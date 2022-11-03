Every Marvel Snap location and their status effects

Knowing the terrain of battle is to be one step ahead of your opponent.

In Marvel Snap, players must compete for control of famous locations in the Marvel universe in each match, and the player who manages to win in the most locations receives the victory and cubes to move up in Ranked Season Rewards.

The locations that appear in each game are random and can change the way certain strategies are played. Because of this, one of the ways to improve performance in Marvel Snap is knowing the locations that can appear, their effects, and how they impact the best decks.

Hot and Featured Locations

Twice a week there are events related to the appearance of locations in matches. On Tuesdays starting at 10pm CT, a new location is added to the game, and it will appear more frequently for the next 48 hours. This is the Featured Location. On Sundays at 10pm CT, a location already present in the game is chosen to be highlighted and it will appear more frequently for the next 24 hours, which is considered the Hot Location.

During the Featured and Hot Locations periods, players may wish to modify their favorite decks so they can do better in locations that have the highest spawn rate, or even build a specific deck to make use of a particular location.

All Locations and their effects in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, each match starts with three random locations being placed on the board, but the effects of each one only start when they are revealed. The first one is revealed on the first turn, the second on turn two, and the third one on turn three.

Additionally, each Marvel Snap location has a rarity that determines how often each can appear in Marvel Snap matches. Locations can be common, uncommon, rare, and ultra-rare.

Here is a list of the locations present in the Marvel Snap separated by their rarity along with their respective effects.

Common Locations of Marvel Snap

AsgardAfter turn four, whoever is winning here draws two cards.
Asteroid MWhen you play a three- or four-Cost card, move it here.
AtlantisIf you only have one card here, it has plus five Power.
AttilanOn turn four, shuffle your hand into your deck. Draw three cards.
Avengers CompoundOn turn five, all cards must be played here.
Baxter BuildingWhoever is winning this location gets plus three Power at the others.
Central ParkAdd a Squirrel to each location.
Cloning VatsWhen you play a card here, add a copy to your hand.
Counter-EarthWhen you play a card here, create a copy at this location.
Crimson CosmosCards that cost one, two, or three can’t be played here.
Crystal TowersShuffle your hand into your deck. Draw three cards.
Daily BugleGet a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand.
Danger RoomCards played here have a 25 percent chance to be destroyed.
Dark DimensionCards played here are not revealed until the game ends.
Deep SpaceOn Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.
Dream DimensionOn turn five, cards cost one more.
ElysiumCards cost one less.
Fisk TowerWhen a card moves here, destroy it.
GenoshaYou can move cards to this location.
HalaAt the end of turn four, destroy all cards controlled by the player losing here.
Hellfire ClubCards that cost one can’t be played here.
K’un-LunWhen a card moves here, give it plus two Power.
Kamar-TajOn Reveal effects happen twice at this location.
KrakoaOn turn six, takes over and plays both players’ cards for them.
KylnYou can’t play cards here after turn four.
LechuguillaWhen you play a card here, shuffle three rocks into your deck.
LemuriaNo cards are revealed this turn.
MadripoorYou can move cards from this location.
Miniaturized LabOn turns three, four, and five, no cards can be added here.
Mirror DimensionOn turn four, transform into one of the other locations.
MojoworldWhoever has more cards here gets plus 100 Power.
Monster IslandAdd a 9-Power Monster here for each player.
Monster MetropolisThe cards with the highest power here get plus three Power.
Mother MoldWhen you play a card here, add a Sentinel to your hand.
Mt. WundagoreWhen you play a card here, discard a card.
Muir IslandAfter each turn, give cards here plus one Power.
MurderworldAt the end of turn three, destroy all cards here.
NecroshaWhen a card is discarded or destroyed, it returns to hand.
New YorkOn turn six, you can move cards to this location.
NidavellirCards here have plus five Power.
Onslaught’s CitadelOngoing effects here are doubled.
Quantum RealmWhen you play a card here, set its Power to two.
RuinsA wasteland of destruction.
SakaarPut a card from each player’s hand here.
Sanctum SanctorumCards can’t be played here.
Savage LandAdd two Raptors on each side of this location.
Sewer SystemCards here have minus one Power.
ShadowlandAdd a Ninja to each side with minus two  Power.
Sinister LondonWhen you play a card here, add a copy to another location.
SokoviaDiscard a card from each player’s hand.
Stark TowerAt the end of turn five, give all cards here plus two  Power.
Strange AcademyAt the end of turn five, move all cards here to other random locations.
SubterraneaShuffle five rocks into each deck.
T.A.H.I.T.I.When a card is discarded or destroyed, add a copy here.
The BifrostAfter turn four, move all cards one location to the right.
The Big HouseCards that cost four, five, or six can’t be played here.
The HubAdd a random card to each player’s hand.
The RaftWhoever fills this location first draws a six-Cost card. It costs 0.
The SuperflowIf you have no cards here, plus one energy each turn.
The VaultOn turn six, cards can’t be played here.
Tinkerer’s Workshopplus one Energy this turn.
Titansix-Cost cards cost one less.
UtopiaAt the end of turn four, whoever is winning here draws two cards.
VormirIf you don’t have a card here, you can’t play anywhere else.
WakandaCards here can’t be destroyed.
Wakandan EmbassyGive plus two Power to cards in players’ hands.
Washington D.C.Cards here with no abilities have plus three Power.
WestviewTurns into a new location on turn four.
X-MansionAt the end of turn three, add a random card here for each player.
XandarCards here have plus one Power.

Uncommon Locations of Marvel Snap

Bar SinisterWhen you play a card here, fill this location with copies of it.
Death’s DomainWhen you play a card here, destroy it.
Gamma LabAfter turn three, transform all cards here into the Hulk.
Grand CentralAt the end of turn five, put a card from each player’s hand here.
Hell’s KitchenDraw a one-Cost card from your deck.
Isle of SilenceOngoing effects are disabled here.
JotunheimAfter each turn, cards here lose one Power.
KlyntarCards here have minus two Power.
KnowhereOn Reveal effects do not happen at this location.
LimboThere is a turn seven this game.
Los Diablos BaseAt the end of turn three, ruin a random location.
MachineworldWhen you play a card here, add a copy to your opponent’s hand.
MindscapeAt the start of turn six, swap hands.
MoragYou can’t play your first card here each turn.
Negative ZoneCards here have minus three Power.
Nova RomaDraw a card.
Oscorp TowerAfter turn three, all cards here swap sides.
Pleasant HillWhen you play a card here, draw a card.
Project Pegasusplus five Energy this turn.
Starlight CitadelAfter turn four, swap the position of each location.
The Ice BoxGive a card in each player’s hand plus one Cost.
The NexusYour Power here is granted to other locations as well.
The Space ThroneOnly one card can be here for each player.
TransiaSwap the positions of each location.
Warrior FallsAfter each turn, give a card in each player’s hand plus one Power.

Rare Locations of Marvel Snap

Bar With No NameWhoever has the least Power here wins.
District XReplace both decks with 10 random cards.
Fogwell’s GymBoth players get double Card XP in this game.
Luke’s BarWhen you play a card here, return it to your hand.
OlympiaDraw two cards.
The PeakEach card in your hand swaps its Power and Cost.
The TriskelionFill each player’s hand with random cards.
TVAAt the end of turn four, end the game.
WeirdworldBoth players draw from their opponent’s decks.

Ultra Rare Locations of Marvel Snap

EgoEgo takes over and plays your cards for you.
WorldshipDestroy the other locations.

Marvel Snap regularly releases new locations each week to spice up the gameplay and this article will be updated as new information comes in.