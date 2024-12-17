Marvel Rivals has exploded as one of the biggest games in 2024, right up to the buzzer at the end of the year. And you can get a free spray to celebrate.

The game launched on Dec. 5, and in under two weeks, has already reached 200 million players across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. That’s a big achievement no matter what game you are, and NetEase Games should be proud.

To celebrate the achievement, NetEase is giving away a spray for players to grab for free. And there’s really not much to do to claim it either, thankfully, but we’ve got all the info you need on how to get it and add it to your collection as quickly as possible.

Here’s how to get the free spray for Marvel Rivals reaching 20 million players.

How to get the Marvel Rivals free Galacta spray

Galacta is adorable. Image via NetEase Games

To get the free spray, all players need to do is log in to Marvel Rivals between Dec. 20, 2024, and Jan. 10, 2025 to claim it. And that’s all there is to it, which is a great thing because it’s easier to do than it might’ve been otherwise in another game.

Even if you’re not currently playing Marvel Rivals, you may as well download the free title and play it to grab the free spray in case you end up playing it some day down the line. Logging in on PlayStation 5 will unlock even more goodies, including skins for heroes Spider-Man and Peni Parker, also totally free.

The spray, seen above, includes a chibi version of the game’s mascot and announcer, Galacta, Daughter of Galactus. She’s in a very excited mood in the spray, adorably celebrating, with the words “20,000,000 Rivals!” underneath.

With a fun six-vs-six third-person hero shooter chock full of some of the most recognizable and favorite characters in the world, it’s easy to see how Rivals is popular. But NetEase still has pulled off the game’s launch rather successfully without many issues such as server problems, and that should also be commended. There is a pesky DirectX 12 error happening for some players, but game launches are rarely perfect.

With requested features like cross-progression in the works, and several seasons of content including a number of new heroes in the pipeline for 2025 and beyond, it’s easy to imagine the game getting even bigger in no time. And at that point, one can only wonder what else NetEase will give away to its players.

Although the 20 million milestone was released on Dec. 17, it will only begin to appear on Dec. 20, so players will need to wait a few days before being able to use it. Friday, Dec. 20, coincidentally is also the start of the game’s Winter Celebration event, which adds another freebie with the Cuddly Fuzzlefin free skin for Jeff the Land Shark.

What are Sprays in Marvel Rivals?

Wipe the opposing squad with Jeff’s silly ult and then spray on them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sprays in Marvel Rivals function as they do in other similar games. You can equip different sprays and emotes on a wheel in the menus for each hero, and then use the spray to display it on a surface within the game.

It’s a fun way for players to express themselves in the spawn room or BM their opponents after wiping the team so they see you doing it in the killcam.

