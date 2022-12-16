One of the best decks in the meta is here.

Marvel Snap has both familiar and unique mechanics for an online card game. On Reveal is one of them, and players experience it early on in the game, as many starter cards have effects that trigger this way. The best On Reveal decks are present in each pool and can guarantee many victories with powerful combos.

On Reveal is a mechanic that activates the effects of cards and therefore you should always receive new cards that can make use of their synergies, as happened with the new card added to the Season Pass, Silver Surfer, and Black Panther before it.

How does On Reveal work in Marvel Snap?

A card with On Reveal means that whatever effect it has will be activated when it is flipped face up on the board. This means that timing is very important for the successful use of On Reveal decks, unlike Ongoing cards where their effects remain active regardless of when they are played. On the upside, it’s harder to counter an On Reveal card for the same reason.

It is important to be aware of the order in which the cards will be revealed. The player’s nickname will glow whenever he is the one to reveal his cards first. The first to reveal his cards is determined according to the player who is winning at the start of the turn. There are cards that must be revealed before, like Cosmo, to stop the effects of the opponent’s cards, or later, like Shang-Chi to destroy the opponent’s cards that are played in that round.

Since there are many different types of On Reveal effects, it is possible to build a wide variety of decks, some of them built around specific cards or even specific situations. On Reveal can be a very flexible option.

Some of the best cards to use in an On Reveal deck are Odin, who is available early in the game and can reactivate all On Reveal effects of the cards in the location he is played, enabling powerful combos even in pool one. Similarly, Wong is a card available in pool three that causes all On Revel effects in the same location to activate twice.

Best On Reveal decks in Marvel Snap for each pool

Building many different types of decks with On Reveal cards playing a vital role in your strategy is possible. The decks listed here are suggestions designed for the other moments of the game, but all cards can be replaced according to the player’s collection.

On Reveal pool one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Pool one has very valuable tools for On Reveal synergies, especially in Odin, which remains relevant even while advancing through the higher levels of collections.

The general strategy of this deck is to use the cards available in the initial turns to distract the enemy from the two locations in which you want to fight.

Finishing the game with Spider-Woman and Odin in a location where the opponent has played four cards makes you score 12 points, but makes the opponent lose eight points due to the double activation of Spider-Woman, totaling 20 points difference. This is one of the ways to guarantee victory in a locality.

The second location to be won is where points must be added to the units played before turn five. Using Odin to activate White Tiger’s effect is also a powerful tool to add 14 points to a location.

Elektra, Mantis, and Yondu are cards that can hinder the opponent with good timing and positioning, reducing the number of resources available. Similarly, Enchantress should primarily be used to negate powerful Ongoing effects in play.

Mister Sinister and Ironheart are a great combination to activate Ironheart’s maximum power-up effect. Wolfsbane also makes good use of the copy of Mister Sinister by adding more points the more cards are already in the location where it is played. Sentinel is the card to use when there are no better moves, it can help fix a power curve on turn four.

On Reveal pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool two cards needed are Sunspot, The Collector, Storm, Jubilee, and The Infinaut.

Pool two expands the range of how to play an On Reveal deck. Some very consistent synergies are present in this deck option, using Devil Dinosaur and The Infinaut as major benefits. The overall objective is to conquer a location with one of these two great strengths while securing a second location mid-game with a combo or lucky move.

To play Devil Dinosaur at its full strength, we rely on cards like Cable, Sentinel, and White Queen to add more cards to the hand. Additionally, Odin can be played after Devil Dinosaur to reactivate the effects of all these cards, ensuring numerous cards in your hand on the final turn. This also means that if The Collector is on the field he can benefit greatly from the extra power of all those additions on hand.

Sunspot and The Infinaut are a powerful combination. Skipping turn five with Sunspot on the field isn’t too bad to be able to play The Infinaut on six.

Storm and Jessica Jones can win a location on their own if given the opportunity to be played in turns three and four. Playing them in the same location where Sunspot is is a great idea, as it can continue to add points to the location with unspent energy at the end of the following turns.

Jubilee’s effect can bring The Infinaut or Devil Dinosaur onto the board, and even both if you play Odin in the same location as her to reactivate its effect, if they’re still in the deck during turn six.

On Reveal pool three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Having all the cards available is the best time for an On Reveal deck, as there is a lot of flexibility and combos available to use in your deck. This On Reveal deck is one of the most powerful in the current meta and makes use of one of the most recently added cards to the game, Silver Surfer.

The main strategy of the deck is to put a lot of three-cost units in order for them to receive Silver Surfer’s On Reveal effect bonus.

Sera on turn five makes it possible to play three other three-cost cards on the final turn, including Silver Surfer. It is important to note that the reduction in the cost of cards due to Sera’s effect does not affect Silver Surfer’s effect and even cards costing two energy will receive the bonus.

Meanwhile, the three cost of the cards makes it possible to add disruptive combos that can hinder the opponent while disguising your main strategy. Nova on turn one can make it look like the deck is using a destroy strategy when it’s there to take advantage of the curve and power up the other cards with a Killmonger on turn four or six. In addition to this move, Killmonger can also hinder the enemy by destroying their one-cost cards like Human Torch, or Sunspot.

Forge is especially effective if played before Brood which will add 12 power with three four-power cards, which ideally will still get Silver Surfer’s bonus power.

Goose is a card that has virtually no setbacks in this deck since most cards cost nothing more than three. It is only necessary to play Goose in a location where Sera is not intended to be played.

Storm and Juggernaut is a very powerful combo that can take out a location on its own while adding a bit of control to the deck. Similarly, Polaris can help drive certain opponent cards to a location of interest.

Cosmo is a very valuable counter in the current meta, capable of stopping many different strategies that use On Reveal effects to work, such as Wong decks. And Maximus is best played on the final turn, as the opponent will not be able to use the cards he has drawn, so it is possible to accumulate great power without penalties.