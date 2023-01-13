Marvel Snap’s break-neck pacing of new content continues into 2023, with fans of the card battler getting new cards and battle passes to grind every few weeks.

The second season of 2023 is already coming soon, and a datamine of files in the game has revealed what players can expect to be playing with, grinding for, and unlocking not long after the calendar turns to February.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s season in February.

Marvel Snap February 2023 season: Quantumania

Image via MarvelSnapZone

The February 2023 season of Snap is likely themed around the release of the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which releases in theaters on Feb. 17. The info comes from a datamine by MarvelSnapZone.

The battle pass for the season includes the new card M.O.D.O.K., a five-energy, eight-power card that has the On Reveal ability of discarding the player’s entire hand.

Also included in the battle pass are new card variants, new player icons, new card backs, and the traditional inclusion of currencies like gold and credits.

According to MarvelSnapZone, the season will begin on Feb. 6 at 9pm CT.

New cards in Marvel Snap February 2023 season

On Reveal: Discard your hand. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang) | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.) | Image via Marvel Snap Zone At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone

According to MarvelSnapZone, the four new cards set to be added to Series 5 throughout the duration of the month-long season are Kang the Conqueror, Stature, Ghost, and The Living Tribunal.

Here are all the new cards coming in the February 2023 season.

M.O.D.O.K.

5 Energy, 8 Power

On Reveal: Discard your hand.

Kang the Conqueror

5 Energy, 0 Power

On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)

Stature

5 Energy, 7 Power

Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.

Ghost

1 Energy, 2 Power

Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.)

The Living Tribunal

6 Energy, 4 Power

At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.

New variants in Marvel Snap February 2023 season

Image via MarvelSnapZone Image via MarvelSnapZone Image via MarvelSnapZone

The battle pass includes new variant cards for Ant-Man, Wasp, and the new card M.O.D.O.K. Further variants could also be added throughout the season, but these are currently within the game’s files.

Featured and hot locations in Marvel Snap February 2023 season

As is the case with any Marvel Snap season, it will have both Featured and Hot locations each week. More information about these will be coming soon once the season is made official.