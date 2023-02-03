What is an Ultimate variant in Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap has many heroes and villains for players to face each other, and variants are alternate art cards for each of them. However, these variants are not just cosmetic, but function as unique cards for collection-level progression, the main way to get new cards in Marvel Snap.

While many variants have characters from certain storylines or other themes such as Pixel and Chibi-style art, these categories do not define their rarity. Ultimate Variants are some of the hardest to obtain.

Marvel Snap variant rarities

Each variant has its own rarity. This usually indicates the players’ chances of receiving them and their prices when they appear in the store. There are three rarities for variants:

Rare Variants: Can be found in the Daily Offer section of the store for the price of 700 Gold and can also be found in rewards such as Ranked Reward, Season Pass, or Collector’s Reserve.

Super Rare Variants: These are only found in the Daily Offer section of the store for a price of 1,200 Gold.

Ultimate Variants: These variants are exclusive to the Token Shop and cost 5,000 Collector’s Tokens. They have a 2.5 percent chance of appearing, and 6.25 percent if all series three cards have already been drawn.

Ultimate variants in Marvel Snap

There are currently eight unique ultimate variants. New variants will be added to this category in future updates.

These unique and quite rare variants are for:

Black Panther

Gamora

White Queen

Ghost Rider

Namor

Rogue

Storm

Thor