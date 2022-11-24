Marvel Snap Devil Dinosaur deck guide | The best Devil Dinosaur decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, players get to use a bunch of Marvel heroes, villains, and characters as cards with different effects and abilities. Most of the cards’ effects depict the powers these Marvel heroes and villains have in the comics and movies, integrating these into the gameplay.

One example of a Marvel character’s power being incorporated into Marvel Snap is the Devil Dinosaur. This humongous creature is depicted in Marvel Snap as a card with a huge potential to be a dominant and powerful unit like a monstrous T- Rex. And decks can center around it to unlock its full capacity as one of the best cards in Marvel Snap.

Here is our Marvel Snap Devil Dinosaur deck guide, giving you deck builds with the monster dino as its centerpiece.

The best Devil Dinosaur decks in Marvel Snap

Devil Dino/Nova/Carnage

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The Devil Dino deck with the Nova/Carnage combo is the standard build for both deck engines. Both Devil Dino and Carnage need to have some sort of setup to reach their full potential, and they are good offensive options for each other in case you will not be able to draw either one of those during the early to mid stages of a match.

In this deck, is it best to include some of the Devil Dino deck engine staples such as Moon Girl, which duplicates your hand cards when played.

This card alone already provides a major boost for Devil Dino. But it requires you to play both cards from turn four onwards. Still, it could be worth it, especially if you manage to have at least three cards in your hand when you play Moon Girl.

As for the Nova/Carnage engine, which relies on sacrificing your own units to boost Carnage’s power, this is a solid option in any part of the game. With Carnage’s boost then destroyed, it adds multiple power points, especially to locations where you have more than one card. Though, using it as early as possible can be a great way to maximize Carnage’s power boost, as well as provide additional location space for other powerful cards in the late game.

Sentinel is a must-have for this deck. Its ability to add another copy of itself into your hand benefits both deck engines. Having an additional copy of Sentinel is a plus one for your hand, boosting Devil Dino’s power, as well as another copy for Carnage’s sacrifice. Cable and Agent 13 are also go-to control units that add a card to your hand, providing more boost to both deck engines. Scarlet Witch is another card to be considered thanks to her ability to change a location.

Other offensive options that can be used in this deck include Deathlok, which destroys all other cards in the location where they will be placed. You can use it in case you don’t have Carnage to destroy Nova. The Collector is also another solid unit that can be used as early as possible to stack additional power points if you add cards to your hand except by drawing from the deck. And of course, the turn-six superstar America Chavez adds more offensive prowess to the deck. The key to using this deck properly is to set up the right time when to use Carnage and Moon Girl to maximize their power-boosting potential.

Devil Dino/Sunspot control

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another deck centering around Devil Dino, which is a more controlling type of deck, involves Sunspot as your other main offensive option. Here, you can go from using control cards to disrupting your opponent’s field while not fully maximizing your energies per turn, allowing you to boost Sunspot’s power.

In this deck, you will still need the Devil Dino staples, namely Moon Girl, Cable, Agent 13, Sentinel, Scarlet Witch, and The Collector, but with more control options and built-in high-powered units, including cards that can disrupt your opponent’s field. These can provide a significant boost to Devil Dinosaur and Sunspot.

This includes Enchantress, which can remove all the abilities from the Ongoing cards in the location where you will place her. This can convert the possible subtracted points from your opponent’s units into plusses for your side of the location.

Another solid option for this deck is White Queen, which can give you a possible powerful unit while boosting Devil Dino’s power and being a card with six power points as well. Shang-Chi, on the other hand, removes your opponent’s units on a certain location that have nine or more power. Klaw can be a game-changing unit, where placing him into a specific location can grant plus six power points on the location to the right.

The trick to using this deck is to control where and when you will play your cards, or if you should play those since Sunspot’s potential relies on your unused energies per turn. But if you can use this deck engine currently, you can be a force to be reckoned with, especially if you are lucky to play on locations that provide advantages to players.

Devil Dinosaur deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Devil Dinosaur deck along with their effects: