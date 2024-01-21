Category:
Every card in Marvel Snap | All card Costs, power, and abilities

Get them all!
Olivia Richman
David Gealogo
Austin Ernst
and 
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Jan 21, 2024 10:45 am
Marvel Snap CGI trailer
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Marvel YouTube

Marvel Snap quickly became one of the most popular card games around since it released in October 2022. The virtual card game has collectible cards featuring Marvel heroes and villains, and fast-paced, addictive gameplay.

The game has continuously grown in popularity among PC and mobile gamers, and many players aspire to collect every card without even knowing how many exist. This is where you’ll find every card available in Marvel Snap, including their Cost, power, and abilities.

How many cards are in Marvel Snap?

Marvel Comics Hercules
Heroes and villains alike populate Marvel Snap. Image via Marvel

Marvel Snap currently has 261 available cards (this only accounts for cards you can unlock and doesn’t include cards generated by card effects and locations), with additional cards added regularly. Skaar, Caiera, Hercules, and Miek are the latest cards to be added.

Skarr has a Cost of 6 and a Power of 11. The card’s ability reads, “Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.”

Caiera has a Cost of 3 and a Power of 4. The card’s ability reads, “Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.”

Hercules has a Cost of 4 and a Power of 7. The card’s ability reads, “The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.”

Miek has a Cost of 1 and a Power of 1. The card’s ability reads, “After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.”

The next cards to be released are Grand Master (Jan. 23) and Beta Ray Bill (Jan. 30).

Every card in Marvel Snap

Here is the current full list of cards in Marvel Snap, alongside their Cost, power, and abilities.

NameCostPowerAbility
Abomination59No Ability
Absorbing Man44On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
Adam Warlock20At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.
Aero59On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played anywhere to this location.
Agatha Harkness614Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.
Agent 1312On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
Agent Coulson34On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.
Alioth62On Reveal: Destroy all unrevealed enemy cards here
America Chavez23Give the top card of your deck +2 Power.
Angel12When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your hand or deck to replace it.
Angela22When you play a card here, +2 Power.
Annihilus56On Reveal: Your cards with Power below 0 switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.
Ant-Man11Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.
Apocalypse68When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.
Armor23Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.
Arnim Zola60On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here; add copies of it to the other locations.
Attuma410If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.
Baron Mordo23On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.
Bast11On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.
Beast34On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.
Beta Ray Bill45On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.
Bishop31When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.
Black Bolt57On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s hand.
Black Cat49If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.
Black Knight12After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power. (once per game)
Black Panther54On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
Black Widow33On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.
Blade13On Reveal: Discard the rightmost card from your hand.
Blob60On Reveal: Merge cards from your deck into this until it gains 15 or more Power.
Ongoing: Can’t be moved.
Blue Marvel53Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.
Brood32On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.
Bucky Barnes21When this is destroyed, replace it with the Winter Soldier.
Cable34On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.
Caiera34Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.
Captain America33Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.
Captain Marvel44At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)
Carnage22On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.
Cerebro30Ongoing: Your highest-Power cards get +2 Power.
Cloak24On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.
Colleen Wing24On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.
Colossus23Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its Power reduced.
Cosmo33Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.
Crossbones48You can only play this at locations where you are winning.
Crystal33On Reveal: Each player draws a card.
Cyclops34No Ability
Dagger20When this moves to a location, +3 Power for each card your opponent has there.
Daken34On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.
Daredevil22On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.
Darkhawk40Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.
Dazzler22Ongoing: +2 Power for each location that’s full on your side.
Deadpool11When this card is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the power.
Death812Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.
Deathlok35On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.
Debrii33On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.
Destroyer616On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.
Devil Dinosaur53Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.
Doctor Doom65On Reveal: Add a 4-Power Doombot to each other location.
Doctor Octopus510On Reveal: Pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.
Doctor Strange23On Reveal: Move your highest-Power cards to this location.
Domino23You always draw this card on turn two, and not before.
Dracula41At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand to gain its Power.
Drax46On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
Ebony Maw17You can’t play this after turn three.
Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.
Echo12After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.
Electro32On Reveal: +1 Max Energy.
Ongoing: You can only play one card a turn.
Elektra12On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location.
Elsa Bloodstone23After you play a card that fills this location, give it +2 Power.
Enchantress45On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.
Evolved Abomination59Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.
Evolved Cyclops34When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict two enemy cards here with -1 Power.
Evolved Hulk612When you end a turn with unspent Energy, +2 Power. (if in hand or in play)
Evolved Misty Knight12When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.
Evolved Shocker23On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost.
Evolved The Thing46On Reveal: Afflict three random enemy cards here with -1 Power.
Evolved Wasp01On Reveal: Afflict an enemy card here with -1 Power.
Falcon23On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.
Forge11On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
Galactus65On Reveal: If you’re winning this location and this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
Gambit33Discards a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.
Gamora57On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +5 Power.
Ghost12Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.)
Ghost Rider43On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.
Ghost-Spider12On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.
Giganto614You can only play this at the left location.
Gladiator38On Reveal: Add a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of this location. If it has less Power, destroy it.
Goose22Ongoing: Nobody can play 4, 5, or 6-Cost cards at this location.
Grand Master20On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.
Green Goblin3-3On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
Groot34On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
Havok20After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +4 Power.
Hawkeye11On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +3 Power.
Hazmat22On Reveal: Give all other cards -1 Power.
Heimdall68On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.
Hela66On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.
Helicarrier610When you discard this from your hand, add three random cards to your hand.
Hellcow48On Reveal: Discard two cards from your hand.
Hercules47The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.
High Evolutionary44At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.
Hit-Monkey32On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.
Hobgoblin5-8On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
Howard the Duck12Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.
Hulk612No Ability
Hulkbuster35On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.
Human Torch12When this moves, double its Power.
Iceman12On Reveal: Give a card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (maximum 6).
Invisible Woman23Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.
Iron Fist12On Reveal: After you play your next card, move it one location to the left.
Iron Lad46On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.
Iron Man50Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.
Ironheart30On Reveal: Give three other friendly cards +2 Power.
Jane Foster Mighty Thor58On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost 0 from your deck.
Jean Grey33Ongoing: Players must play their first card here each turn.
Jeff the Baby Land Shark23You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.
Jessica Jones45On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power.
Jubilee41On Reveal: Add the top card of your deck to this location.
Juggernaut33On Reveal: Move away all enemy cards played here this turn. (including unrevealed cards)
Ka-Zar44Ongoing: Your 1-Cost Cards have +1 Power.
Kang the Conqueror50On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)
Killmonger33On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.
Kingpin23When an enemy card moves here, afflict it with -2 Power.
Kitty Pryde11When this returns to your hand, +1 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.
Klaw54Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power.
Knull60Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.
Korg12On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into the opponent’s deck.
Kraven22When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.
Lady Deathstrike54On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.
Lady Sif35On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.
Leader62On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side.
Leech53At the start of turn 6, remove all abilities from cards in your opponent’s hand.
Legion57On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.
Lizard25Ongoing: -4 Power if your opponent has four cards here.
Lockjaw32When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)
Loki35On Reveal: Transform your hand into cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 Cost
Luke Cage23Ongoing: Your cards here can’t have their Power reduced.
M’Baku12If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.
Magik32On Reveal: Replace this location with ‘Limbo’. Doesn’t work after turn 5.
Magneto612On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-cost cards to this location.
Man-Thing45Ongoing: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.
Mantis23On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.
Maria Hill12On Reveal: Add a random 2-Cost card to your hand.
Martyr15At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game. (if possible)
Master Mold22On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand.
Maximus26On Reveal: Your opponent draws two cards.
Medusa22On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +3 Power.
Miek11After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.
Miles Morales45If a card moved last turn, this costs one.
Mirage22On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 power.
Mister Fantastic32Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.
Mister Negative4-1On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.
Mister Sinister22On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
Misty Knight12No Ability
Mobius M. Mobius33Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.
MODOK58On Reveal: Discard your hand.
Mojo22Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.
Moon Girl44On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.
Moon Knight33On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.
Morbius20Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you discarded from your hand this game.
Morph30On Reveal: Become a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand.
Ms. Marvel44Ongoing: Your adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated Costs have +5 Power.
Multiple Man23When this moves, add a copy to the old location.
Mysterio24As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.
Mystique30On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it. (if it’s in play)
Nakia33On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +1 Power.
Namor46Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Nebula11Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)
Negasonic Teenage Warhead32After an enemy card is played here, destroy it. (once per game)
Nick Fury45On Reveal: Add three random 6-cost cards to your hand.
Nico Minoru12On Reveal: After you play your next card, cast a spell. (The spell changes each turn.)
Nightcrawler12You can move this once.
Nimrod56When this card is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.
Nova11When this is destroyed, give your other cards +1 Power.
Odin68On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.
Okoye22On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
Omega Red45Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.
Onslaught67Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.
Orka611Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Patriot31Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.
Phoenix Force45On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.
Polaris35On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.
Professor X51Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.)
Psylocke22On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.
Quake23On Reveal: Swap the positions of the other two locations.
Quicksilver12Starts in your opening hand.
Quinjet12Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
Ravonna Renslayer23Ongoing: Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
Red Skull514Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.
Rescue44On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.
Rhino33On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)
Rocket Raccoon12On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
Rockslide33On Reveal: Shuffle two Rocks into your opponent’s deck.
Rogue32On Reveal: Steal the text from an enemy Ongoing card here.
Ronan the Accuser55Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.
Sabretooth34When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.
Sandman54Ongoing: Players can only play one card a turn.
Sauron32On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.
Scarlet Witch23On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.
Scorpion22On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
Sebastian Shaw34When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)
Selene12On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.
Sentinel23On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.
Sentry410You can’t play this at the right location.
On Reveal: Add a -10 Power Void to the right location.
Sera54Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost one less. (minimum one)
Shadow King22On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.
Shang-Chi43On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 10 or more Power.
Shanna the She-Devil32On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.
She-Hulk610Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.
Shocker23No Ability
Shuri41On Reveal: If you play your next card here, double its Power.
Silk25After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.
Silver Samurai45Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.
Silver Surfer32On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +2 Power.
Skaar611Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.
Snowguard12On Reveal: Add the Hawk and Bear auroras to your hand.
Spectrum67On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
Spider-Ham11On Reveal: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.
Spider-Man35On Reveal: Move to another location and pull an enemy card from here to there.
Spider-Man 209946The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.
Spider-Woman58On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.
Squirrel Girl12On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.
Star Lord22On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
Stature56Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.
Stegron46On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.
Storm32On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.
Strong Guy33Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.
Sunspot10At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.
Super Skrull42Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
Swarm23When you discard this, add two copies that cost 0 to your hand.
Sword Master36On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
Taskmaster50On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)
Thanos610At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
The Collector22When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.
The Hood1-3On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.
The Infinaut620If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.
The Living Tribunal69Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.
The Punisher33Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.
The Thing46No Ability
Thor46On Reveal: Shuffle Mjölnir into your deck.
Titania15When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
Typhoid Mary410Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.
Uatu the Watcher12At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.
Ultron68On Reveal: Create four one-Power Drones at each adjacent location.
Valkyrie53On Reveal: Set ALL cards here to 3 Power.
Venom33On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.
Viper35On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.
Vision58You can move this each turn.
Vulture33When this card moves, +5 Power.
Warpath45Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +5 Power.
Wasp01No Ability
Wave35On Reveal: All cards cost a maximum of 4 until the end of next turn.
Werewolf By Night44After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.
White Queen46On Reveal: Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand.
White Tiger51On Reveal: Add a seven-Power Tiger to another location.
Wolfsbane31On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.
Wolverine22When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.
Wong42Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.
X-2312When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location and you get +1 Energy next turn.
Yellowjacket02On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.
Yondu12On Reveal: Destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck.
Zabu22Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
Zero13On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

How to unlock new cards in Marvel Snap

To get new cards, you must increase your Collection Level. You earn cards one at a time, at random, so the more cards you acquire, the better.

Another way to get cards outside of your Collection is through buying them in the Token Shop. One card from either the series four or five collection will be available for purchase there every eight hours. If you still do not have the required number of tokens to buy the card in a specific rotation, you can pin it there so it won’t be removed whenever the eight-hour rotation happens.

Additionally, players may now acquire a series three card at every start of a season. This also rotates every eight hours, and you can only get one card per season.

You can upgrade the rarity of your existing Marvel Snap cards by using Boosters and Credits. The rarity goes from Common to Infinity. Doing this will increase your level and will get you more cards, but subsequent upgrades cost more.

Read Article Best Agatha Harkness Decks for Marvel Snap (January 2024)
Best Agatha Harkness Decks for Marvel Snap (January 2024)
David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best Stegron decks in Marvel Snap (January 2024)
Best Stegron decks in Marvel Snap (January 2024)
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap On Reveal deck guide: Best On Reveal decks for January 2024
Lots of Marvel Snap cards.
Marvel Snap On Reveal deck guide: Best On Reveal decks for January 2024
David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best Zabu decks in Marvel Snap (January 2024)
Best Zabu decks in Marvel Snap (January 2024)
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 21, 2024
Read Article These are the best Discard decks in Marvel Snap (January 2024)
A cast of characters from Marvel Snap.
These are the best Discard decks in Marvel Snap (January 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 20, 2024
