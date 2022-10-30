Four best Pool two decks in Marvel Snap

As players progress through the new online card game, Marvel Snap, new cards are unlocked to improve previously used decks. The way Second Dinner developed to acquire new cards is one of the main innovations in the genre.

Reaching collection level 222 is the beginning of more fierce and competitive matches since the new pool two cards bring more possibilities to counter strategies while strengthening archetypes that didn’t have so much strength in pool one.

It is possible to use and face decks with more defensive or control strategies thanks to the greater number of disruptive cards present, creating a greater complexity of play styles.

If you’ve already started getting new cards but still don’t know the best decks in Marvel Snap pool two, we’ll look at some of the best possible options to keep progressing and unlocking new cards.

The best pool two decks in Marvel Snap

Since players don’t choose which cards they will receive from the collection level, here are four deck suggestions that can make you rank up with cards from pool two. If you still need to get all the cards, you can replace them with some of the best cards from pool two until you find the ideal ones for your deck.

Devil Dinosaur Control

Devil Dinosaur is a pool one card with an ability that gets even better with access to pool two. Of all the decks on this list, it is the one that makes the most use of the new cards available and this includes cards that benefit from adding cards in hand and cards that facilitate this process.

The cards we suggest being added to the Devil Dinosaur deck are Agent 13, Sunspot, The Collector, Storm, Jubilee, and The Infinaut.

Paired with Devil Dinosaur, The Collector is a card that gains power as cards are added to your hand, except drawn cards. This means that the effects of Cable, Sentinel, Agent 13, and White Queen will benefit two cards. You can surprise your opponent by playing Odin on turn six to reactivate these cards’ abilities and add even more power to The Collector and Devil Dinosaur.

During matches where it is impossible to play Devil Dinosaur, some combos can be used during the final turns to get a lot of power. Sunspot can be played on turn one to allow skipping turn five and playing The Infinaut on turn six. In addition, Storm can be played on turn three, followed by Jessica Jones or Jubilee on turn four to conquer a location.

While it doesn’t have many disruptive cards, this deck focuses more on increasing its own power and performing powerful late-game combos.

Swarm Discard Aggro

The Discard archetype already had some effectiveness in pool one, but with the addition of Swarm, it can make surprise plays in the final round that can be worth a good amount of cubes during a Snap.

The cards we suggest being added to discard are Iceman and Swarm. Swarm is a two-cost card with three power, and its ability is: “When this is discarded from your hand, add two copies that cost zero to your hand.”

The ideal strategy for this deck is to keep Apocalypse and Swarm in your hand and surprise your opponent by playing both on turn six and securing victory somewhere.

The game’s beginning should focus on ensuring good discards in the turns ahead while placing Angela or Bishop on the board. Not revealing the discard abilities to the opponent until turn four is very important to surprise them, with the most important cards in hand, it is possible to try an early Snap to guarantee more cubes at the end of the game.

Using turns four and five to discard Apocalypse or Swarm will reveal your strategy, but it will be too late for the opponent who will have already spent resources on the board. Ideal turn six has Swarm along with Apocalypse, but an America Chavez still holds the surprise thanks to Swarm. The most important thing is to hold the Swarm for the final round.

Kazoo Sandman

Kazoo is one of the best decks available at pool one, thanks to its simplicity and power, making it perfect for beginners. Your strategy will continue to be seen even in decks with pool three cards, but updating it with new cards is important to perfect your strategies.

The cards we suggest being added to Kazoo’s deck are Ebony Maw, Iceman, and Sandman. Sandman is a four-cost card with one power, and its ability is: “Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.”

Sandman manages to bring some disruption to the Kazoo archetype while slightly altering the deck’s playstyle. The idea remains simple, play as many cards in the first turns until during turn four, you can play Sandman and disrupt your opponent’s strategies while still playing Ka-Zar or Blue Marvel in the following turns to strengthen your entire board.

Since the deck has a greater number of Ongoing cards, Spectrum can make a difference on turn six, instead of Onslaught or America Chavez, which strongly contest a single location. With the Sandman restriction in place, cards like Klaw can effectively contribute points to two locations, increasing the deck’s flexibility.

The new one-cost additions are simple. Whenever you can start with Iceman to disrupt the opponent. Your skill can even yield a victory without you knowing it. While Ebony Maw works in synergy with Sandman, so you can play it freely whenever Sandman is also in your hand for the next turn.

Movement Deck

The arrival of three cards from pool two allows you to create a deck focused on an archetype that didn’t have the strength to be consistent in pool one, the movement mechanics. This deck will find its true strength with cards from pool three, but this scaled-down version is enough to start practicing and earning some cubes.

The pool two cards needed are Cloak, Vulture, and Vision. The mainstays of the deck will be the cards Kraven, Multiple Man, and Vulture.

Kraven needs cards to be moved to the location he is in. Its presence is a sign of commitment to that location.

Multiple Man has an easy ability to activate in this deck and is easy to contest multiple locations with, on the other hand, the board can get very full quickly. Playing Forge before Multiple Man and a Hulkbuster after can create a board full of Multiple Man with five or seven power.

Vulture needs to be moved as many times as possible and can accumulate large amounts of power toward the end of the game. You can move it far enough that it can contest a location pretty much on its own.

America Chavez is the only card that doesn’t count towards synergy with these pillars, but it brings more draw consistency to the deck. Finally, if you have paid for the Season Pass Premium, Miles Morales must be added to the deck.