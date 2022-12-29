The best meta Marvel Snap Decks for January 2023

Use the best decks to reach Infinite rank with each new season of Marvel Snap.

The Marvel Snap meta is constantly changing as players develop new answers to the meta and discover strategies and synergies with new cards added to the game each new season.

Building the best decks allows players to more easily accumulate cubes to progress in Ranked Season Rewards before the season ends.

Some of the best decks in Marvel Snap use the best cards available, but you need to go further, as the best way to rank up is by winning many cubes in one game. This means that decks that surprise the opponent with unusual strategies are very valuable since an easily recognized strategy can be countered or the opponent might retreat.

The best Marvel Snap Decks

With each passing week, more series five cards become available to players looking for better ways to use them. Valkyrie and Bast are two great examples of high-value cards.

All decks listed here are suggestions and can be changed according to each player’s collection and preferences. Many two-card combos are played, and they can replace some of the cards that players have not yet added to their collections.

Mister Negative, Silver Surfer, and Sera

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

With some of the best cards currently available in Marvel Snap, this deck is capable of dictating the final turns of a game and snapping on the first turn if the right hand is available. The general strategy for progressing using this deck is to snap aggressively whenever top cards like Mister Negative and Psylocke are in the opening hand.

The main win condition is using Mister Negative on turn three with the help of Psylocke. This will cause all cards drawn in the following rounds to have their values reversed, increasing their power and decreasing their cost. This will make it difficult for your opponent to predict the end state of the match.

Bast and Sera help a lot to develop the deck when Mister Negative is not available, strengthening the cards in hand for a low cost and allowing to play multiple cards on the final turn. While Bast must be played in the early turns, Sera can be played a turn earlier with the help of Psylocke.

Shuri and Black Panther

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Much of Marvel Snap’s meta goes back to building cards with high numbers, and since the addition of Black Panther to the game, it has met that criteria very well. At the same time, it is more common to find opponents using Shang-Chi and Leader, so it is necessary to defend against these counters.

The main strategy of this deck is to get these cards into play with a lot of power while protecting them from the enemy. The Shuri, Black Panther, and Arnim Zola combo can win a lone game if the enemy cannot predict and prevent it by throwing Cosmo at the location where Black Panther is alone. Also, Arnim Zola is an amazing card when facing a Leader, as your opponent probably won’t have a Black Panther to duplicate.

Armor is used to defend the locations where you want to place the most powerful cards and Sunspot, while Lizard and Maximus seek priority to play cards before the opponent’s effects. Other possible combos involve skipping turn five after playing Shuri on four to play She-Hulk and Taskmaster.

Galactus and Electro

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Another deck with tools to surprise opponents and accumulate many cubes while having some tools to face some popular strategies.

The great asset of this deck is to disguise its strategy until after the opponent must have already accepted the snap. The key combination here is playing Electro on turn three to play Doctor Octopus on turn four, taking four cards from your opponent’s hand. Galactus is then played on turn five, and the maximum number of cards that the opponent will have available to face Galactus will be much smaller than he would like. Leech can also be played in place of Doctor Octopus to reduce the strength of cards in the opponent’s hand. Wave can replace Electro to bring in Galactus on turn four.

To face Leader in turn six, one answer is to play Shang-Chi and Death without priority in the final round, as this will destroy the enemy Death and will likely result in victory.

Electro, Leech, and Leader

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck can counter some of the most common strategies while still managing to accumulate a lot of power where the player decides to invest.

This deck’s main objective is to play Electro on turn three, so ensuring its effect kicks in and getting priority on early turns can be essential. Then the deck can be one step ahead of most opponents to play the heaviest cards and win the game.

Sandman should only be played when the opponent is running a high synergy deck such as Mister Negative, Sera, or Silver Surfer. Leech and Leader are the best tools to disable your opponent’s hand and use his cards.

Deathwave and Baero

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deathwave and Baero are already popular archetypes among Marvel Snap players, this deck unites the two with popular tools for overcoming opponents with big late-game combos.

The main objective of the deck is to use the initial turns to be able to destroy cards and reduce the cost of Death. So Wave should be the only card played on turn five to be able to play She-Hulk for free on turn six, along with Death and Aero depending on the number of previously destroyed cards, allowing you to accumulate many points and control the location of enemy cards.

In addition to having Leader as an option on the final turn, cards with destroy synergy can help keep the board free of Rocks and Squirrels, in addition to making them help bring in Death with little cost.