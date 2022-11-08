Marvel Snap move deck guide | Best move decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap has some archetypes that are common in other online card games, but its unique mechanics allow for equally unique play styles, like movement decks.

These movement decks are built around making your cards move—through different card abilities—between different locations to strengthen them and win Snap matches.

A playstyle as unique as movement can be tricky at first, but its learning curve can be rewarding to win games where your opponents will have a hard time predicting your moves. So here are the best movement decks to use in each pool.

Best movement decks in Marvel Snap

Undoubtedly some of the best cards for the movement archetype are in the more advanced pools, but it is possible to use the cards available from pool one to practice using this fun and complex deck.

The decks listed here are suggestions and all players should adjust them according to their personal preferences and possible responses to common cards in the meta to win more games. Cards that hinder opponents are good substitutes when one or two cards are missing to finish the deck. The same goes for América Chavez, who improves the consistency of cards drawn during the game in any deck. Shang-Chi is a good way to deal with high-power cards.

Best Pool One movement decks in Marvel Snap

As stated earlier, pool one has only a few reliable cards for movement decks, but a little luck can make a win possible without needing victory conditions outside of movement strategy.

The main objective of these decks is to start preparing the player for the use of movement cards from the most advanced pools.

Movement deck one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The strategies here are as simple as possible; there are some win conditions common to pool one and some uses of movement mechanics that can give you the win.

Multiple Man is the most interesting card to move between locations. For this, it is possible to use Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, and Heimdall. The trick, however, is whenever possible to buff the Multiple Man with effects like Ironheart and Hulkbuster, increasing his power before multiplying it. If you manage to get two or three copies of Multiple Man on the board, using Heimdall on turn six can easily surprise your opponent.

Kraven is a card that can get powerful enough if you can get a lot of cards moved to your location. Keep in mind that both Iron Fist and Heimdall move the other cards to the left, so Kraven cannot be placed in the left location or he will have a hard time finding more power.

America Chavez is there to make the other cards more accessible during the game and can help secure a location on turn six. Angela is one of the best cards in pool one and can achieve a victory by itself, mainly taking advantage of effects like Nightcrawler and Hulkbuster that activate its bonus and leave more space for another card to be played. Lastly, Iron Man is powerful enough to secure a location with its effect of doubling the power of that location.

Pool two movement decks in Marvel Snap

Pool two is probably where the movement deck becomes more fun and complex, as pool three cards will mostly increase your power. You’ll need to plan your moves in advance to get the best out of the deck, and reading your opponent’s moves can also make the difference between a win and a loss in ranked Marvel Snap games.

Movement deck two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool two cards in this deck are Cloak, Nakia, and Vulture.

The strategy of strengthening Multiple Man to multiply him across the board is still present in this deck as a great victory condition. Pool two gives access to another mover, Cloak, which can move many cards, making it important to strengthen cards that benefit from moves. In addition, Nakia is a new way to increase the Multiple Man in the hand and can also be very impactful in the new card from pool two, Vulture, which if moved a few times can contest locations alone.

The main win conditions are now Multiple Man, Kraven, and Vulture. Keep in mind that much of the effort will go into figuring out where to invest your resources in the final rounds and what moves each card can make to secure the right locations.

Pool three movement decks in Marvel Snap

Pool three is when movement strategies get stronger, with powerful additions in the form of Human Torch and Dagger you can create interesting combos and make different choices for your deck.

Movement deck three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool three cards in this deck are Human Torch, Dagger, Juggernaut, and Captain Marvel.

We finally let Multiple Man rest to put more potent strategies into practice. While still a viable option in pool three, this deck needs more space on the board to activate the effects of cards like Human Torch, Dagger, Vulture, and Kraven.

These three are the main ways to beat locations. Kraven can shine a lot with the right number of activations from you and possibly your opponent thanks to Cloak’s effects. In general, a match will have a Kraven with three other units being moved by Heimdall’s effect on turn six to secure a location while some other location of your choice should have one of the units with the highest accumulated power, such as Human Torch or Vulture.

The best option for Hulkbuster is to be activated on the Human Torch, so just one move can already give him 10 power. A combo available in pool three is to play Storm and then play Juggernaut, it will almost always guarantee a location because even if your opponent activates the cards after you, he will still need to overcome the five power Juggernaut has along with Storm and move the cards of your opponent can also increase Kraven’s power. Storm can also deal with problematic locations, making it a good tech card choice for the deck.

Finally, Captain Marvel is especially effective at correcting small mistakes that could cost you victory. Its effect is a movement and this can activate cards like Kraven, gaining a lot of value after the end of turn six, and being able to surprise players.

In-depth strategies

Since movement decks are possibly the most difficult to use effectively in Marvel Snap, requiring a lot of attention and practice, let’s look at some extra possibilities and point out important information about movement mechanics so that players can only surprise enemies.

Movement mechanics in Marvel Snap

Card movement mechanics have specifics in Marvel Snap that may not be apparent at first and catch players off guard.

The order in which cards are played or moved is very important in determining the activation of their effects and moves. Moving multiple cards in the same turn with effects like Cloak happens in the order you do them.

So, when moving a set of cards, including Kraven, be sure to move him first; that way he will receive bonuses for each card moved after him to the chosen location.

When cards are moved at the same time by location effects or Heimdall for example, their effects are activated after all cards move. A Multiple Man that has left a location that has become fully populated will not be able to leave a copy of it behind. It is also necessary to take into account the moves take place following the order of cards played or moves first come out first. So if the place on the left has only one empty space, the card that was placed first in the middle is the one that will be moved, while the others will remain there.

Since Hulkbuster is common in these decks, it’s important to understand how it works. When playing Hulkbuster it will attach itself to a card that is already present at that location and any effects that would be activated on it will be activated on it instead. So it is possible in this way to move a card that was previously placed on the board.

Movement card combos in Marvel Snap

Kraven in turn two can be played in the middle, the objective is to strengthen him with cards that move there. On turn three we strengthened Multiple Man. The first option is to play a card with the effect of buffing the following card, such as Nakia or Forge. In this case, we play this card in the middle to strengthen Kraven later with the Heimdall effect. The second option is to play Multiple Man himself on the right to play Iron Fist and Hulkbuster next. So the first option lets you use Iron Fist and Multiple Man for powerful multiplication. Then the board is ready to receive Heimdall’s effect.

Playing Human Torch followed by Iron Fist on turn two can confuse your opponent into thinking you made a mistake. But the Iron Fist effect will carry over to turn three when you play a Hulkbuster where the Human Torch is alone. This causes the Human Torch to suddenly reach 10 power. Turn four can be to play Cloak where your opponent has more cards and Dagger. It will be possible to move both Dagger and Human Torch on the next turn before finishing your strategy.