Marvel Snap March season overview: All new cards, variants, theme, and more

The Jan. 31 update to Marvel Snap added some great stuff to the game, including the casual Battle Mode. But the game’s files were also updated with a ton of future content.

Data miners were quick to open up the game’s backend and find out what’s coming in Marvel Snap’s next season, due to hit sometime in March. It has its own unique theme and lots of new cards and cosmetics for players to dig into whenever it goes live.

Here’s what to expect from Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season, which should arrive around March 6.

Marvel Snap March season: Nimrod and X-Men

Screengrab via Snap.fan

The March season of Marvel Snap is themed around X-Men and the advanced Sentinel prototype known as Nimrod. In the Marvel universe, Nimrod is an evolved version of the Sentinel robots that hunt down mutants.

Nimrod will be the battle pass card for the March season. Other rewards include credits, boosters, avatars, and new variants for both Wolverine and Sentinel.

Image via MarvelSnapZone

Nimrod

5 Energy, 5 Power

Ability: When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

Nimrod’s ability to spread five power across two of the three locations will make it a very interesting addition to the game’s meta, especially in Destroy decks.

Marvel Snap March season new Series 5 cards

Image via MarvelSnapZone Image via MarvelSnapZone Image via MarvelSnapZone

New cards were also found within the Jan. 31 update for Marvel Snap, giving an idea of what will be added to the game in successive weeks throughout the season. These cards will likely be added to Series 5 and other cards within Series 5 and 4 will drop down.

Here are the three new cards coming to Series 5, according to the data mine:

Kitty Pryde

1 Energy, 2 Power

Ability: You can return this to your hand to gain +1 Power.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

3 Energy, 3 Power

Ability: When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.

Master Mold

3 Energy, 3 Power

Ability: On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinel to your opponent’s hand.

If the schedule stays consistent, these cards should be added each week throughout the season.

Marvel Snap March season new variants

Image via MarvelSnapZone Image via MarvelSnapZone

According to the data mines, there are dozens of new variants that were added to Marvel Snap within the game files in the Jan. 31 update. It’s unclear when most of them are being added to the game, but these two for Wolverine and Sentinel are a part of the battle pass for the new season.