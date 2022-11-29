Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck guide | The best Silver Surfer decks in Marvel Snap

The following season of Marvel Snap, The Power Cosmic, will feature Silver Surfer as the Season Pass card, just like Black Panther did in Warriors of Wakanda. Players have been imagining what Silver Surfer decks can help them rank up ever since it was revealed.

The Power Cosmic will add another 16 cards to the game through pools four and five. The new additions will not be available to all players right away though. Instead, only players who have already reached collection level 500 will be able to add these cards to their collections.

However, Silver Surfer will be a Season Pass card, which means even new players will be able to acquire it, if they purchase the Season Pass Premium.

Silver Surfer in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap

Silver Surfer is a three-cost card with zero power. Its effect is “On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +3 Power.” It is available from the Season Pass of The Power Cosmic season.

Due to the way of acquiring it, some of the players will unlock it right away, and it will be possible to see it in games of all pools. Its effect can make your other three-cost cards stronger. This means most of the time your ultimate power will remain zero, but it is possible to gain value with other three-cost cards.

General strategy for Silver Surfer in Marvel Snap

To get as much value as possible from Silver Surfer, you need to have other three-cost cards on the board that can be powered by it. Its effect works similarly to cards like Ka-Zar, Spectrum, and Blue Marvel, making other cards more powerful, so its main uses can be with combos or a board full of other three-cost cards.

Generally, the maximum number of three-cost cards that can be played in a regular game is five. One each turn from three onwards, up to two cards on turn six. There are cards or locations that can change this account by controlling some aspects of the game. There are also many situations where playing a six-cost card can be more advantageous.

Since the possibility of filling the deck with three-cost cards might not seem very good for the early turns of a game, we need a card that can correct the energy curve without penalizing the number of three-cost cards available.

Domino (two cost, three power) is the right card for this.

In most Marvel Snap matches, the first turn is the least impactful for the final result. In fact, some strategies even skip turn one unless they have cards to play, as is the case with some movement decks. However, turn two is much more relevant. Domino’s presence in the deck ensures that it will always be drawn in turn two, so it’s possible to assess the starting hand situation without worrying about the energy curve on turn two.

Decks with Silver Surfer in Marvel Snap

Silver Surfer can be acquired by players from any pool, so we’ll look at some deck options for any of the three starting pools.

All cards here are suggestions and can be substituted to best suit each player’s collection and play style. As the new cards arrive and a possible new meta is established, these decks can be revised.

Silver Surfer pool one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The cards available in pool one aren’t diverse enough to make Silver Surfer a standout, but players who want to experiment can try a deck like this.

The main objective is to place as many three-cost cards as possible to increase your pro power via Silver Surfer on turn five followed by Odin on turn six. If the cards are concentrated in two locations, this strategy can be successful.

Domino in turn two can be used to delude which locations will be disputed in the following turns since its power will not be increased at the end. In games where Odin isn’t available until turn five, playing Silver Surfer on the final turn after another three-cost card can surprise opponents with a few extra points scattered across the board.

The rest of the cards speak for themselves, but it is worth mentioning the presence of the two tech cards present in the deck. Cosmo can stop strategies from On Reveal decks while receiving bonus power from Silver Surfer, while Enchantress can stop very common strategies from Ongoing cards like Devil Dino, Ka-Zar, and Blue Marvel, despite not receiving extra power in the final round, disabling these cards can guarantee a victory.

Silver Surfer pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool two cards in this deck are Storm, Killmonger, and Shang-Chi.

This deck has a similar idea to the previous one, but pool two has access to some interesting cards for the meta. Killmonger is a powerful card that can devastate some decks, and since its cost is three, it’s perfect for a deck with Silver Surfer. Playing Killmonger followed by Silver Surfer on turn six can reduce the opponent’s strength while increasing your own.

Shang-Chi replaces Enchantress as a strategy counter with high-power cards like The Infinaut and Devil Dino. And the Storm/Jessica Jones combo becomes available, in addition to these cards being able to secure a location alone, Storm can receive a final push from Silver Surfer.

Since to win only two locations need to be won, it is possible to concentrate the maximum power in one location while guaranteeing the other with Storm.

Silver Surfer pool three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool three cards in this deck are Rogue, Maximus, Brood, Wong, and Magik.

Pool three cards bring new three-cost card options that can be useful independently, while also bringing a powerful late-turn tool in the form of Magik.

Magik should be used whenever possible. An additional turn in the game can represent two more three-cost cards on the board, improving Silver Surfer’s efficiency.

In addition, a powerful new combo becomes available. Playing Wong, followed by Silver Surfer and Odin grants eight power points for every other three-cost card. If Brood has been played, there are already three three-cost cards available to gain that amount of power.

Rogue can steal the effect of an opponent’s card, which can completely ruin certain strategies and annoy the opponent in less favorable situations. Maximus is a great card to play on the final turn, followed by Silver Surfer whenever Odin is unavailable due to a large amount of power without the opponent being able to make direct use of the extra cards he draws.

Brood and Maximus are also two good options to play after Storm. Both have good power totals and can also receive a bonus from Silver Surfer on later turns.