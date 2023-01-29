Every week in Marvel Snap, a location becomes 60 percent more frequent during matches over a 24-hour period. Building the best decks for Asgard can guarantee the cubes needed to reach that desired rank this week.

Players of all collection levels will be able to enjoy the Asgard Hot Location event, so we’ve prepared decks and guides for all series.

Asgard location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Asgard is a common location with the following effect: “After turn 4, whoever is winning here draws 2 cards.”

Asgard’s effect allows one of the players to have access to more cards for final turns, which naturally favors decks with powerful final turns and decisive combos.

Better than drawing more cards is being able to deny this possibility to opponents. However, any player who plays a lot of cards in this location in the early turns can be outplayed in later turns.

How to win at Asgard in Marvel Snap

The best strategy to win in Asgard is with cards that can add a lot of value in the early turns. That way it’s easier to secure the extra cards needed for specific combos or final turns.

Fortunately, there are plenty of good cards that fit into any deck to give you that head start. Some examples of cards that can help you get the upper hand until turn four are as follows:

Iceman

Sunspot

Rocket Raccoon

Angela

Lizard

Star-Lord

Groot

Jubilee

Crossbones

Drax

Warpath

In general, these are cards that hinder your opponent in the early turns or that can add up to a lot of points until turn four. Pay special attention to the Guardians of the Galaxy cards, as their bonus effects are activated when the opponent plays a card in the same location on the same turn, a fact that has a high probability of happening with Asgard in play.

After securing the extra draws, the most important thing is to have a combo or final move to guarantee victory in the necessary locations. Combo decks like Wong are good for this.

Probably the best example of how to use these two strategies at the same time is with a Zabu deck.

The best Asgard decks in Marvel Snap

The decks listed below may perform better during the Hot Location event, but most of their cards are replaceable based on each player’s collection and playstyle.

Asgard series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Series one has some cards that can get an early turn advantage like Rocket Raccon, Angela, Star Lord, and Lizard. In addition to Elektra being able to punish the opponent’s one-cost cards, Wolfsbane can pack a lot of power if there are two cards in the location it is played.

The White Tiger and Odin combo can then be enough to beat another location.

Asgard series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The Ongoing deck of cards available in series two is a good example of an indirect strategy to win in Asgard. Warpath is an amazing card to play non turn four to secure extra draws from location. After that, just end with the best cards in each round and finish with Spectrum to increase the power of all Ongoing cards that were played previously.

Asgard Zabu

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Zabu’s deck is already one of the best decks in the current Marvel Snap meta, and considering the two main turns for the deck are four and six, it’s only natural that he performs well in the presence of Asgard as well.

Using Drax and another four-cost card on turn four could make the difference for control of Asgard. And with extra cards in hand, it’s easier to pick the best ones to play in the final turn. This deck’s greatest strength lies in its flexibility and power.

Powerful combos for turn four involve Shuri and a card between Rock Slide, White Queen, or Drax, while Darkhawk or Absorbing Man can be better leveraged when played on turn six. America Chavez is present thinking about the consistency of drawing Zabu until turn three, since otherwise the deck loses a lot of value.