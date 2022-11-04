New players will be able to advance their collections faster.

The first Marvel Snap patch notes since its global release in October have arrived with new cosmetics, bug fixes, visual and audio upgrades, and a change to the booster system that will make players progress through their collections with more stability.

The big news of the update is the inclusion of a new cosmetic feature, Titles.

They will be acquired by advancing through the Collection Level track and can be viewed on the matchmaking screen along with each Snap player’s nickname and avatar.

Another feature to help players is the avatar choice page now has the character’s logo so players can be sure which characters they are choosing to represent them.

A change that indirectly affects players’ collection progress speed has also been made. From this update, boosters received at the end of matches will prioritize choosing cards with less than twenty booster packs owned, instead of being completely random. This makes players able to upgrade cards more often, especially considering that upgrading common rarity cards is more efficient at using credits.

Among the main changes to cards in the Nov. 3 patch, Wolfbane and Dagger will now consider unrevealed cards in their power gains, which certainly increases the value of these cards when used after the Lemuria location is revealed, as well as being able to create interesting interactions with the effects of others cards

Daredevil is now available for players to acquire in pool three through Collector’s Reserve Boxes. Nick Fury will now be picked up on locations and cards with random add-on effects like X-Mansion and Agent 13.

In addition to these changes, visual and audio improvements have been made to locations as well as quality-of-life additions such as being able to increase the speed of the card upgrade animation. There is also a Bug Fixes and Known Issues section.

You can see all the changes made through the notes on the Marvel Snap website.