How progression works in Marvel Snap

Everything you need to know to progress through the different Marvel Snap systems.

Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes.

The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first of these is the way players get their new cards and also the way the game pairs opponents to face each other.

All of this is somehow linked to how to progress on your journey through Marvel Snap. Below we will discover the different ways to progress in the game.

Season Pass

The simplest form of progression is the Season Pass, which all players have access to after finishing the tutorial and completing the Recruit Season Pass. Seasons lasting between four and five weeks have a central theme and bring a new card to the game, as well as new variants of new and existing cards, as well as many other rewards, including boosters, gold, and credits.

The last fixed reward is a variant of the new season card, obtainable at tier 50 of the Season Pass. In addition to this tier, players who get there will receive a Season Cache per tier, which can contain credits, boosters, or sometimes even gold and variants, in the following proportions:

Percent rate Reward 5% Mystery Variant 25% 50 Credits 10% 100 Credits 5% 200 Credits 25% 10 Boosters 10% 15 Boosters 5% 20 Boosters 10% 50 Gold 5% 100 Gold Table via Marvel Snap Zone

Players can progress through the Season Pass in two main ways: the Daily and Weekly missions and each season’s chapter missions, also available under the Missions tab in the main menu.

Players have the option to purchase the Season Pass Premium to receive all the rewards available in the tiers, and they also have a Premium Plus option that advances the Season Pass by ten levels.

Seasonal Ranked Rewards

Many players may be used to ranks that are achieved based on their victories in competitive games, often moving from Bronze to beyond Gold.

Marvel Snap also has a similar system: Seasonal Ranked Rewards is where players progress through season-exclusive rewards like card backs and avatars, in addition to considerable amounts of currencies like credits and gold.

In Marvel Snap all players start as Recruit at rank one. As they win matches, they receive cubes that progress further. Every ten cubes, a new Snap level is reached and an average of every ten levels a new rank with rewards. The last rank is 100, Infinite which rewards players with an exclusive card back.

With each new season, all players undergo a soft reset, losing approximately 30 ranks.

To progress players basically need to win matches. In Marvel Snap, players can Snap their opponents, increasing the value of cubes received or lost from that match. Before a game ends, players have a cube in play. The final round always doubles the value of the cubes involved, as does each Snap that can be given by each player. At the end of a game, the maximum number of cubes bet can reach eight.

The most interesting part of this system is that, unlike other games, it does not dictate who your opponents will be. This means a Gold-ranked player can face Diamond, Vibranium, or even Infinite-ranked opponents.

The most important part of Seasonal Ranked Rewards is the rewards.

Collection Level

The collection level is probably the most important progression in Marvel Snap. This is where players gain access to new cards and have their matchmaking analyzed. This means players will often face opponents with similar collection levels, balancing the game according to the cards available to each player rather than their win or loss numbers.

Many other rewards are also available as you progress through the Collection Level, such as boosters and credits.

After level 500, players will receive Collector’s Cache, which contains new cards, gold, credits, or boosters in the following proportions:

Percent rate Reward 50% New Mystery Card 15% 150 Credits 5% 300 Credits 15% 15 Boosters 5% 30 Boosters 10% 150 Gold Table via Marvel Snap Zone

As of collection level 1006, this reward is replaced by Collector’s Reserve, which adds variants to possible rewards and increases the value of currencies in the following proportions:

Percent rate Reward 25% New Mystery Card 12.5% Mystery Variant 12.5% Mystery Avatar 15% 200 Credits 5% 400 Credits 15% 20 Boosters 5% 40 Boosters 10% 200 Gold Table via Marvel Snap Zone

To progress their collection level and receive new cards, players need to upgrade the cards in their collections. Each upgrade uses boosters from that card and credits according to the card’s level. Each upgrade made to a card also rewards the player with collection points according to the rarity reached.

Related: Fastest ways to earn credits in Marvel Snap

Upgrading a common Hulk to uncommon rarity costs five Hulk boosters and 25 credits, advancing one collection level. The next Hulk upgrade will cost 10 boosters and 100 credits but will reward the player with two collection levels.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

This means the most efficient way to use credits and therefore progress in collection level is to focus on upgrading common cards when available, as their credit conversion rate for collection level is twice as effective as other rarities.