10 best cards in Pool 3 in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap’s cards are split across pools that are determined by your Collection Level. Starting at Collection Level 475, Pool Three is the final pool of new cards to unlock in Marvel Snap at the moment, representing the current end-game for collecting new characters and cards.

The pool of cards to draw from here is larger and more varied in power level. With this variance in power level, there are some clear winners and losers. This list, however, will talk about the best of the best cards you will find in Pool Three.

Here are the 10 best Pool Three cards in Marvel Snap, ranked.

10) Mystique

Mystique is probably one of the most balanced Pool Three cards in Marvel Snap with a fantastic on-reveal ability, but glaring drawbacks that prevent this card from being any higher up on the list.

The on-reveal ability for this card states that when this card is revealed if the last card that was played had an ongoing ability, Mystique’s three-energy card gains it.

As we mentioned, this ability warrants Mystique a spot on this list, but the fact that this card has a base power of zero makes it take the very bottom spot on this list. That being said, in the hands of good players, Mystique can be used to great effect.

Mystique also happens to have a few variant art cards that make this card all the more valuable.

9) Doctor Doom

Marvel comic book fans can’t get enough of this supervillain, and they will be glad to know that Doctor Doom is one of the strongest Pool Three cards in Marvel Snap as well. Doctor Doom does only have only five strength, which is pretty low for a dominant card such as a six-energy cost card, which may seem like a lofty investment.

But the fact of the matter is that Doctor Doom remains to be one of the best six energy cost cards, and this is mainly due to his ability, which allows the player to summon two Doombots to each other location. This means that you effectively get three five power cards for the cost of one, which is especially good since most of the boss monsters will only affect their own location.

8) Magik

In Marvel Snap, when players get the location named Limbo, which adds a seventh turn to their match, it significantly switches up the strategies that both players need to employ. Magik is a unique card since she changes whichever location she’s played on into Limbo, creating super interesting dynamic shifts mid-game.

A small drawback when Magik is that she cannot be played on turn six, but when she costs five energy, she will almost always grant the player two turns after being cast. As some would expect, Magik isn’t a one-dimensional sacrificial card with no other value than the extra turn she provides, and possession three power gives the edge she needs to be a force to reckon with. Catch your enemy off guard and give them a seventh turn and swing the tide of the match completely in your favor.

7) Destroyer

Destroyer is a favorite among fans, and it’s not hard to see why—a 16-power card that simply destroys every other card on reveal is extremely badass, flashy, and dominates the game.

Destroyer also has neat ways to counteract the on-reveal effects of various cards such as Zero and Cosmo, while having ways to protect certain locations such as Professor X and Armor. Furthermore, Destroyer works well in decks that have cards that want to be destroyed such as Nova and Bucky Barnes, synergizing well and tying the room together.

6) Mister Negative

Being a once meta-defining card, Mister Negative was quite recently slammed with the nerf hammer, making him much more balanced and in line with the rest of Pool Three. Having a cost of four and a power of minus one, Mister Negative possesses a very unique effect that allows for both cards that are already powerhouses to be boosted even further, as well as strengthening underpowered cards and making them stronger than ever before.

Mister Negative, on reveal, allows the player to change the power and cost of all cards in your deck, and we don’t have to tell you how this completely changes the way your deck would operate, so much so that players who use Mister Negative would need to build completely around this card, filling their deck with low power and high-cost cards such as Mephisto, Iron Man, and Surtur, to name a few.

5) Death

Being the namesake card of the Deathwave / Deathpool decks, Death happens to be just the best payoff for destroying your own cards. This card is extremely intriguing, mainly because she has a cost of nine, the highest of any card in Marvel Snap.

While on the surface the card may seem like it is nearly impossible to summon since matches usually last only six turns, her ability, fortunately, makes the cost of Death get reduced by one for each card destroyed throughout the game.

Often partnered alongside other final turn plays costing you zero-three, Death makes way for turn six strats that usually go unrivaled. She also plays especially well with Wave, and when two of the best cards in Pool Three synergize together just the way you would imagine things to, it won’t be looking so good for the opponent.

Destroying your own cards may seem a little odd to the inexperienced player, but once you traverse into higher play, you will notice there are decks that are solely built around getting their own cards destroyed.

4) Lockjaw

Lockjaw has a very unique effect, and it’s hard to argue against the impact that it makes in any given game that it appears. It is a special card that often has entire teams built around it. Marvel Snap is largely balanced around the fact that powerful cards also have high costs.

With Lockjaw, you are essentially “cheating things into play,” since when you play a card in Lockjaw’s location, it swaps itself out for a random card from your deck, allowing you to sneakily cut out the high costs associated with summoning powerful cards, which can affect the way the match goes significantly.

This means that with a commendable pool of low-cost monsters, you can theoretically play all three on Lockjaw’s location, swapping them out for more effective and powerful cards—essentially “cheating” for big cards that you did not pay for.

3) Wave

Another card that you will spot more frequently among the higher echelons of competitive play, Wave proves to be a whiz at manipulating card costs and is considered to be one of the strongest in its niche, let alone one of the strongest overall cards in the game.

Wave’s on-reveal ability sets the cost of every card in your hand to four during the next turn, turning them into unexpected powerhouses. Wave is often seen used in combination with Odin to “soft lock” your opponent from playing multiple cards in their final turns.

With a game that is based around getting progressively stronger as the match goes on, manipulating card costs can stop a player in their tracks before they can run away with the game. Wave gives you access to high-cost, high-strength cards on your turn five, which can then be followed up with even stronger cards on turn six.

2) Wong

Being a beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also happening to be a prominent pick in Marvel Snap’s meta is no joke. Wong has turned out to be one of the most fun cards to play with, when not talking about his unmatched utility.

Wong boasts an ongoing ability that allows effects at this location to happen twice on reveal, which easily turns some of the mediocre cards into absolute beasts, providing them with buffs and extra advantages for the cost of one.

Powerful on-reveal cards such as White Tiger or Ironheart can benefit greatly from this, while also boosting the effect of Discard synergies. Turn four is often the climactic setup turn for a lot of the decks based around having powerful, unparalleled turn sixes, letting Wong fit perfectly into such game plans.

1) Sera

Cost reduction mechanics are one of the most powerful mechanics you can take advantage of in any card game, and Marvel Snap is no exception, which is why Sera’s undisputed cost reduction abilities lead players to believe that she is the most powerful card in Marvel Snap.

Sera is a five-cost, five-energy card that has the ongoing ability to lower the costs of the cards in your hand by one. Sera lets you make turn six plays that are simply impossible without her or can be used to conceal a large amount of stats from the opponent until it’s too late for them to retreat. Sera can also let you play several low-cost cards for even lower, letting you overwhelm your opponent with a horde of offense on the field.

Sera has been and still is the most dominant force in the meta, and it will be interesting to see for how long she can keep her crown intact.