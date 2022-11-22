Marvel Snap’s next season will bring new cards and fix collection progress

It will finally be possible to choose what will be the next card in your collection.

The Warriors of Wakanda season in Marvel Snap is halfway through. But the upcoming season, The Power Cosmic season, will bring long-awaited changes to the way cards are acquired, as well as 16 new cards, according to an announcement made today via Marvel Snap‘s official blog.

Developer Second Dinner has addressed the frustration of players needing specific key cards to build their decks once they get to pool three, which is full of cards to be taken randomly. The developer’s response is the addition of the Collector’s Tokens system.

The Power Cosmic season will bring Collector’s Tokens, which can be found in Collector’s Caches or Reserves from collection level 500. These tokens will replace booster packs and can be used in a special section of the store, the Token Shop.

Every eight hours, a new card will be available to be purchased for Collector’s Tokens. But players can pin a card so that it does not rotate with the store and can be purchased in the future.

The goal, according to Second Dinner, is to give players more agency as they complete their collection. The philosophy of getting all the cards just by playing is still present, and to encourage players who already have all the cards currently available, many new rare cards will be added to the game with the next expansion.

There will be a total of 16 new cards, divided into two different categories, series four and series five, or for players, pool four and pool five. These cards, unlike how cards from other pools work, do not have to wait for the previous pools to complete to be acquired. But they will be much more rare than pool three cards and will have higher values ​​when they appear in the Token Shop.

The new cards are:

Absorbing Man

Agent Coulson

Attuma

Baster

Galactus

Helicarrier

Luke Cage

Maria Hill

M’Baku

Orka

She-Hulk

Shuri

Super Skrull

Thanos and the six Infinity Stones

Titania

Valkyrie

Second Dinner also showed a small update on the Marvel Snap development roadmap, demonstrating that it has achieved all the goals marked as coming soon and preparing for a new roadmap that should be shared with fans in December.

The Warriors of Wakanda season will last until early December and the Vibranium Forge event is underway. Marvel Snap is available for mobile devices and PC via Steam.