Marvel Rivals devs confirm cross-progression is in the works, but platform rules remain a barrier

Marvel Rivals has been a huge success since launching earlier this month, due in part to the fact that it’s available on PC as well as both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Because of this, players are already longing for the ability to play their accounts on multiple platforms, getting to use the same unlocks, ranks, and skins on PC as they would be able to while relaxing and gaming on the couch on console. Right now, while playing Marvel Rivals on PC, PS5, or Xbox, all progress is independent any other platform you play on, with no way of linking accounts to migrate everything into one place. The game does have crossplay, so while you may encounter a console player while on PC or vice versa, account progress is not currently available across the different platforms.

This pricey skin would look nice on my PS5’s big TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, the good news is that NetEase Games knows players want this and are working towards it, but the bad news is that it’s not quite a simple task, according to the dev team.

“Cross-progression involves a lot of platform-specific rules, we’re still looking at it and how to solve it,” said Marvel Rivals creative director Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen in an interview with Dot Esports. “Once the team is ready, once we’ve figured it out, we’ll be sharing to everyone and players will be the first to know.”

One can only imagine the logistics that must be handled behind the scenes when doing something like interlinking account progress on Steam or Epic Games with one on PS5 or Xbox. It took years for this sort of thing to come to a game like Apex Legends, so the hope is that the Marvel Rivals team will figure it out soon.

Marvel Rivals’ Season Zero is out now and goes throughout the holiday season in the free-to-play game.

