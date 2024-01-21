Abomination 5 9 No Ability

Absorbing Man 4 4 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.

Adam Warlock 2 0 At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.

Aero 5 9 On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played anywhere to this location.

Agatha Harkness 6 14 Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.

Agent 13 1 2 On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.

Agent Coulson 3 4 On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.

Alioth 6 2 On Reveal: Destroy all unrevealed enemy cards here

America Chavez 2 3 Give the top card of your deck +2 Power.

Angel 1 2 When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your hand or deck to replace it.

Angela 2 2 When you play a card here, +2 Power.

Annihilus 5 6 On Reveal: Your cards with Power below 0 switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.

Ant-Man 1 1 Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.

Apocalypse 6 8 When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.

Armor 2 3 Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.

Arnim Zola 6 0 On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here; add copies of it to the other locations.

Attuma 4 10 If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.

Baron Mordo 2 3 On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.

Bast 1 1 On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.

Beast 3 4 On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.

Beta Ray Bill 4 5 On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.

Bishop 3 1 When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.

Black Bolt 5 7 On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s hand.

Black Cat 4 9 If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.

Black Knight 1 2 After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power. (once per game)

Black Panther 5 4 On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.

Black Widow 3 3 On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.

Blade 1 3 On Reveal: Discard the rightmost card from your hand.

Blob 6 0 On Reveal: Merge cards from your deck into this until it gains 15 or more Power.

Ongoing: Can’t be moved.

Blue Marvel 5 3 Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.

Brood 3 2 On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.

Bucky Barnes 2 1 When this is destroyed, replace it with the Winter Soldier.

Cable 3 4 On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.

Caiera 3 4 Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.

Captain America 3 3 Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.

Captain Marvel 4 4 At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)

Carnage 2 2 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.

Cerebro 3 0 Ongoing: Your highest-Power cards get +2 Power.

Cloak 2 4 On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.

Colleen Wing 2 4 On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.

Colossus 2 3 Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its Power reduced.

Cosmo 3 3 Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.

Crossbones 4 8 You can only play this at locations where you are winning.

Crystal 3 3 On Reveal: Each player draws a card.

Cyclops 3 4 No Ability

Dagger 2 0 When this moves to a location, +3 Power for each card your opponent has there.

Daken 3 4 On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.

Daredevil 2 2 On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.

Darkhawk 4 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.

Dazzler 2 2 Ongoing: +2 Power for each location that’s full on your side.

Deadpool 1 1 When this card is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the power.

Death 8 12 Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

Deathlok 3 5 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.

Debrii 3 3 On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.

Destroyer 6 16 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.

Devil Dinosaur 5 3 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.

Doctor Doom 6 5 On Reveal: Add a 4-Power Doombot to each other location.

Doctor Octopus 5 10 On Reveal: Pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.

Doctor Strange 2 3 On Reveal: Move your highest-Power cards to this location.

Domino 2 3 You always draw this card on turn two, and not before.

Dracula 4 1 At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand to gain its Power.

Drax 4 6 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Ebony Maw 1 7 You can’t play this after turn three.

Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.

Echo 1 2 After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.

Electro 3 2 On Reveal: +1 Max Energy.

Ongoing: You can only play one card a turn.

Elektra 1 2 On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location.

Elsa Bloodstone 2 3 After you play a card that fills this location, give it +2 Power.

Enchantress 4 5 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

Evolved Abomination 5 9 Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.

Evolved Cyclops 3 4 When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict two enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Evolved Hulk 6 12 When you end a turn with unspent Energy, +2 Power. (if in hand or in play)

Evolved Misty Knight 1 2 When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.

Evolved Shocker 2 3 On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost.

Evolved The Thing 4 6 On Reveal: Afflict three random enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Evolved Wasp 0 1 On Reveal: Afflict an enemy card here with -1 Power.

Falcon 2 3 On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.

Forge 1 1 On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.

Galactus 6 5 On Reveal: If you’re winning this location and this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.

Gambit 3 3 Discards a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.

Gamora 5 7 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +5 Power.

Ghost 1 2 Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.)

Ghost Rider 4 3 On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.

Ghost-Spider 1 2 On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.

Giganto 6 14 You can only play this at the left location.

Gladiator 3 8 On Reveal: Add a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of this location. If it has less Power, destroy it.

Goose 2 2 Ongoing: Nobody can play 4, 5, or 6-Cost cards at this location.

Grand Master 2 0 On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.

Green Goblin 3 -3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Groot 3 4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Havok 2 0 After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +4 Power.

Hawkeye 1 1 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +3 Power.

Hazmat 2 2 On Reveal: Give all other cards -1 Power.

Heimdall 6 8 On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.

Hela 6 6 On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

Helicarrier 6 10 When you discard this from your hand, add three random cards to your hand.

Hellcow 4 8 On Reveal: Discard two cards from your hand.

Hercules 4 7 The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.

High Evolutionary 4 4 At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.

Hit-Monkey 3 2 On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.

Hobgoblin 5 -8 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Howard the Duck 1 2 Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.

Hulk 6 12 No Ability

Hulkbuster 3 5 On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.

Human Torch 1 2 When this moves, double its Power.

Iceman 1 2 On Reveal: Give a card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (maximum 6).

Invisible Woman 2 3 Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.

Iron Fist 1 2 On Reveal: After you play your next card, move it one location to the left.

Iron Lad 4 6 On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Iron Man 5 0 Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.

Ironheart 3 0 On Reveal: Give three other friendly cards +2 Power.

Jane Foster Mighty Thor 5 8 On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost 0 from your deck.

Jean Grey 3 3 Ongoing: Players must play their first card here each turn.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark 2 3 You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

Jessica Jones 4 5 On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power.

Jubilee 4 1 On Reveal: Add the top card of your deck to this location.

Juggernaut 3 3 On Reveal: Move away all enemy cards played here this turn. (including unrevealed cards)

Ka-Zar 4 4 Ongoing: Your 1-Cost Cards have +1 Power.

Kang the Conqueror 5 0 On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)

Killmonger 3 3 On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.

Kingpin 2 3 When an enemy card moves here, afflict it with -2 Power.

Kitty Pryde 1 1 When this returns to your hand, +1 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.

Klaw 5 4 Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power.

Knull 6 0 Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.

Korg 1 2 On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into the opponent’s deck.

Kraven 2 2 When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.

Lady Deathstrike 5 4 On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.

Lady Sif 3 5 On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.

Leader 6 2 On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side.

Leech 5 3 At the start of turn 6, remove all abilities from cards in your opponent’s hand.

Legion 5 7 On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.

Lizard 2 5 Ongoing: -4 Power if your opponent has four cards here.

Lockjaw 3 2 When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)

Loki 3 5 On Reveal: Transform your hand into cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 Cost

Luke Cage 2 3 Ongoing: Your cards here can’t have their Power reduced.

M’Baku 1 2 If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.

Magik 3 2 On Reveal: Replace this location with ‘Limbo’. Doesn’t work after turn 5.

Magneto 6 12 On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-cost cards to this location.

Man-Thing 4 5 Ongoing: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.

Mantis 2 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.

Maria Hill 1 2 On Reveal: Add a random 2-Cost card to your hand.

Martyr 1 5 At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game. (if possible)

Master Mold 2 2 On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand.

Maximus 2 6 On Reveal: Your opponent draws two cards.

Medusa 2 2 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +3 Power.

Miek 1 1 After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.

Miles Morales 4 5 If a card moved last turn, this costs one.

Mirage 2 2 On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 power.

Mister Fantastic 3 2 Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.

Mister Negative 4 -1 On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.

Mister Sinister 2 2 On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.

Misty Knight 1 2 No Ability

Mobius M. Mobius 3 3 Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.

MODOK 5 8 On Reveal: Discard your hand.

Mojo 2 2 Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.

Moon Girl 4 4 On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.

Moon Knight 3 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.

Morbius 2 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you discarded from your hand this game.

Morph 3 0 On Reveal: Become a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand.

Ms. Marvel 4 4 Ongoing: Your adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated Costs have +5 Power.

Multiple Man 2 3 When this moves, add a copy to the old location.

Mysterio 2 4 As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.

Mystique 3 0 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it. (if it’s in play)

Nakia 3 3 On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +1 Power.

Namor 4 6 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Nebula 1 1 Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)

Negasonic Teenage Warhead 3 2 After an enemy card is played here, destroy it. (once per game)

Nick Fury 4 5 On Reveal: Add three random 6-cost cards to your hand.

Nico Minoru 1 2 On Reveal: After you play your next card, cast a spell. (The spell changes each turn.)

Nightcrawler 1 2 You can move this once.

Nimrod 5 6 When this card is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

Nova 1 1 When this is destroyed, give your other cards +1 Power.

Odin 6 8 On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.

Okoye 2 2 On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.

Omega Red 4 5 Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.

Onslaught 6 7 Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.

Orka 6 11 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Patriot 3 1 Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Phoenix Force 4 5 On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.

Polaris 3 5 On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.

Professor X 5 1 Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.)

Psylocke 2 2 On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

Quake 2 3 On Reveal: Swap the positions of the other two locations.

Quicksilver 1 2 Starts in your opening hand.

Quinjet 1 2 Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Ravonna Renslayer 2 3 Ongoing: Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Red Skull 5 14 Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.

Rescue 4 4 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.

Rhino 3 3 On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)

Rocket Raccoon 1 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Rockslide 3 3 On Reveal: Shuffle two Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Rogue 3 2 On Reveal: Steal the text from an enemy Ongoing card here.

Ronan the Accuser 5 5 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.

Sabretooth 3 4 When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.

Sandman 5 4 Ongoing: Players can only play one card a turn.

Sauron 3 2 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.

Scarlet Witch 2 3 On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.

Scorpion 2 2 On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.

Sebastian Shaw 3 4 When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)

Selene 1 2 On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.

Sentinel 2 3 On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.

Sentry 4 10 You can’t play this at the right location.

On Reveal: Add a -10 Power Void to the right location.

Sera 5 4 Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost one less. (minimum one)

Shadow King 2 2 On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.

Shang-Chi 4 3 On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 10 or more Power.

Shanna the She-Devil 3 2 On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.

She-Hulk 6 10 Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

Shocker 2 3 No Ability

Shuri 4 1 On Reveal: If you play your next card here, double its Power.

Silk 2 5 After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.

Silver Samurai 4 5 Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.

Silver Surfer 3 2 On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +2 Power.

Skaar 6 11 Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.

Snowguard 1 2 On Reveal: Add the Hawk and Bear auroras to your hand.

Spectrum 6 7 On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

Spider-Ham 1 1 On Reveal: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.

Spider-Man 3 5 On Reveal: Move to another location and pull an enemy card from here to there.

Spider-Man 2099 4 6 The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.

Spider-Woman 5 8 On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Squirrel Girl 1 2 On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.

Star Lord 2 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Stature 5 6 Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.

Stegron 4 6 On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.

Storm 3 2 On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.

Strong Guy 3 3 Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.

Sunspot 1 0 At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

Super Skrull 4 2 Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Swarm 2 3 When you discard this, add two copies that cost 0 to your hand.

Sword Master 3 6 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

Taskmaster 5 0 On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)

Thanos 6 10 At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

The Collector 2 2 When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.

The Hood 1 -3 On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

The Infinaut 6 20 If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

The Living Tribunal 6 9 Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.

The Punisher 3 3 Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.

The Thing 4 6 No Ability

Thor 4 6 On Reveal: Shuffle Mjölnir into your deck.

Titania 1 5 When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.

Typhoid Mary 4 10 Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.

Uatu the Watcher 1 2 At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.

Ultron 6 8 On Reveal: Create four one-Power Drones at each adjacent location.

Valkyrie 5 3 On Reveal: Set ALL cards here to 3 Power.

Venom 3 3 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Viper 3 5 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.

Vision 5 8 You can move this each turn.

Vulture 3 3 When this card moves, +5 Power.

Warpath 4 5 Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +5 Power.

Wasp 0 1 No Ability

Wave 3 5 On Reveal: All cards cost a maximum of 4 until the end of next turn.

Werewolf By Night 4 4 After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.

White Queen 4 6 On Reveal: Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand.

White Tiger 5 1 On Reveal: Add a seven-Power Tiger to another location.

Wolfsbane 3 1 On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.

Wolverine 2 2 When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.

Wong 4 2 Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

X-23 1 2 When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location and you get +1 Energy next turn.

Yellowjacket 0 2 On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.

Yondu 1 2 On Reveal: Destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck.

Zabu 2 2 Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. (minimum 1)