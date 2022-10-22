Fastest ways to earn credits in Marvel Snap

No need to spend money to get more credits.

Marvel Snap is the new card game created by Second Dinner Studios with fast and exciting matches. To unlock new cards for your collection of heroes and villains, you must progress in your collection level, and the way to do that is by spending boosters and credits.

After each battle, the player receives a number of booster packs of a random card present in their active deck equal to the number of rounds played. The maximum number of boosters, six, is also received if the player retreats from a snap at any point in the game.

Credits are used in your collection to upgrade the rarity of your cards. Each upgrade increases your collection level according to the new rarity of the card.

Upgrading a card from common rarity to uncommon grants a collection level. Upgrade to rare to get two collection levels. Upgrading to epic will get you four collection levels, and so on until the max upgrade to infinity which grants 10 collection levels.

Since the amount of boosters received by a player is virtually infinite, just playing more games to accumulate more, the most significant limitation is in the credits. It’s important to maximize the efficiency of using credits while getting as many credits as possible to progress your collection level and build decks with new cards.

How to earn credits in Marvel Snap

These are the different ways Marvel Snap players can earn credits.

Free Shop Credits

Every day at 10pm CT, the credits section in the shop of Marvel Snap is updated and a new option to buy 50 credits for 0 gold appears, completely free for all players.

It may seem little, but in addition to being free, this daily amount can be responsible for upgrading many common to uncommon cards. Even if you don’t play very often, it might be worth logging into the game to redeem these credits daily.

Screengrab via Second Dinner Studios

Daily and Weekly Missions

A large part of the credits received by players will come from missions. Found under the “Missions” tab on the homepage of Marvel Snap, the game presents up to six daily missions for players to complete, granting credits and season pass XP.

Players receive two new missions every eight hours, a normal difficulty mission and a mission rated as hard. The rewards for completing a normal quest are 50 credits and 25 season pass XP, while a hard quest grants 100 credits and 50 season pass XP.

Even more rewarding are the weekly challenges. With each daily mission completed by players, they progress on the weekly challenge track. At milestones five, 10, 15, 20 and finally 25 there are great rewards available in the form of credits, gold, and season pass XP.

In total, there are 1,350 credits, 200 gold, and 2,000 season pass XP available just in the weekly challenge.

Completing the daily missions and not letting them accumulate too much is the best way to achieve the weekly challenge and get the most credits per week. If you cannot play daily, there is the option of using gold to add two new daily missions to your available missions.

Screengrab via Second Dinner Studios

Season Pass

Another source of credits is the Marvel Snap season pass. There are free rewards for all players and others that are exclusive to those who purchased the premium.

To advance in the season pass, players can perform the daily and weekly missions, but the large amounts of XP are in the season pass challenges. They appear in chapters in the Missions menu, below the daily missions, and reward players exclusively with season pass XP.

Throughout the 50 main levels of the battle pass, it is possible to receive 2,200 credits for free. Premium players will receive even greater value, with other exclusive rewards included, such as cards, variants, avatars, and more.

Screengrab via Second Dinner Studios

Ranked Rewards

Marvel Snap has a ranked season progression system that grants rewards as soon as a player reaches a new rank. This means that the more matches the player can win, the closer to winning more credits they will be.

Starting at Iron rank, a new rank is reached every 10 ranked levels and new rewards can be redeemed. On all Ranked Rewards progress for the current season, you can earn 1,350 credits by reaching rank 80.

Between one season and another, there is a soft reset that lowers players’ ranks by 30 levels. It will then be possible to redeem the new rewards for the following season.

To progress in rank, you need to play well and have a good deck. To earn new cards it is necessary to upgrade the ones you already have and for that, it is necessary to have credits.

Screengrab via Second Dinner Studios

What is the fastest way to earn credits in Marvel Snap

With all the different ways to get credits, the fastest way to get them is by accessing the in-game shop every day to redeem your 50 daily credits, while doing all the available daily missions.

When there are no daily quests available, you can spend gold to get more. This is currently the most efficient way to spend gold, as it is better to buy more daily quests than to buy credits directly from the store.

The store offers150 credits for 120 gold. With the same gold value, it is possible to complete two new missions that will yield the same 150 credits. But missions also grant battle pass XP, which in turn grants more credits and gold to players who progress further.

If you can’t play every day, try to use your game time by completing available daily quests and gold by purchasing more quests. Completing the weekly challenge is the priority to receive as many credits as possible in the week.