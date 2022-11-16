Marvel Snap control deck guide | The best control decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap has numerous possible strategies using the most varied combinations of 12 cards to build your deck. Not all of them focus on specific cards or game mechanics, as is the case with a control deck.

Marvel Snap games have numerous variables that affect how players make their choices to get the best out of their cards. Locations are random and drastically change how each player uses their deck. Your opponent’s cards may even be predictable in some situations, but it’s always possible to be surprised.

But luckily we have control decks to alleviate this situation.

Best control decks in Marvel Snap

The purpose of a control deck is exactly to increase the player’s control over the game to beat the opponent. The deck is often full of cards that can help you draw the right options, change locations when you want, negate your opponent’s effects, and even use their abilities against them. Another of the most common strategies for control decks also involves having good responses to decks in the meta.

All decks listed here are suggestions for players, but all cards can be replaced with cards from each collection. The important thing is to experiment and decide which ones best suit each playstyle. These are some of the best control decks for each card pool.

Control Pool one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

As pool one doesn’t have all the tools you want to control many factors in the game, this deck merges control with disruption. The main cards here are Korg, Scarlet Witch, Cosmo, Enchantress, Professor X, and Spider-Woman.

The main idea is to lock a location using Professor X. To do this, use this card in places where you have placed a Bishop or where you are already winning. Once locked, the location will still be affected by effects like Mister Fantastic and Bishop. To win in other locations there are cards with powerful effects available.

Korg can hinder the opponent by making him draw a stone instead of a card he has chosen to build his deck and which would be much more useful. When played on the first turn, the chances that the opponent draws the stone are over fifty percent, while on the second turn it is a little over 40 percent. From the third turn, it may not be so interesting to use, unless you don’t have a better action to take.

Angela is one of the most powerful cards in pool one if you can utilize her to the fullest. Playing Nightcrawler to activate Angela’s effect is a good combo, as he can move out of that location so another card can be played, adding two more power to Angela.

Spider-Woman is another powerful card that can help secure a location, especially useful to use in a location where Lizard has been played, as usually, the opponent will try to play four cards on his side to decrease Lizard’s power, but that it will only increase Spider-Woman’s efficiency.

Scarlet Witch is the best way available to modify locations when they are not favorable for you and can be especially useful in locations such as “Bar With No Name”, surprising your opponent in late rounds.

Cosmo and Enchantress are the main counters to opposing strategies. All decks on reveal fear the space dog while Devil Dinosaur and Kazoo decks have trouble dealing with Enchantress. The only care is to use them at the right times.

America Chavez, of course, makes the difference by increasing the consistency of the deck. Since the idea is to hinder the opponent in the early turns and secure a location until turn five, we need the most necessary cards first. Also, nine of power is a solid final round.

Pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool two cards in this deck are Iceman, Scorpion, Storm, and Shang-Chi.

The idea is still similar to its version of pool one, but now there are important new tools to keep control of the game, mainly with access to Storm.

Like Professor X, Storm can lock a location, but its effect completely removes the effects of the location it is played in. This allows us to use her in a similar way to Scarlet Witch but in a less random way. The best is probably to play Storm followed by Jessica Jones in turns three and four. It is almost a guaranteed victory in a location if there are no opponent units there beforehand.

Disruptive cards also gained great strength. Iceman is a great way to thwart your opponent’s plans. Although there is no way to know its effects if the opponent does not play the card that will receive one more cost, using Iceman on turn one can prevent many strategies from happening since several cards need to be played in specific turns. Some examples are increasing the cost of Devil Dinosaur to six prevents the combo of two of them by using Moongirl. Or increasing Sera’s cost to six kills the card’s idea of ​​gaining value on the next six turns. One way or another it will hinder your opponent.

Counters also received one of the best tools. Chang-chi can destroy cards with power equal to or greater than nine. This does away with many victory conditions for many opponents. Just pay attention to the card reveal order in the final turns.

Pool three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool three cards in this deck are Psylocke, Mystique, Rogue, Mister Negative, and Magik.

Pool three has cards that are really capable of changing the rules of the game. One of the most impactful is Mister Negative, using it makes it extremely difficult for the opponent to predict your moves. The play style is flexible and key victory conditions will vary from match to match, so practice is required to master this deck.

The most important combo available is using Psylocke on turn two to be able to play Mister Negativa one turn early on turn three. This means you can use an even greater number of cards with alternating power and cost.

To further increase the in-game value of cards affected by Mister Negative’s effect is Magik, which turns a location into Limbo. In addition to having a new round to use your cards at low costs, you can get rid of an unfavorable location.

Mystique and Iron Man after the effects of Mister Negative is a devastating combination. Alone these two can score 32 points in a location. And even though Mystique was already in your hand when using Mister Negative, it’s easy to score 20 points.

Rogue is also extremely frustrating to handle, as she steals the Ongoing effect of an opponent’s card in that location. Her effect will target a random target if more than one option is available.