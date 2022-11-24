Ultimate Marvel Snap Token Shop Guide | Tokens, shop rotation, how to pin cards & more

The Power Cosmic December season of Marvel Snap is bringing a new feature much anticipated by players: the Token Shop. This new shop is a way for players to purchase specific cards with a new in-game currency, the Collector’s Token.

Second Dinner dedicated a large part of an official blog post explaining the details of the new feature and how players will be able to use its functions.

What is the Token Shop in Marvel Snap?

The Token Shop is Second Dinner’s answer for players who want to acquire specific cards for their collections instead of relying solely on the randomness of collection level progression. That way players will be able to get the cards to finish their decks more easily.

The Token Shop is a new section of the Shop tab that features a card you don’t own. This card refreshes every 8 hours. Cards in the Token Shop can be purchased with Collector’s Token at prices that vary according to the rarity of the offered card.

According to Second Dinner, “with this system, you’ll be able to make constant progress towards unlocking the cards you want most.” But it will be necessary for players to be aware of which cards are available until they find the one they want. Once the card appears, it is possible to pin it so it remains there until it is acquired or unpinned.

The Token Shop was not meant to be the main way to acquire cards, but rather a way to search for key cards to improve the performance of players’ decks.

How to pin a card in the Token Shop in Marvel Snap?

The process for pinning a card to the Token Shop is simple, and players will want to use this function whenever the desired card appears in the shop but they don’t have the amount of Collector’s Token needed to acquire it.

Screengrab via Marvel Snap

Next to the highlighted card, a counter should appear with the remaining time, and for a new card replace the one that is present, and immediately below that count, there is a pin icon. Just press it for the card to be pinned.

A card that has been pinned will remain in the Token Shop until the player buys it with the required amount of Collector’s Token or unpin it. While a card is pinned, new cards cannot appear in the Token Shop.

How many Collector’s Tokens are needed for cards in the Token Shop?

The value of each card depends on the pool it is in and its rarity. Over time, cards will move from Series 5 to Series 4, and other cards will move from Series 4 to Series 3. These changes will reflect the values of each card in the Token Shop, allowing players who wait to save Collector’s Tokens.

The distribution of amounts planned for the launch of the Token Shop follows this table.