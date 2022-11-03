Every Marvel Snap location and their status effects

Knowing the terrain of battle is to be one step ahead of your opponent.

In Marvel Snap, players must compete for control of famous locations in the Marvel universe in each match, and the player who manages to win in the most locations receives the victory and cubes to move up in Ranked Season Rewards.

The locations that appear in each game are random and can change the way certain strategies are played. Because of this, one of the ways to improve performance in Marvel Snap is knowing the locations that can appear, their effects, and how they impact the best decks.

Hot and Featured Locations

Twice a week there are events related to the appearance of locations in matches. On Tuesdays starting at 10pm CT, a new location is added to the game, and it will appear more frequently for the next 48 hours. This is the Featured Location. On Sundays at 10pm CT, a location already present in the game is chosen to be highlighted and it will appear more frequently for the next 24 hours, which is considered the Hot Location.

During the Featured and Hot Locations periods, players may wish to modify their favorite decks so they can do better in locations that have the highest spawn rate, or even build a specific deck to make use of a particular location.

All Locations and their effects in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, each match starts with three random locations being placed on the board, but the effects of each one only start when they are revealed. The first one is revealed on the first turn, the second on turn two, and the third one on turn three.

Additionally, each Marvel Snap location has a rarity that determines how often each can appear in Marvel Snap matches. Locations can be common, uncommon, rare, and ultra-rare.

Here is a list of the locations present in the Marvel Snap separated by their rarity along with their respective effects.

Common Locations of Marvel Snap

Location Name Effects Asgard After turn four, whoever is winning here draws two cards. Asteroid M When you play a three- or four-Cost card, move it here. Atlantis If you only have one card here, it has plus five Power. Attilan On turn four, shuffle your hand into your deck. Draw three cards. Avengers Compound On turn five, all cards must be played here. Baxter Building Whoever is winning this location gets plus three Power at the others. Central Park Add a Squirrel to each location. Cloning Vats When you play a card here, add a copy to your hand. Counter-Earth When you play a card here, create a copy at this location. Crimson Cosmos Cards that cost one, two, or three can’t be played here. Crystal Towers Shuffle your hand into your deck. Draw three cards. Daily Bugle Get a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand. Danger Room Cards played here have a 25 percent chance to be destroyed. Dark Dimension Cards played here are not revealed until the game ends. Deep Space On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location. Dream Dimension On turn five, cards cost one more. Elysium Cards cost one less. Fisk Tower When a card moves here, destroy it. Genosha You can move cards to this location. Hala At the end of turn four, destroy all cards controlled by the player losing here. Hellfire Club Cards that cost one can’t be played here. K’un-Lun When a card moves here, give it plus two Power. Kamar-Taj On Reveal effects happen twice at this location. Krakoa On turn six, takes over and plays both players’ cards for them. Kyln You can’t play cards here after turn four. Lechuguilla When you play a card here, shuffle three rocks into your deck. Lemuria No cards are revealed this turn. Madripoor You can move cards from this location. Miniaturized Lab On turns three, four, and five, no cards can be added here. Mirror Dimension On turn four, transform into one of the other locations. Mojoworld Whoever has more cards here gets plus 100 Power. Monster Island Add a 9-Power Monster here for each player. Monster Metropolis The cards with the highest power here get plus three Power. Mother Mold When you play a card here, add a Sentinel to your hand. Mt. Wundagore When you play a card here, discard a card. Muir Island After each turn, give cards here plus one Power. Murderworld At the end of turn three, destroy all cards here. Necrosha When a card is discarded or destroyed, it returns to hand. New York On turn six, you can move cards to this location. Nidavellir Cards here have plus five Power. Onslaught’s Citadel Ongoing effects here are doubled. Quantum Realm When you play a card here, set its Power to two. Ruins A wasteland of destruction. Sakaar Put a card from each player’s hand here. Sanctum Sanctorum Cards can’t be played here. Savage Land Add two Raptors on each side of this location. Sewer System Cards here have minus one Power. Shadowland Add a Ninja to each side with minus two Power. Sinister London When you play a card here, add a copy to another location. Sokovia Discard a card from each player’s hand. Stark Tower At the end of turn five, give all cards here plus two Power. Strange Academy At the end of turn five, move all cards here to other random locations. Subterranea Shuffle five rocks into each deck. T.A.H.I.T.I. When a card is discarded or destroyed, add a copy here. The Bifrost After turn four, move all cards one location to the right. The Big House Cards that cost four, five, or six can’t be played here. The Hub Add a random card to each player’s hand. The Raft Whoever fills this location first draws a six-Cost card. It costs 0. The Superflow If you have no cards here, plus one energy each turn. The Vault On turn six, cards can’t be played here. Tinkerer’s Workshop plus one Energy this turn. Titan six-Cost cards cost one less. Utopia At the end of turn four, whoever is winning here draws two cards. Vormir If you don’t have a card here, you can’t play anywhere else. Wakanda Cards here can’t be destroyed. Wakandan Embassy Give plus two Power to cards in players’ hands. Washington D.C. Cards here with no abilities have plus three Power. Westview Turns into a new location on turn four. X-Mansion At the end of turn three, add a random card here for each player. Xandar Cards here have plus one Power.

Uncommon Locations of Marvel Snap

Location Name Effects Bar Sinister When you play a card here, fill this location with copies of it. Death’s Domain When you play a card here, destroy it. Gamma Lab After turn three, transform all cards here into the Hulk. Grand Central At the end of turn five, put a card from each player’s hand here. Hell’s Kitchen Draw a one-Cost card from your deck. Isle of Silence Ongoing effects are disabled here. Jotunheim After each turn, cards here lose one Power. Klyntar Cards here have minus two Power. Knowhere On Reveal effects do not happen at this location. Limbo There is a turn seven this game. Los Diablos Base At the end of turn three, ruin a random location. Machineworld When you play a card here, add a copy to your opponent’s hand. Mindscape At the start of turn six, swap hands. Morag You can’t play your first card here each turn. Negative Zone Cards here have minus three Power. Nova Roma Draw a card. Oscorp Tower After turn three, all cards here swap sides. Pleasant Hill When you play a card here, draw a card. Project Pegasus plus five Energy this turn. Starlight Citadel After turn four, swap the position of each location. The Ice Box Give a card in each player’s hand plus one Cost. The Nexus Your Power here is granted to other locations as well. The Space Throne Only one card can be here for each player. Transia Swap the positions of each location. Warrior Falls After each turn, give a card in each player’s hand plus one Power.

Rare Locations of Marvel Snap

Location Name Effects Bar With No Name Whoever has the least Power here wins. District X Replace both decks with 10 random cards. Fogwell’s Gym Both players get double Card XP in this game. Luke’s Bar When you play a card here, return it to your hand. Olympia Draw two cards. The Peak Each card in your hand swaps its Power and Cost. The Triskelion Fill each player’s hand with random cards. TVA At the end of turn four, end the game. Weirdworld Both players draw from their opponent’s decks.

Ultra Rare Locations of Marvel Snap

Location Name Effects Ego Ego takes over and plays your cards for you. Worldship Destroy the other locations.

Marvel Snap regularly releases new locations each week to spice up the gameplay and this article will be updated as new information comes in.