The Nov. 3 update in Marvel Snap introduced players to a new feature called Titles. This feature offers a fun new form of profile customization that can be unlocked by all players for free as long as they reach the required collection level.

Discover all the titles that were initially released in Marvel Snap and how to get them.

What are titles in Marvel Snap?

Titles are usually funny phrases players can display on the matchmaking screen to add more personality to their profiles. They work in a similar way to avatars, so whenever you receive a new title it will be available to be chosen along with the ones that have already been acquired. To use your title, simply access the Titles menu located at the bottom right of the profile page.

Titles are a fun way for players to express themselves and are yet another customization addition that even free-to-play players will be able to enjoy, at least for now.

How to get titles in Marvel Snap?

Starting at collection level 1006, Collector’s Cache rewards are replaced by Collector’s Reserve, which has better overall rewards than the previous option and adds a 7.5-percent chance of granting a title when redeemed.

In other words, to get new titles, players just need to keep progressing through their collection levels. The latest update made booster packs received after each match prioritize cards that have less than 20 booster packs owned, which improves the way collection level progression happens for all players, especially for beginners with a higher number of cards of lesser rarity.

Below you can check all the titles available in version 8.7.1 of Marvel Snap and choose the one that best suits your type of player.

Full list of titles in Marvel Snap