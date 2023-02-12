How to win the Washington DC location in Marvel Snap

To earn some extra cubes during the weekend, players will be able to build the best decks for Washington D.C. on Marvel Snap, as this is the Hot Location of the week.

Being the Hot Location means that location will appear 60 percent more times in matches for all players during the 24 hour period. Naturally, decks that have some advantage in this location come out ahead in the dispute.

Washington D.C. location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Washington D.C. is a common location with the following effect: “Cards here with no abilities have +3 Power.” There are not many cards that do not have effects, and added to them are many of the chips created by other cards such as Squirrel Girl, Brood, and Doctor Doom, among others.

There is no doubt that the deck that will benefit the most from this location will be Patriot, as its strategy is already linked to the use of cards without abilities. Despite this, there are other options that players who haven’t unlocked the card can use.

How to win at Washington D.C in Marvel Snap

Winning in Washington D.C. becomes easier when it is possible to play more cards without abilities. With all four cards in the location having no abilities, players can receive a total of twelve more power points.

While Patriot decks are the most suitable for this, as they already have many of these cards without abilities, other decks like On Reveal builds can take advantage of the event while using different strategies to beat the other locations. A deck with Wong, White Tiger, and Odin may be able to fill the location with Tigers from White Tiger if left unchecked. Even single cards can pack a lot of power, like Doctor Doom by adding a Doombot or Ultron with their Drones.

In addition, there are the cards that trade lack of ability for raw power like Abomination and Hulk, which can surpass some large sums of points in Washington D.C.

The only way to prevent this direct advantage is by switching locations, either through Scarlet Witch or Storm. This can reduce the impact of an opposing Patriot deck.

The best Washington D.C. decks in Marvel Snap

Below are some examples of decks that can help players during the Hot Location event. Many of the cards included are interchangeable with cards from each player’s collection, as per their playing style.

Washington D.C. series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Series one has some cards with no available abilities, but the best and most consistent way to enjoy Washington D.C. is with an On Reveal deck. While Washington D.C. must be beaten using Mister Sinister and White Tiger’s Tigers, the other locations can rely on the other clustered units.

Play Mister Sinister on turn two, Ironheart on turn three, and then on turn five play White Tiger in a different location and Odin on the final turn. For this strategy to work, you’ll need to make sure that the third location is completely filled before playing White Tiger. For that, Wolfsbane is a great card to fill a location with and gain a lot of points in the process.

In addition to these moves, this deck has Enchantress to take the power of possible problematic cards and the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur combo as a plan B.

Washington D.C. series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Before unlocking Patriot in series three, let’s continue with the On Reveal strategy available in series two. The basic strategy is the same, with the addition of the Storm and Jessica Jones combo that can guarantee victory in a location, and even shut down Washington D.C if the player’s starting hand is not very favorable to abuse the location.

Odin can be used in conjunction with other cards when White Tiger is not available to populate Washington D.C. with Tigers, mainly cards like Ironheart and Wolfsbane.

Iceman and Scorpion are great early disruptive cards, and Lizard can be used in conjunction with Enchantress to have her turn off his power down ability.

Washington D.C. Silver Surfer and Patriot

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

One of the best decks to use in this event is the combination of Patriot and Silver Surfer, again. Aside from remaining a powerful combo in the Marvel Snap meta even after the Silver Surfer nerfs, it will only benefit from the constant appearance of Washington D.C.

Cosmo is one of the most important cards to prevent the opponent from playing Enchantress or Rogue where Patriot and Mystique will be. Cards like Brood can beat Washington D.C. almost alone.

The strategy is to play Sera on turn five and then end the game with a combination between Patriot, Mystique and Silver Surfer.