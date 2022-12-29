Best Sera decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Like other online card games, Marvel Snap has a meta that changes over time, as new cards are added and new strategies are developed. There are some strategies, however, that are so flexible in their uses that they remain relevant for several seasons in a row, such as the best Sera decks.

Sera card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Sera is a five-cost card with four power. Its effect is “Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1).” It is available in pool three, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop as long as the player does not have it in their collection.

The effect of will allows a greater number of cards to be played during the final turn of a game. The minimum cost value a part can reach this way is one, and its effect can stack at the Onslaught Citadel location, reducing the card costs by two.

Strategy for Sera decks in Marvel Snap

Sera is a flexible card as its effect affects other cards in the player’s hand. This means that your strategies depend on the other cards present in the deck.

Some of the more common options revolve around using Sera to allow play cards that can counter the opponent’s end-turn strategies, most notably Shang-Chi and Enchantress. Thus, with the potential to destroy powerful enemy cards and negate the Ongoing effects of a location.

Another powerful combo in the current meta is to combine Sera with Silver Surfer and Mister Negative. In both cases, Sera’s role is to increase the number of cards on the board during the endgame. Playing Silver Surfer last allows all cards that originally cost three that are already on the field to receive his bonus.

Best combos with Sera in Marvel Snap

Cards with the best synergy with Sera include:

Enchantress

Shang-Chi

Magik

Bishop

Angela

The most common combo is playing Sera on turn five to play Enchantress and Shang-Chi on the final turn. This lets you destroy powerful cards like Death and She-Hulk and negate hard-hitting effects like Devil Dinosaur. The best way to do this is to predict your opponent’s move without having priority, so he can play cards first that can be destroyed by Shang-Chi, for example.

Another example of a combo is using Magik on turn five to increase the number of turns in the match. Thus, playing Sera on turn six will allow for an even greater number of cards played on the final turn, as the player will have access to seven energy points.

Cards that increase in power as more cards are played are also often used alongside Sera. Bishop and Angela are some examples that can accumulate a lot of power with the extra cards played in the final turn.

The best Sera decks in Marvel Snap

The decks here are some suggestions that perform well in the overall meta and can be modified according to players’ collections and preferences. Other possible strategies are also waiting to be discovered by players.

Sera Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The Sera archetype has been around in Marvel Snap for quite some time, and here’s a pretty solid deck option to make use of it. The objective is to win a location with the accumulation of points, using cards like Sunspot, Angela, Maximus, and Rescue to add power, while the other tools are used to win a second location by countering an opponent’s strategy. For this, Killmonger, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress are especially helpful.

Armor can protect Sunspot from Killmonger, whether ally or opponent, as well as being a powerful tool against destroy decks.

Scarlet Witch can change an unfavorable location or even try to rely on luck during the final round.

Finally, Polaris and Aero are two cards with a great level of control, since both can control the movement of the opponent’s cards and disrupt strategies like Wong and Galactus, for example, which depend on the correct placement of their cards.

Sera with Valkyrie

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

If the player has already obtained Valkyrie from series five, this deck option is quite potent with the addition of the new card. That’s because its effect helps power up cards that create copies of themselves, like Mister Sinister, Brood, or Mysterio. Especially effective if played without priority to ensure its effect hits as many of the opponent’s cards as possible.

In addition to having all the previous counter tools with Killmonger, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress, this deck can also make good use of Forge with Mister Sinister and Brood. While copies of Mysterio and all other cards can be powered by Nova’s destruction, which can occur after Valkyrie’s effect to guarantee a location.

Sera with Mister Negative and Silver Surfer

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This is one of the best decks to play in the current Marvel Snap meta. Bringing together some of the best cards recently released with credible strengths already established in the game. It is perfect for earning extra cubes with snaps and moving up the ranks before the season ends.

The main victory condition is being able to use Mister Negative and Sera to accumulate a lot of power in the final turn, in a way that is difficult for your opponent to predict. In matches where Mister Negative is not available, other cards are more than enough to achieve victory, mainly Bast and Sera, ending with Silver Surfer whenever possible.

Sera’s main function is to enable many cards to be played in the final turn, which makes it difficult for the opponent to know where to invest their cards. When combined with Mister Negative, it is possible to play many powerful cards at once.

Bast is an amazing card when combined with the Mister Negative archetype, as it can boost the power of cards that are not affected by Mister Negative. In a deck like this, Bast’s effect will always be beneficial, especially with Brood.

Forge is best used to power up Brood and can be replaced with other cards like Warlock or Bishop. While Psylocke should speed up the game, allowing you to play Mister Negative or Sera one turn early.

Mystique’s main target is Iron Man, being able to create two locations with twice the power or a single location with quadruple power, and Silver Surfer can boost the power of many of the cards available in the deck, and the change in cost and power caused by Mister Negative or Sera does not change its targets.

Rogue, Wolfsbane, Brood, and Mister Fantastic are the three-cost cards in the deck that can be powered up by Silver Surfer in the final turns.

How to counter Sera decks in Marvel Snap

Most of the time, Sera decks want to play multiple cards in the final turn, either to counter the opponent’s main forces or to accumulate many points with the different effects of the cards used.

In both cases, the best answer is a Leech in the same round as Sera. This could break the effects of cards like Shang-Chi, Enchantress, Killmonger, Iron Man, Mystique, Silver Surfer, and many other popular options to use after playing Sera.

Cosmo is another possibility to counter if you can predict where your opponent will play their cards. Restricting the space available on the opponent’s board can also help, using cards like Debrii and goblins.