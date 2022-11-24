All new cards in Marvel Snap | New hero card costs, powers, and abilities

It's the first time so many cards have been added to Marvel Snap since launch.

Marvel Snap is about to get a new season in early December. It will be called The Power Cosmic, and features a new Silver Surfer card. But Second Dinner has confirmed fans can expect a different season, with several new cards added to the game.

In total, 16 new cards will be added across two new categories, Series Four and Series Five. Series are what players know as pools, but unlike how pools one, two, and three work, you don’t need to finish pool three to start getting cards from pool four.

These new cards will be purchasable through Collector’s Reserve or the Token Shop, a new feature that is also being added to give players more agency over which cards they unlock.

The new mechanics shouldn’t get in the way of the philosophy of keeping all cards completely accessible to all players. Second Dinner’s plans are to have the cards move back one pool every few months, making them less rare as time goes by.

Here are all the cards that will be added to the new pools in The Power Cosmic season of Marvel Snap.

All new The Power Cosmic cards in Marvel Snap

All the added cards had already been discovered through datamine, but only now do we have an official date for their appearance in the game.

Pool four cards in Marvel Snap

The cards here are ten times rarer than the cards currently present in pool three, so it might take some time for players to get them all. There are ten cards in total.

Name Energy Power Effect She-hulk 6 10 Costs one less for each unspent Energy last turn. Titania 1 5 When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides. Luke Cage 2 1 Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced. Absorbing Man 4 3 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it. Maria Hill 2 3 On Reveal: Add a random one-Cost card to your hand. Agent Coulson 3 4 On Reveal: Add a random four-cost and five-cost card to your hand. Helicarrier 6 10 When you discard this from your hand, replace it with three random cards. M’Baku 1 2 If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it leaps to a random location. Attuma 4 10 If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this. Orka 6 9 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Pool five cards in Marvel Snap

Pool five cards represent some of the most powerful characters in comics and are ten times rarer than the previous pool four cards. In total there are six cards plus the infinity stones.

Name Energy Power Effect Galactus 6 3 On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations. Valkyrie 5 3 On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location tot three Power. Super Skrull 4 2 Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards. Shuri 4 2 On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play. Bast 1 1 On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to three. Thanos 6 8 At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck. Mind Stone 1 1 On Reveal: Draw two Stones from your deck. Power Stone 1 3 Ongoing: If you’ve played all six stones, Thanos has +10 Power. (wherever he is). Reality Stone 1 1 On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card. Soul Stone 1 1 On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power. Space Stone 1 1 On Reveal: Next turn you can move one card at this location. Draw a card. Time Stone 1 1 On Reveal: Gain +1 Energy next turn. Draw a card.

Many of the new cards are characters beloved by players, and all bring some contribution that may or may not be worth using in the meta that will develop from the addition of so many cards to Marvel Snap.

Only as players unlock new cards and use them in different decks will it be possible to analyze which form the best additions and which need a little help.