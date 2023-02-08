How to win featured Sacred Timeline location in Marvel Snap

Some decks will do better than others in the coming days.

Quantumania, the new season of Marvel Snap started and brought with it the first new location to be added to the game during the Featured Location event. All players who manage to build the best decks for The Sacred Timeline will have an advantage during the event period.

The Featured Location event causes a new location added to the game to appear 40 percent more often in all players’ matches for the 48-hour period.

The Sacred Timeline location in Marvel Snap explained

The Sacred Timeline is a new rare location with the effect: “First to fill this gets a copy of their opening hand.” To be able to take advantage of the effect of the new location, players will need decks that can fill a location quickly, at least faster than the opponent, similar to The Raft location.

Being able to use the starting cards of the game again can be a powerful possibility for some decks since different cards can benefit in different ways from this event. Let’s look at strategies in more detail.

How to win at The Sacred Timeline in Marvel Snap

Not all decks benefit from the effect of the new location, especially those that cannot fill a location until turn three or cannot use many cards. After all, it is necessary to have enough space in the hand for the cards from the initial hand to return.

The first possibility is to use destroy decks with cheap cards that can be used quickly to fill the location and then destroy them to make room for more powerful cards. Cheap cards like Nova can have great value in appearing repeated when they come in the starting hand.

Thinking about taking advantage of the opportunity to play cards that didn’t start in the deck, decks with Quinjet can get an advantage since the card itself has an energy cost and can lower the cost of cards that appear in the hand due to The Sacred Timeline’s effect. Also along with Quinjet, Devil Dinosaur can find great value in having his hand replenished with cards to grow in power.

The best The Sacred Timeline decks in Marvel Snap

Since the new location can be used in different ways, let’s focus on the main decks to accumulate cubes that can still be put to good use when The Sacred Timeline doesn’t appear. Many of the suggested cards can be replaced according to each player’s collection.

The Sacred Timeline series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Looking at the more limited array of cards in series one, the presence of Devil Dinosaur is almost mandatory to take advantage of the extra cards in the hand, making it one of the main win conditions in a location.

To beat a second location, usually, The Sacred Timeline itself, as you need to invest at least four cards to activate its effect, Angela and Ant-Man are powerful options. Nightcrawler can be played to power up Angela and later move to make room for a more powerful card like Spectrum, which also powers up all Ongoing cards.

The Sacred Timeline series two

Series two cards start to make the destroy synergy pay off. Bucky Barnes and Killmonger are two amazing additions to add value and destroy the weaker cards that will be filling The Sacred Timeline. The Devil Dinosaur set of cards are still present as a victory condition while the destroy cards are the second victory condition.

The new Wolverine can gain a lot of power when destroyed, and Agent 13 brings some flexibility in the form of the card it adds to the hand. White Queen, in addition to maintaining Devil Dinosaur’s power, provides valuable information about the opposing deck and its possible moves for the final turns.

The Sacred Timeline series three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deathwave is a powerful combo available in series three that makes good use of The Sacred Timeline’s presence, especially if it’s possible to copy Death with the new location’s effect.

The destroy strategy remains. Use the cheap cards in the early rounds to be destroyed later. Even though it doesn’t reach large numbers of card destruction, Wave on turn five makes it easy to play Death along with another available card.

In addition, Aero is a great control option with several possible uses for every game situation.