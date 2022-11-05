The Nov. 3 update in Marvel Snap introduced players to a new feature called Titles. This feature offers a fun new form of profile customization that can be unlocked by all players for free as long as they reach the required collection level.
Discover all the titles that were initially released in Marvel Snap and how to get them.
What are titles in Marvel Snap?
Titles are usually funny phrases players can display on the matchmaking screen to add more personality to their profiles. They work in a similar way to avatars, so whenever you receive a new title it will be available to be chosen along with the ones that have already been acquired. To use your title, simply access the Titles menu located at the bottom right of the profile page.
Titles are a fun way for players to express themselves and are yet another customization addition that even free-to-play players will be able to enjoy, at least for now.
How to get titles in Marvel Snap?
Starting at collection level 1006, Collector’s Cache rewards are replaced by Collector’s Reserve, which has better overall rewards than the previous option and adds a 7.5-percent chance of granting a title when redeemed.
In other words, to get new titles, players just need to keep progressing through their collection levels. The latest update made booster packs received after each match prioritize cards that have less than 20 booster packs owned, which improves the way collection level progression happens for all players, especially for beginners with a higher number of cards of lesser rarity.
Below you can check all the titles available in version 8.7.1 of Marvel Snap and choose the one that best suits your type of player.
Full list of titles in Marvel Snap
- 90s was the Best Decade
- A Bit Of A Scientist
- Absolute Garbage
- AKA “The Boss”
- All Rights Reserved
- Always Snaps
- Ant-Man Could’ve Killed Thanos
- As Performed By Dazzler
- At Least I Used to Be
- Ballin’ Out Of Control
- Beaten But Not Fully Dead
- Beware Of Dog
- Bit Smelly But Otherwise Fine
- Bronze Rank Pride
- Built Like A Truck
- But Not The Real One
- Can Lift Mjolnir
- Capable of Greatness, Perhaps
- The Conqueror
- Cool Cool Cool
- Cosmic Is My Stage Name
- Couple Cubes Short Of A Rank
- Definitely Not Ultron
- DO NOT EMOTE
- Don’t Worry I Don’t Bite
- Do You Even Lift, Bro
- Ego, Take The Wheel
- Ego = Snap
- Embarrassment To My Family
- Est. 2022
- Evil Twin
- Extra Crunchy
- Flammable, Stay Back
- Flippant Flipper
- Foils Only
- The Fourth
- Fragrant
- Friendly Neighbor
- From The Top Rope
- Gooey Yet Firm
- Got a Bad Feeling About This
- Have I Defeated You Before?
- Herald Of Galactus
- Herald Of Goose
- HEY. Calm Down
- Honey, I Shrunk The Heroes
- Horrible, But Not In THAT Way
- I Am On The Toilet
- I Don’t Have A Title I Like Yet
- If I Lose, Do Not Take Credit
- If You Snap I Slap
- I Got Dem Variants
- Insatiable Hunger (For Tacos)
- Introverted
- Is Bringing The Thunder
- I Survived Nexus Events
- I Whine On The Internet
- I Will Spare Your Puny Planet
- I’m Outside Your House
- I’m Sorry It Has Come to This
- Just Excited To Be Here
- Korg Fan Club
- Lethal Protector
- Lumberjack Extraordinaire
- Met Nick Fury Once
- Mom Said This Is My Last Game
- Most Juicy
- Mostly In Control
- My Child Is An Honor Student
- My Other Ride Is An Ant
- Never Lucky
- Not a Puny Mortal!
- Object of Ridicule
- The One and Only
- Or is it?
- Part-Time Avenger
- Playing Agatha
- Please Do Not Step on Me
- Professor X’s Best Friend
- Raised By Wolves
- Rapidly Decomposing
- Really Really Dirty
- Really Really Hot
- Rhymes With Orange
- Rider Of The Silver Scooter
- Should Really Drink More Water
- The Silver Couch Surfer
- Slightly Radioactive
- Survived Thanos
- Tacos After This?
- Technically Not Tarzan
- Thanos Was Right
- That’s No Moon!
- This Is My First Game, Go Easy
- This Is My Full-Time Job
- This Matchmaking Sucks
- Top Chef
- Why Yes, That Is A Loincloth
- Yes, All 24oz
- Yes, Why Do You Ask
- Yoghurt, Son
- Your Old Nemesis
- Zabu, No, Bad Kitty
- “Working” From Home