy card here with -1 Power.
|Falcon
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.
|Forge
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
|Galactus
|6
|5
|On Reveal: If you’re winning this location and this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
|Gambit
|3
|3
|Discards a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.
|Gamora
|5
|7
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +5 Power.
|Ghost
|1
|2
|Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.)
|Ghost Rider
|4
|3
|On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.
|Ghost-Spider
|1
|2
|On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.
|Giganto
|6
|14
|You can only play this at the left location.
|Gladiator
|3
|8
|On Reveal: Add a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of this location. If it has less Power, destroy it.
|Goose
|2
|2
|Ongoing: Nobody can play 4, 5, or 6-Cost cards at this location.
|Grand Master
|2
|0
|On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.
|Green Goblin
|3
|-3
|On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
|Groot
|3
|4
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
|Havok
|2
|0
|After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +4 Power.
|Hawkeye
|1
|1
|On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +3 Power.
|Hazmat
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Give all other cards -1 Power.
|Heimdall
|6
|8
|On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.
|Hela
|6
|6
|On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.
|Helicarrier
|6
|10
|When you discard this from your hand, add three random cards to your hand.
|Hellcow
|4
|8
|On Reveal: Discard two cards from your hand.
|Hercules
|4
|7
|The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.
|High Evolutionary
|4
|4
|At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.
|Hit-Monkey
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.
|Hobgoblin
|5
|-8
|On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
|Howard the Duck
|1
|2
|Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.
|Hulk
|6
|12
|No Ability
|Hulkbuster
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.
|Human Torch
|1
|2
|When this moves, double its Power.
|Iceman
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Give a card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (maximum 6).
|Invisible Woman
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.
|Iron Fist
|1
|2
|On Reveal: After you play your next card, move it one location to the left.
|Iron Lad
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.
|Iron Man
|5
|0
|Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.
|Ironheart
|3
|0
|On Reveal: Give three other friendly cards +2 Power.
|Jane Foster Mighty Thor
|5
|8
|On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost 0 from your deck.
|Jean Grey
|3
|3
|Ongoing: Players must play their first card here each turn.
|Jeff the Baby Land Shark
|2
|3
|You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.
|Jessica Jones
|4
|5
|On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power.
|Jubilee
|4
|1
|On Reveal: Add the top card of your deck to this location.
|Juggernaut
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Move away all enemy cards played here this turn. (including unrevealed cards)
|Ka-Zar
|4
|4
|Ongoing: Your 1-Cost Cards have +1 Power.
|Kang the Conqueror
|5
|0
|On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)
|Killmonger
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.
|Kingpin
|2
|3
|When an enemy card moves here, afflict it with -2 Power.
|Kitty Pryde
|1
|1
|When this returns to your hand, +1 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.
|Klaw
|5
|4
|Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power.
|Knull
|6
|0
|Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.
|Korg
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into the opponent’s deck.
|Kraven
|2
|2
|When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.
|Lady Deathstrike
|5
|4
|On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.
|Lady Sif
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.
|Leader
|6
|2
|On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side.
|Leech
|5
|3
|At the start of turn 6, remove all abilities from cards in your opponent’s hand.
|Legion
|5
|7
|On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.
|Lizard
|2
|5
|Ongoing: -4 Power if your opponent has four cards here.
|Lockjaw
|3
|2
|When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)
|Loki
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Transform your hand into cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 Cost
|Luke Cage
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Your cards here can’t have their Power reduced.
|M’Baku
|1
|2
|If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.
|Magik
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Replace this location with ‘Limbo’. Doesn’t work after turn 5.
|Magneto
|6
|12
|On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-cost cards to this location.
|Man-Thing
|4
|5
|Ongoing: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.
|Mantis
|2
|3
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.
|Maria Hill
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Add a random 2-Cost card to your hand.
|Martyr
|1
|5
|At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game. (if possible)
|Master Mold
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand.
|Maximus
|2
|6
|On Reveal: Your opponent draws two cards.
|Medusa
|2
|2
|On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +3 Power.
|Miek
|1
|1
|After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.
|Miles Morales
|4
|5
|If a card moved last turn, this costs one.
|Mirage
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 power.
|Mister Fantastic
|3
|2
|Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.
|Mister Negative
|4
|-1
|On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.
|Mister Sinister
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
|Misty Knight
|1
|2
|No Ability
|Mobius M. Mobius
|3
|3
|Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.
|MODOK
|5
|8
|On Reveal: Discard your hand.
|Mojo
|2
|2
|Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.
|Moon Girl
|4
|4
|On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.
|Moon Knight
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.
|Morbius
|2
|0
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you discarded from your hand this game.
|Morph
|3
|0
|On Reveal: Become a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand.
|Ms. Marvel
|4
|4
|Ongoing: Your adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated Costs have +5 Power.
|Multiple Man
|2
|3
|When this moves, add a copy to the old location.
|Mysterio
|2
|4
|As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.
|Mystique
|3
|0
|On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it. (if it’s in play)
|Nakia
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +1 Power.
|Namor
|4
|6
|Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
|Nebula
|1
|1
|Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)
|Negasonic Teenage Warhead
|3
|2
|After an enemy card is played here, destroy it. (once per game)
|Nick Fury
|4
|5
|On Reveal: Add three random 6-cost cards to your hand.
|Nico Minoru
|1
|2
|On Reveal: After you play your next card, cast a spell. (The spell changes each turn.)
|Nightcrawler
|1
|2
|You can move this once.
|Nimrod
|5
|6
|When this card is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.
|Nova
|1
|1
|When this is destroyed, give your other cards +1 Power.
|Odin
|6
|8
|On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.
|Okoye
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
|Omega Red
|4
|5
|Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.
|Onslaught
|6
|7
|Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.
|Orka
|6
|11
|Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
|Patriot
|3
|1
|Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.
|Phoenix Force
|4
|5
|On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.
|Polaris
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.
|Professor X
|5
|1
|Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.)
|Psylocke
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.
|Quake
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Swap the positions of the other two locations.
|Quicksilver
|1
|2
|Starts in your opening hand.
|Quinjet
|1
|2
|Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
|Ravonna Renslayer
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
|Red Skull
|5
|14
|Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.
|Rescue
|4
|4
|On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.
|Rhino
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)
|Rocket Raccoon
|1
|2
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
|Rockslide
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Shuffle two Rocks into your opponent’s deck.
|Rogue
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Steal the text from an enemy Ongoing card here.
|Ronan the Accuser
|5
|5
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.
|Sabretooth
|3
|4
|When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.
|Sandman
|5
|4
|Ongoing: Players can only play one card a turn.
|Sauron
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.
|Scarlet Witch
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.
|Scorpion
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
|Sebastian Shaw
|3
|4
|When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)
|Selene
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.
|Sentinel
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.
|Sentry
|4
|10
|You can’t play this at the right location.
On Reveal: Add a -10 Power Void to the right location.
|Sera
|5
|4
|Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost one less. (minimum one)
|Shadow King
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.
|Shang-Chi
|4
|3
|On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 10 or more Power.
|Shanna the She-Devil
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.
|She-Hulk
|6
|10
|Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.
|Shocker
|2
|3
|No Ability
|Shuri
|4
|1
|On Reveal: If you play your next card here, double its Power.
|Silk
|2
|5
|After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.
|Silver Samurai
|4
|5
|Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.
|Silver Surfer
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +2 Power.
|Skaar
|6
|11
|Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.
|Snowguard
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Add the Hawk and Bear auroras to your hand.
|Spectrum
|6
|7
|On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
|Spider-Ham
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.
|Spider-Man
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Move to another location and pull an enemy card from here to there.
|Spider-Man 2099
|4
|6
|The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.
|Spider-Woman
|5
|8
|On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.
|Squirrel Girl
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.
|Star Lord
|2
|2
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
|Stature
|5
|6
|Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.
|Stegron
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.
|Storm
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.
|Strong Guy
|3
|3
|Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.
|Sunspot
|1
|0
|At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.
|Super Skrull
|4
|2
|Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
|Swarm
|2
|3
|When you discard this, add two copies that cost 0 to your hand.
|Sword Master
|3
|6
|On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
|Taskmaster
|5
|0
|On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)
|Thanos
|6
|10
|At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
|The Collector
|2
|2
|When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.
|The Hood
|1
|-3
|On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.
|The Infinaut
|6
|20
|If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.
|The Living Tribunal
|6
|9
|Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.
|The Punisher
|3
|3
|Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.
|The Thing
|4
|6
|No Ability
|Thor
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Shuffle Mjölnir into your deck.
|Titania
|1
|5
|When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
|Typhoid Mary
|4
|10
|Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.
|Uatu the Watcher
|1
|2
|At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.
|Ultron
|6
|8
|On Reveal: Create four one-Power Drones at each adjacent location.
|Valkyrie
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Set ALL cards here to 3 Power.
|Venom
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.
|Viper
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.
|Vision
|5
|8
|You can move this each turn.
|Vulture
|3
|3
|When this card moves, +5 Power.
|Warpath
|4
|5
|Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +5 Power.
|Wasp
|0
|1
|No Ability
|Wave
|3
|5
|On Reveal: All cards cost a maximum of 4 until the end of next turn.
|Werewolf By Night
|4
|4
|After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.
|White Queen
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand.
|White Tiger
|5
|1
|On Reveal: Add a seven-Power Tiger to another location.
|Wolfsbane
|3
|1
|On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.
|Wolverine
|2
|2
|When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.
|Wong
|4
|2
|Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.
|X-23
|1
|2
|When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location and you get +1 Energy next turn.
|Yellowjacket
|0
|2
|On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.
|Yondu
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck.
|Zabu
|2
|2
|Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
|Zero
|1
|3
|On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.
How to unlock new cards in Marvel Snap
To get new cards, you must increase your Collection Level. You earn cards one at a time, at random, so the more cards you acquire, the better.
Another way to get cards outside of your Collection is through buying them in the Token Shop. One card from either the series four or five collection will be available for purchase there every eight hours. If you still do not have the required number of tokens to buy the card in a specific rotation, you can pin it there so it won’t be removed whenever the eight-hour rotation happens.
Additionally, players may now acquire a series three card at every start of a season. This also rotates every eight hours, and you can only get one card per season.
You can upgrade the rarity of your existing Marvel Snap cards by using Boosters and Credits. The rarity goes from Common to Infinity. Doing this will increase your level and will get you more cards, but subsequent upgrades cost more.