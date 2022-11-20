Marvel Snap Vibranium Forge event guide | How to play, rewards, and schedule

Vibranium Forge is the latest Marvel Snap event for the Warriors of Wakanda season and players who participate will be able to earn in-game rewards such as currency and cosmetics.

To access the event press the News icon on the top right-hand corner and select the News tab. The event appears so far only on the mobile version of Marvel Snap, however, matches on any device count towards event progression.

How Vibranium Forge works in Marvel Snap

The event only requires players to participate in Marvel Snap matches. It doesn’t matter if it’s a win or a loss, each match will give a Vibranium. Players can receive up to 200 Vibranium a day. If you use one of these Wakanda-related cards in your deck, you will receive double points: Black Panther, Okoye, Nakia, and Ironheart.

It is necessary to use 20 Vibranium to forge an item randomly or 40 Vibranium to forge a specific item. Sometimes the forge fails to create an item. Whenever this happens players will get 50 percent of the used Vibranium back.

The objective is to get all four items crafted so players will likely start using the random crafting option until there are one or two options left, as the random mode is cheaper. It will be necessary to accumulate as much Vibranium as possible over the duration of the event as the chances of the forge failing are considerable.

It’s important to note the event rules state unclaimed Vibranium will no longer be available the following day, so players should use all their Vibranium each day.

What are the Vibranium Forge rewards in Marvel Snap

With each new item forged by players, a new reward will be unlocked. Each new item forged grants the player 100 credits. The player will receive a pixel-style Ironheart avatar after successfully forging all four items. All rewards will be sent to players within seven days of the event ending.

The best way to get all the rewards is to play Marvel Snap games with a deck that uses one of the event cards, so only half of the games are needed to accumulate the maximum amount of Vibranium available per day. You can check which are the best decks for the Vibranium Forge event of Marvel Snap.

When does Vibranium Forge end in Marvel Snap

The event started on Nov. 17 and will run until Nov. 27 at 9 pm CT. After the event ends, players will no longer be able to accumulate Vibranium or forge new items for rewards.