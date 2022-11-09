Black Panther deck guide | Best Black Panther decks in Marvel Snap

The new ranked season of Marvel Snap has arrived, bringing with it the Warriors of Wakanda update and more importantly Black Panther as a card purchasable through the Battle Pass.

That means there could be players in every card pool with decks utilizing Black Panther’s monstrous strength.

Black Panther’s ability activates on reveal, so he’s a natural addition to on-reveal decks that already existed prior to his arrival. With a power that can reach hundreds with the right cards, here are the best Black Panther decks to use in each pool.

Best Black Panther decks in Marvel Snap

Black Panther is a card designed to accumulate large amounts of power with its on-reveal effect. On reveal is an archetype accessible to players since pool one so Black Panther is a relatively easy addition for many players, but some combos and interactions can be especially surprising, especially when gaining access to pool three cards.

The decks listed here should be viewed as suggestions for players to adapt to their own unlocked collections and personal playstyles. The arrival of new cards can mark a change in the meta for the popularity factor and it is necessary to keep in mind that any deck that wants to use may need the addition of cards to combat this meta. In the case of Black Panther, cards like Cosmo and Shang-Chi are especially effective.

Best pool one Black Panther decks in Marvel Snap

Players have access to powerful cards with synergies on reveal from the start of the game. The most relevant card to use along with Black Panther is Odin, with its powerful effect of reactivating effects on reveal in the location.

The addition of other cards with on-reveal effects that can receive Odin’s effects should be considered as they can pose a challenge for opponents in cases where you cannot draw a Black Panther.

Black Panther pool one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The central strategy is to have Black Panther and Odin together to use them in sequence in a location to secure it. Ideally, this is done after using Forge to further increase Black Panther’s power.

Meanwhile, the other cards will be used to accumulate power in another location, mainly Wolfsbane which has good synergy with Mister Sinister and Ironheart buffing low-cost cards.

The ideal time for a Snap is to have Black Panther and Odin in hand, along with Forge and another two-cost card on turn four. This way it is possible to play two cards on turn four, Forge last so that on turn five he strengthens Black Panther who will grow even more with Odin in his location during turn six.

Scarlet Witch works as a tech card that can fix problematic locations and America Chavez provides solid power during turn six while helping to draw the necessary cards throughout the game.

Some notable combos available are using Mister Sinister on turn two followed by Ironheart on turn three to get the most out of his buff effect by buffing three other units. As well as the simplicity of strengthening Mister Sinister with the Forge effect and getting a good amount of power in a location.

Best pool two Black Panther decks in Marvel Snap

Pool two brings some of the best counters to Black Panther through Shang-Chi, as well as cards like Scorpion and Iceman that can disrupt your opponent’s turns. Nakia can also be considered to be added to the deck since its effect could buff a Black Panther in the hand, but its attributes are not worth it in most cases, especially considering it is necessary for Black Panther to be in a specific position in the hand to receive the buff.

Black Panther pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool two cards in this deck are Iceman, Scorpion, Okoye, Storm, and Shang-Chi.

The cards present in pool two open up some possibilities of interesting strategies to win a second location beside the one where Black Panther will be. The main strategy remains the same: buff Black Panther before he enters the board so he can be buffed again on turn six.

To guarantee a second location we have a very useful combo through Storm and Jessica Jones. They can be played on turns three and four and guarantee good results for a location that was previously empty. If the opponent doesn’t have a quick response and you have Black Panther and Odin in your hand it’s definitely a Snap opportunity. For this strategy, Okoye’s buff is extremely useful as it allows strengthening a Black Panther without using Forge first.

Iceman and Scorpion are cards to hinder your opponent and Scorpion is even more useful if you are facing a Black Panther deck. As well as Shang-chi is present to counter Black Panther and Devil Dinosaur.

Best pool three Black Panther decks in Marvel Snap

Pool three is where accounts get really exciting with cards capable of doubling effects and increasing Black Panther’s power exponentially.

There is a version of the deck that uses Armin Zola to create two Black Panthers in other locations, activating their power in a similar way to what Odin does, but its effect depends on a little luck of the card choosing a Black Panther for its effect so we chose for a more solid deck.

Black Panther pool three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool three cards in this deck are Psylocke, Electro, Wong, and Taskmaster.

The strategy in this pool three deck takes on a new form. The main idea is still to strengthen Black Panther, but guarantee a second location with the Taskmaster effect of copying the power of your played card. The ideal way to achieve this result is to use one of your cards that grant bonus energy so you can play Wang before Black Panther and then use Taskmaster in a different location to secure it.

Armor is present to prevent Black Panther from being destroyed by cards like Shang-Chi. Psylocke and Elektro are two powerful cards to allow you to trigger the effects of the more expensive cards a turn early.

The use of the other cards continues in the same way. A notable new combo, however, is to play Scorpion in a location with Wong so that the cards in your opponent’s hand receive two less power.