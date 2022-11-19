Marvel Snap, like other card games, has clear archetypes regarding synergies between different cards and their effects. Marvel Snap destroy decks are oriented around one of those synergies but it’s not as apparent to players with pool one cards due to the lack of support.

In addition to having a unique playstyle that may please some players, some quests may require players to destroy cards to complete them. Since all matches count towards your Ranked Season Rewards you won’t want to use random cards to complete the quest while losing cubes. So here are the best destroy decks to use in each pool.

Best destroy decks in Marvel Snap for each pool

While some cards are essential to the destruction archetype from the very first pool, other more powerful cards will be added to decks as players acquire new cards from other pools. Most of the decks presented here have a playstyle characteristic of this synergy, but other options can also be mapped, the most important thing is to find the best deck for you.

All decks here are suggestions and can be changed to suit each player’s collection and playstyle. Cards that can hinder opponents are almost always good substitutes when one or two cards are missing, the same goes for America Chavez who can improve the consistency of cards drawn during the game in any deck. Finally, Shang-Chi is a good way to counter powerful cards that are increasingly common as card collections grow.

Pool one destroy decks in Marvel Snap

Pool one doesn’t have enough cards to create a deck that uses only destroy synergy to win, but it gives access to very important cards that will appear in most decks of this archetype up to pool three like Carnage and Nova.

Using other good decks can be better competitively during this level of the set, but players who like the archetype and want to start using it as soon as possible can win games with the following decks.

Hulk Destroy

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Pool one has some limitations for building a deck focused solely on the destroy mechanic, so one of the victory conditions of this first deck option is to play in only two locations, one of which must receive the best cards it can while using the rounds finals to compete for the second location with the Iron Man and Hulk combo.

Nova is one of the mainstays of this deck and, whenever possible, it should be destroyed on turn four to maximize its effect: giving power to other cards. As it affects cards in all locations, it does not need to be placed in the location you choose to play.

Angel is a contradictory card because whenever it is drawn to your hand, it will not be able to activate its effect and will not have much value to add to the board, but every time its effect is activated and it leaves the deck straight to the board, in addition to receiving two more power in that location, you gain consistency in drawing next turn, which can make a difference in the final turns.

Carnage is one of the main cards and has a similar function to Deathlok. Squirrel Girl and locations that add cards such as Ninjas or Raptors work as fuel to increase Carnage’s power. He is also the main activator of Nova’s effect.

Wolverine and Colossus have interesting synergies, as they are not completely destroyed, making the board not lose value when activating destroy effects.

Finally, we have very useful tech cards to face pool one opponents. Scarlet Witch helps transform places that could otherwise aid opponents and their strategies, while Enchantress is the perfect card to negate the effect of powerful and popular cards like Iron Man, Devil Dinosaur, Ka-Zar, and Blue Marvel.

Destroy Zoo

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The core idea of ​​this deck is to make use of the destroy mechanics to strengthen your units while filling locations with as many cards as possible so that they receive buffs from Blue Marvel and end up using America Chavez as a finisher in the final round.

Nova becomes even more important in this deck as it has a chance to strengthen a greater number of cards when destroyed. With Angel and America Chavez the deck has a good chance of drawing the cards needed to win the games.

Mister Sinister on turn two and Iron Heart on turn three is a great way to make the most of Iron Heart’s effect without having to wait for a round until you have three other cards on the board.

Elektra disrupts enemy strategies, being able to destroy one-cost cards. Destroying a Nova in turn two can totally mess up an opponent with a similar strategy.

Sentinel is a card that can be used to fill locations if there are no cards to play for the turn, but it can also be replaced with an Enchantress.

Pool two destroy decks in Marvel Snap

Pool two brings more interesting cards to the destroy archetype and allows you to create more powerful decks, in addition to bringing more important cards like Killmonger, the nightmare of Kazoo decks that are still so common at the beginning of pool two.

Pool two is a good time to start learning how to utilize destroy synergies before gaining access to the more powerful cards in pool three.

Destroy Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool two cards in this deck are Scorpion, Bucky Barnes, Killmonger, Warpath, and Hobgoblin.

The general strategy of this deck is still mainly to play two locations. Bucky Barnes is one of the stars of the deck for transforming into Winter Soldier when destroyed, adding six power to a location that is likely to have Carnage with at least four power or Deathlok with five. Warpath is also a great power addition, as it’s easy to fulfill its requirement of having no cards in a location to increase its power by four.

Armor can be useful in different situations, it has a great synergy with Deathlok so you can use it without having to destroy other units in the locality, in addition to being able to protect an Angel from its own Killmonger.

Scorpion is a great card to play on turn two, lowering the power of all cards in your opponent’s hand. Similarly, Hobgoblin is an awesome way to fight over a location and keep it without cards on your side to continue triggering Warpath’s effect. In addition to being very fun to use, it makes the opponent need to use cards in the location where you will not be directly playing. The only necessary precaution is not to use it when the location on your opponent’s side is full, because in that case, the Hobgoblin will remain on your side.

Pool three destroy decks in Marvel Snap

Pool three adds cards that make the destroy archetype really shine and here are two great competitive decks to make you reach the Infinite tier.

Deathpool

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The three pool cards chosen for this deck were Deadpool, The Hood, Wave, Venom, Taskmaster, and Death.

The core idea of ​​the deck revolves around creating cards with a lot of power through the destroy effect. The main ways to achieve this are by destroying Deadpool as many times as possible and using Taskmaster after playing Deadpool, or playing Death in the final rounds, followed by Taskmaster, to try to secure two different locations.

Cards like Carnage, Killmonger, Deathlok, and Venom will do the job of destroying Deadpool, increasing his power while reducing Death’s cost. In games where you can’t destroy it many times, you can play Wave on turn three, Death on turn four, and Taskmaster on turn five.

Cards like Nova, The Hood, and Bucky Barnes are the other cards we want to destroy to get some extra value. Hulkbuster can be used to bond with Deadpool, increasing his power before being destroyed.

A simple but efficient Marvel Snap deck.

Destroyer

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The three pool cards chosen for this deck were The Hood, Green Goblin, and Destroyer.

We returned to the idea of ​​disputing two locations, using the maximum effects of cards like Warpath and both Goblins. Destroyer is the endgame move that can activate the effects of Nova, The Hood or Bucky Barnes when they are available. While Armor can help protect the other location that is in dispute.

This deck is an evolution of its version of pool two; it uses similar strategies, making use of early game cards that gain value when they are destroyed to compete for a location while looking to close the game with Destroyer to guarantee the second location.

Killmonger is a great control option and can turn the tide during a final turn by either activating the effects of your cards or decreasing your enemy’s power.

Cosmos can replace any card you don’t already have, as its ability allows you to play Destroyer without it destroying all your other Marvel Snap cards.