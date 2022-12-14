Best Patriot decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

In Marvel Snap, you have a variety of cards that you can use to build decks that revolve around different strategies. These range from decks that require easier setups to those which need you to think more thoroughly to pull off some powerful and devastating combos.

Of course, the goal of a player is to win at least two of the three locations though scoring more points than your opponent. And decks that use strategies to power up your units are good choices to run.

One of the Marvel Snap decks where making your units’ power points higher is the main strategy include the deck built around Patriot.

This card gives additional two power points to your units that do not have abilities, making it a must-have for decks composed of mostly vanilla units. It may seem underwhelming at first, but a simple vanilla deck can also be worth building.

Here are the best Patriot decks you can build in Marvel Snap.

Best Patriot decks in Marvel Snap

Patriot Vanilla Boost

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

With Patriot’s ability focusing on boosting cards without abilities, the standard deck you can build around it is by creating a deck with vanilla cards.

In Marvel Snap, most vanilla units have higher power in ratio to their cost to compensate for their lack of effects. This includes cards like Misty Knight, Shocker, Rhino, Cyclops, The Thing, Abomination, and Hulk.

You can also add cards that can help provide control advantages on your side, such as Zero, which removes the abilities of the next card you will play, Absorbing Man, which can copy the On Reveal ability of the last card you played, Enchantress, that removes all the abilities from all Ongoing cards at the location where you played it, and Leech, which can remove the abilities from all the cards in your opponent’s hand.

The Snap deck’s gameplay is pretty straightforward.

Though, it may not be that flexible compared to other deck engines that have a toolbox of strategies which can also depend on the abilities of the locations. But the Patriot Vanilla Boost is still a decent deck that heavily relies on the power boost Patriot can provide.

Patriot and Friends Boost

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This version of the Patriot deck provides more ways to boost your units in the field. Though the deck has fewer vanilla units compared to the standard Patriot deck, more units can be used to give bonus power points to your cards, may it be vanilla or not.

Some of the cards you can include in the deck that can boost your other cards include Ka-Zar, which gives plus one power to all of your cost-one cards. Blue Marvel is also a great addition, giving another boost to your cards in the form of a plus one power to all of your units regardless of their cost or power. Onslaught is the best option when it comes to your cost-six card since it doubles the bonus power points provided by your Ongoing cards. Take advantage of this effect to double the bonus given by Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, and Patriot since all of them have Ongoing effects.

Other cards that have effects that can be useful in the deck include Mystique, which can copy the Ongoing effect of the last card you played, Mister Sinister, which summons a vanilla Sinister clone in the location where you played it, Debrii, which adds a Rock to both players’ location when revealed, Squirrel Girl, that adds a Power Squirrel to every location, and Ultron, that has a massive eight power points while being able to summon four Drones with one power point each to the other locations.

Of course, for your vanilla units, the best additions include Wasp, Misty Knight, and Shocker. The key to using this deck is to fill your locations with vanilla units in the early game while saving space for your late-game units which provide the boosts to your cards.

So, it is vital you be careful using your cards that can summon vanilla units, making it harder for your opponent to read your moves in the late game.

Patriot/Onslaught/Mystique Vanilla

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has some same components as the boost-type strategy seen on the previous Patriot deck above.

The strategy is also quite the same, where Patriot’s power boost is copied by Mystique, and both of them are powered up by Onslaught. This is your main weapon. But this has a simpler approach and provides a less technical setup.

Aside from the Patriot deck staples like Wasp, Squirrel Girl, Misty Knight, Mister Sinister, and Cyclops, you can add cards with low to mid cost but can provide a significant advantage to your deck engine. This includes Snowguard, which can transform into a random spirit animal if you haven’t played it by turn three, Brood, which summons two Broodlings in the same location you played it, and Jane Foster, which summons your Wasp while giving a massive eight power point advantage to one of your locations. Sentry is also another solid option that can summon The Void.

Again, the key to bringing out the best in this deck is by knowing the proper timing of playing your boosters, namely Mystique and Patriot.

This can make it hard for your opponent to read, especially if you haven’t swarmed your field yet with the lower-cost cards that you have.

Patriot/Hood/Viper

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another variation of the Patriot deck where you can use a slightly different trick (aside from the boosting mechanic by Patriot and the other Ongoing cards) is the Patriot deck with the Hood/Viper engine.

Hood is a cost one, minus two power card that adds a powerful cost one, six power Demon vanilla card to your hand. That Demon copy can be useful especially in the mid to late game where your opponent may find your moves hard to read. Viper, on the other hand, can transfer Hood to your opponent’s side of a location, providing a minus two power card which in turn becomes a plus on your side of the location.

You can also add Shang-Chi for control and removing an opponent’s unit which can largely contribute to his or her overall location points. America Chavez is also a good addition that could seal the deal to one of your locations thanks to its massive nine power points and guaranteed slot in your hand by turn six. Ultron can be your board filler, with its ability to add Drones on your locations in the late game. Of course, some of the Patriot staples like Shocker, Mister Sinister, Cyclops, and The Thing can help the deck have the massive points needed to win locations.

Pulling off the Hood and Viper combo is really essential in using this deck, since it will not just as the vital cost one, six-powered Demon vanilla card to your hand, but the two cards can also dismantle your opponent’s possible location strategy.

Marvel Snap Patriot deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Patriot deck along with their effects:

Wasp – cost zero, one power point card

Squirrel Girl – On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.

Misty Knight – cost one, two power point card

Mister Sinister – On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.

Cyclops – cost three, four power point card

How to counter Patriot decks in Marvel Snap

Since a Patriot deck’s strength relies heavily on boosting your units’ power to win locations, cards that cancel an Ongoing effect can shut down the deck engine immediately.

Patriot’s boosting ability is an Ongoing effect, and once it is negated, the deck has a high chance of failing and losing already.

The single card which is the biggest threat to Patriot is Enchantress. This card’s ability reads as: “On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.” Placing Enchantress on the same opponent’s side of the location as Patriot, as well as other cards with Ongoing abilities like Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, and Onslaught completely dismantles the deck. It just makes the lower-powered units weaker.

In terms of decks that can be the Patriot’s deck weakness, deck engines that focus on Control cards work best against the boosting engine provided by Patriot.

Aside from Enchantress, cards like Professor X which locks down a location, as well as Spider-Man can make the situation of a Patriot deck user difficult since swarming the locations with units can become challenging because of their effects.

Also, since these cards are more used in the late game, they can prevent you from playing some of your cost four to six pieces, which can include Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, and Onslaught.

Also, decks that rely on power boost on the units in the locations can be hard to deal with when you use the Patriot deck, such as the Ka-Zar deck engine where some cost one cards with effects that provide you advantage like Scarlet Witch, Elektra, and Ant-Man can have great boosts.