Marvel Snap Deadpool deck guide | The best Deadpool decks in Marvel Snap

Deadpool is depicted as a funny yet brutal character in Marvel Snap, with excellent combat skills and healing/regeneration abilities like Wolverine and Sabretooth. He sometimes even breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience, making him the only character in the whole Marvel universe who can do such a thing. And in the card game Marvel Snap, Deadpool has the following ability: “When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.”

Here are the best Deadpool decks in Marvel Snap.

Deadpool Destruction

Since you need to destroy Deadpool to fully maximize its potential of reaching a high amount of power points, you will need to use destruction cards. The majority of the cards in this deck can destroy cards in exchange for bonuses and plusses, as well as other advantages. Also, including cards that gain benefits when destroyed can make the deck work consistently, especially in terms of your offense.

Some of the cards that can destroy your other units include Carnage, which destroys all of the cards in the location where you played it in exchange for plus two power points for each card destroyed, Venom, which destroys all the other cards in the location where you played it and gains power equal to the total power of all removed cards, Killmonger, which destroys all one-cost cards (both yours and your opponent’s), and Deathlok, which is a three-cost, five-Power card that destroys all cards in the location where you played it.

As for the cards that gain advantages when destroyed, you can add the likes of Nova which gives +1 Power to all of your units, and Bucky Barnes, which turns into a cost two, six power Winter Soldier. Other card additions you can put in the deck include The Hood, which adds a one-cost, six-Power Demon card to your hand for additional offense with a cheap cost, Forge, which gives +2 Power to the next card you will play (potentially a booster for Deadpool), Mysterio that gives Illusions to other locations, Hulk Buster for more offense boost, and America Chavez, which is a sure power provider by turn six.

The key to using this deck is using your destruction mechanics not just to boost Deadpool’s power, but also to turn your other units that can gain power like Carnage and Venom assuming they are distributed in various locations. Close the game with America Chavez thanks to its nine power points. Just be careful with Control decks that can lock down locations since you will need a proper set up to destroy your units.

Deadpool/Taskmaster/Death

A Deadpool deck variant which has more finishers and offensive options compared to the standard version, the Deadpool/Taskmaster/Death deck revolves around the destruction of your own units as the main strategy. But this has more variety and can be more flexible compared to the standard Deadpool Destruction deck, especially when you reach the late-game.

Taskmaster has the following effect: “On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.” You can take advantage of this when you play Deadpool before Taskmaster, assuming that you have boosted the former’s power due to possibly destroying it multiple times. Also, you could opt to play Death before Taskmaster, especially if you lowered Death’s cost to five or lower because of its ability to cost one less for each card destroyed in the game (for both yours and your opponent’s).

You can also include Wave, which can make all your and your opponent’s hand cards cost four when you play it. This will allow Taskmaster or Death’s cost to be lowered, making your setup much easier.

As for the other cards in the deck, it’s still the same as the standard Deadpool destruction deck. This includes The Hood, Nova, Carnage, Bucky Barnes, Venom, Killmonger, Hulk Buster, and Deathlok. The key to using this deck is setting up your field to destroy Deadpool and your other units, paving the way for Taskmaster and Death’s arrival in the late game for a massive boost to all of your locations.

Deadpool/Aero/Enchantress Destruction

This is almost the same as the Deadpool/Taskmaster/Death variant of the deck. But it has some specific modifications to make the deck more flexible, as well as the importance of control effects which may turn around games if the offensive-driven Taskmaster or Death strategy may not work in the late game.

Enchantress has the skill that reads as: “On Reveal: Remove all the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.” Putting this card into the deck is more of a generic yet effective move since it disrupts most decks that rely on Ongoing effects that may boost the cards in their location. This includes:

Patriot – Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Ka-Zar – Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.

War Machine – Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.

Blue Marvel – Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.

Iron Man – Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.

Klaw – Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power.

Onslaught – Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.

Spectrum – Ongoing: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

As for Aero, it is a five-cost, eight-Power card that can move all of your enemy cards at the location where you played it. Putting Aero in the deck makes things less predictable for your opponent, since playing it can instantly disrupt one of your opponent’s setup in a specific location.

The Deadpool/Taskmaster/Death deck engine is powerful already on its own, though it will require you to do a lot of setups, as well as being a strategy that your opponent can prepare for. So including Enchantress and Aero can provide more counters on some strategies and the value of becoming harder to read for the opponent.

As for the other cards in the deck, Deadpool staples like The Hood, Nova, Carnage, Bucky Barnes, Venom, Killmonger, Hulk Buster, and Deathlok, as well as Wave for more variety and advantage for Taskmaster and Death are the best options to use. The key to using this deck is creating the proper for your three main attackers. Though, be ready in case you need some game-changing moves courtesy of Enchantress and Aero, depending on the strategy your opponent will use against you.

Deadpool deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Deadpool deck along with their effects:

The Hood – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand

Nova – When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power.

Bucky Barnes – When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.

Carnage – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.

Venom – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Killmonmger – On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.

Hulk Buster – On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.

Deathlok – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.

How to counter the Deadpool deck

Cards that destroy Deadpool in the final turn could really hurt your setup. If the opponent is wise enough to save up something that can remove Deadpool from the field for the last round, it’s more or less game over. This includes Killmonger, who could easily kill Deadpool to end the match. Also, Elektra can instantly kill a one-cost card upon playing, meaning if Deadpool is the only such card on one of your locations, it will be destroyed.

The Killmonger or Elektra move could happen if your opponent wishes to play those cards just to get rid of Deadpool. Blackbolt may also be a threat because of its ability to remove the opponent’s lowest-cost card in their hand. Since Deadpool is a one-cost creature, it is a possible target for this effect.

A lockdown deck can also make a Deadpool deck user’s life harder. Professor X can shut down a location when it gets played, meaning any card can’t be added, moved, or removed from that location. This prevents the player from playing Deadpool in that location. Spider-Man can also do the same, though it is just for one turn only.

Deadpool can be regarded as a mediocre unit at first glance. But setting up a proper deck around it can bring out its full potential as a massive attacker in Marvel Snap.