Best Knull decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them (May 2023)

A powerful addition to any destroy deck in Marvel Snap, Knull is a must-have for any player looking to capitalize on the havoc they create in-game.

With a cost of six, Knull is the icing on the cake for destroy players and has uncapped Power, which can turn the tide of the game in the last turn.

As Destroy decks are so popular, there is a high chance you will come up against cards like Carnage and Venom, with Knull also benefitting from cards destroyed on your opponent’s side.

Knull card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Knull is a six-cost card with zero Power. Its effect is as follows: “Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.” It is available in Series four, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection, for 3,000 Collectors Tokens.

The amount of Power Knull has depends on the two players and the cards played, with abilities like Yondu and Galactus also counting towards the total sum, as well as the effects of locations like Lamentis-1.

Strategy and best combos for Knull decks in Marvel Snap

Knull is a card that thrives on destruction, so any deck should focus on destroying as many cards as possible. Some of the cards with the best synergy with Knull include:

Galactus

Death

Galactus is one of the cards best matched with Knull, as each card destroyed by Galactus’ effect counts towards Knull’s Power sum, making the duo a powerful play towards the end of the game when Galactus has been played before the final turn by the effects of Wave or Electro.

Since Knull needs cards to be destroyed to build its power, Death is also a strong card for a Knull deck as her cost reduces for each card destroyed in a game–making it possible to play both cards on the final turn to add a huge number of points.

The best Knull decks in Marvel Snap

Knull Galactus

Wolverine Electro Wave Shang-Chi Hobgoblin Doctor Octopus Nimrod Galactus America Chavez Destroyer Knull Death

Players should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Electro

Doctor Octopus

Knull

Death

Pairing Knull and Galactus results in a powerful duo in the Marvel Snap meta, with several high-powered cards to call upon late in the game.

Players should focus on utilizing Electro or Wave to play Galactus early, leaving just a single location remaining. When playing Doctor Octopus on turn five, the opposing side of the location will be filled—leaving your opponent with no options on turn six.

A final play of Knull and Death would result in a huge Power swing, with players able to identify whether they can win at the start of turn six as the opponent will not be able to play any further cards.

If high-powered opposition cards are in play on the final location, Shang-Chi can be used to destroy them and reduce the opponent’s total Power.

Knull death

Nova Deadpool Yondu Wolverine Bucky Barnes Carnage Killmonger Deathlok Venom Shang-Chi Knull Death

Players should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Nova

Deadpool

Knull

Death

The main strategy in this deck is to destroy Deadpool as much as possible, doubling Deadpool’s power each time while increasing Knull’s Power and reducing Death’s cost.

Turns one and two can be used for preparing the cards that will be destroyed, playing Nova ahead of Deadpool where possible. Between turns three and five, cards with destroy effects must be played as well as re-adding Deadpool each turn.

The final turn depends on which cards are available between Death, Deadpool, and Knull but, if all went to plan, players should be able to play both Knull and Death to end the game.

How to counter Knull decks in Marvel Snap

Using Shang-Chi to destroy Knull or Death is a solid strategy when it is clear where the cards will be played, though there are other options to counteract Knull specifically.

Enchantress is a powerful card that can be used, with her ability nullifying Knull’s Ongoing effect, and Rogue is another option to steal Knull’s Ongoing effect, which would leave Rogue with the same Power as Knull.

Earlier options to disrupt Destroy decks are Armor, which prevents cards from being destroyed in that location, and Cosmo, which disables On Reveal effects at a location.

