A new season of Marvel Snap brings new features, new locations, and of course, new cards. The standout card of the new Savage Land season is Ka-Zar’s trusty companion, and the best Zabu decks are starting to rise.

Zabu card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Zabu is a three-cost card with two power. Its effect is as follows: “Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (minimum 1).” It is available in the new season pass. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop starting next season.

Zabu wants the player to have a lot of four-cost cards in the deck, as its effect can halve their cost. You can play two four-cost cards on turn four and three of them on turn six. Cards like Rescue, Jessica Jones, or Drax all find a lot of value next to Zabu.

Zabu’s effect can still stack with cost reductions from other sources, such as the Elysium location and the Sera card, further reducing the cost of the player’s cards and allowing multiple of them to be played in the final turns.

Strategy for Zabu decks in Marvel Snap

Some of the main strategies with Zabu in a deck involve ways to bring him in before turn three to better take advantage of his cards’ power curve. The best card to do this is Psylocke, simply playing it on turn one makes it possible to follow up with Zabu on the next turn, but even if it doesn’t appear in the starting hand, playing it on turn four, after Zabu is already on the field makes You can play three four-cost cards on turn five with the extra energy.

Another way to abuse Zabu’s effect is to make it stack, to reduce the card cost by one. The best ways to do this are by using Sera, which reduces the cost of all cards for the final turn, or by having Mystique copy Zabu, thus reducing the cost of all four-cost cards to one.

Best combos with Zabu in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Zabu include:

Sera

Mystique

Psylocke

Rock Slide

Darkhawk

The truth is that Zabu’s effect allows many four-cost cards to shine mainly by being able to be played in sequence, creating a large list of possibilities for combos.

When it comes to using energy efficiently, three cards stand out, Sera, Mystique, and Psylocke. All of them can be used to increase the number of cards played after Zabu’s effect is active. Psylocke can still be used in turn one to bring in Zabu in turn two.

A very interesting combo that becomes more accessible due to Zabu’s effect is using Rock Slide to increase the number of cards in the enemy deck, in addition to disrupting the opponent’s chances of drawing cards, this makes Darkhawk more powerful. This combo can be further strengthened by using Wong and Rock Slide.

The best Zabu decks in Marvel Snap

New combos and strategies can form as more players acquire and play Zabu in their decks. The following decks are suggestions and can be modified according to each player’s collections and favorite play style.

Zabu and Ka-Zar budget

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Even though many cards from series four and five are powerful additions to many decks, they are not necessary to make good use of Zabu. Since it’s a card obtainable by any player, even beginners, it’s important to have a deck that doesn’t need a lot of resources to function.

Ka-Zar is a card that just makes sense to pair with Zabu, not because of its effect, but because of the lore. The goal of the deck is to fill the board with cards between cost one and cost four, so that Zabu allows you to play Ka-Zar on the final turn to surprise your opponent with your extra points while still allowing you to play Strong Guy and Hellcow together to activate Strong Guy’s effect and accumulate a lot of power.

Sword Master is a second drop option if Hellcow is not available to enable Strong Guy. Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel are the main sources of power for the one-cost cards.

America Chavez is on hand to increase the number of times Zabu will be bought.

Hellcow is the only card in pool three and its absence can justify replacing Strong Guy, Sword Master, and Blade with other one or four-cost cards that can be used like Jessica Jones, White Queen, Yondu, Korg, etc.

Zabu and Sera

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The objective of this deck is to play both Zabu and Sera to enable many possible combos in a powerful final turn. It will be common to pass the first and even the second round, but this is not a problem if Zabu and Sera are played.

Zabu and Sera are practically the only cards that don’t cost four and both are used to play all the others. Both are priorities for turns three and five.

Korg can be played on early turns, but he can also take advantage of Wong’s effect to create a greater number of Rocks in the enemy deck. Along with Rock Slide, it is possible to greatly increase the number of cards in the enemy deck, which in addition to the chances of drawing a Rock, increases Darkhawk’s power.

Wong allows for great interactions with many of the cards that have On Reveal effects. The main ones are Rock Slide, Drax, Shuri, and sometimes Jubilee. Additionally, Absorbing Man can copy these same powerful On Reveal effects. The main targets of Shuri’s effect are Rock Slide and Hellcow, the two cards with the highest base power among these four-cost cards.

It is possible to accumulate massive amounts of power by using the combos present in the deck and not playing cards in the early turns can give a glimpse of the type of deck the opponent is using.

Zabu and Spider-Man

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This last deck has a very powerful interaction as it allows you to play more than one Spider-Man during the same round, drastically reducing your opponent’s play options. Zabu makes this possible because Spider-Man costs four energy, just like Absorbing Man. The main objective is to play either two Spider-Man cards, thanks to Moon Girl, or Spider-Man followed by Absorbing Man during turn five in two different locations. Spider-Man’s effect will prevent the opponent from playing cards in both locations during the final turn.

Psylocke allows you to play Zabu one turn earlier, but it can also help in other situations, being able to play Sera one turn earlier, for example.

Since the main strategy involves a few cards it is possible to add great tech cards costing four, mainly Shang-Chi and Enchantress. The other four-cost cards are solid good options to play with Zabu.

Managing the cards in hand so that Moon Girl can duplicate the best options is essential, the main target is Spider-Man, even if any other four-cost card is also very useful.

Crystal can help to hold more cards in the final turn when virtually all of them are playable.

Another card option that can be added to the deck is Devil Dinosaur, mainly because Moon Girl is present.

How to counter Zabu decks in Marvel Snap

Since Zabu is a core card for your decks and its effect is Ongoing-type, the most obvious answers are Enchantress and Rogue.

Enchantress is a very affordable tech card since it’s from pool one. Using it where Zabu is played can greatly reduce the efficiency of the new card, even if the opponent can play their cards at a lower cost during turn four, the strength they could have in turn six will be stopped.

Rogue is a card that can be even more useful since it is common for many decks to have four-cost cards like White Queen, which would be cheaper if Rogue managed to hit Zabu.

In addition to these key strategies to thwart Zabu’s effects, decks featuring Sandman can cause Zabu to completely lose his ability to play multiple cards on final turns and can stop many of the combos that Zabu makes possible.

Final words on Zabu decks in Marvel Snap

Zabu is one of the newest additions to Marvel Snap and therefore it will likely be very common to see decks using it over the next few weeks as players come up with the best decks and strategies.

Cards that can directly respond to Zabu’s use are highly recommended for these first few weeks, mainly because Zabu looks like a great addition to the game, similar to how Silver Surfer didn’t take long to find a place in the Marvel Snap meta.

The coming weeks will also bring new cards to the game and the meta could change a lot throughout this new season.