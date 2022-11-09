Marvel Snap Featured Location: Best decks for Shuri’s Lab

Marvel Snap has unique mechanics of locations that players fight for control over. Second Dinner adds a new in-game location each week and makes it appear 40 percent more times in matches during a 48-hour period. Here are the best ways to take advantage of the featured location: Shuri’s Lab.

With an extra 40 percent appearance rate, players may want to use cards that benefit from Shuri’s Lab to win their matches. Another option is to know the location to prepare to face opponents who use it. Despite appearing less often than the hot location event, the extended duration of the featured location makes it worth thinking about how to modify your preferred deck.

How to use Shuri’s Lab location in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap

Shuri’s Lab has the following effect: “When you play a card here, double its Power.”

Shuri’s Lab is the first location added to the game during the Warriors of Wakanda ranked season and its lore is related to the Black Panther stories in the same way that its mechanics synergize greatly with the newly added card to the season pass.

Black Panther soon becomes an obvious choice for anyone who has acquired it, but there are a few other cards that can benefit enormously from the effects of the new location. The crucial point is to find how to respond to that location when it appears in your game, however. The answer is simple, Chang-Chi.

Chang-Chi becomes available from pool two and has the ability to destroy all opponent’s cards from that location that have nine or more power. When any card with at least five power becomes Chang-chi’s target, it’s easy to imagine how to thwart your opponents in the final turns.

In general, any deck that uses cards of great power can take advantage of this location. If you don’t have the suggested cards, you can replace them with other powerful cards from your own collection.

Highlighted cards

Here are some card ideas that can be used in the new location or to benefit from its effects. Honorable mentions for cards that can strengthen themselves before activating the location effect like Guardian cards, especially Gamora, or cards that have a lot of raw power, like Infinaut, Destroyer, and Death.

Black Panther

Image via Marvel Snap

Of course, using Black Panther in Shuri’s Lab simply makes too much sense to ignore, especially in Black Panther decks with the aim of making him stronger. One option to protect yourself from opponents with Chang-Chi is to play Armor on the location before Black Panther, so your cards can’t be destroyed, but keep in mind that your opponent’s cards can’t be destroyed either.

Chang-Chi

Image via Marvel Snap

Chang-Chi is simply the best answer for Shuri’s Lab, being able to beat the locality alone on the last turn if he catches his opponent off guard, or if his side is already completely full. The only precaution is to use Armor. If this happens, it is probably better to invest in securing the other locations.

Best Decks to use with Shuri’s Lab in Marvel Snap

Here are some deck suggestions for all Marvel Snap players to make good use of Shuri’s Lab regardless of which pool they are in.

Black Panther Zoo pool one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Pool one keeps it simple and straightforward. The biggest advantage of playing here is not worrying about having your cards destroyed by Shang-Chi opponents. Black Panther can be replaced by another one-cost card or by Jessica Jones to capitalize on the effect of the new location.

A central part of the strategy is to win in the other locations while your opponent focuses on Shuri’s Lab. Angela is a powerful card for other locations and America Chavez is a powerful finisher for Shuri’s Lab. The function of the other cards is to fill the board so that the effects of Ka-zar and Blue Marvel gain impact.

Black Panther buffs pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Pool two cards have powerful boosters so Black Panther can grow before reaching the board like Okoye and Nakia. An Odin on turn six can create devastating numbers. Black Panther can be replaced by Armor, to protect your cards played in Shuri’s Lab from Chang-Chi opponents, Jessica Jones, or even Gamora.

Killmonger can counter several different strategies that use one-cost cards, in addition to being able to activate his own Nova in any location, making it an option to be used in the same location as Angela, in order to strengthen her.

Wolfsbane and Mister Sinister also have good synergies and can try to secure a location together. Mister Sinister is a good target for buffs if you don’t have Black Panther in your hand, or even in your deck.

Shuri’s Lab control pool three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The most important move here is to use Chang-Chi on turn six to destroy everything your opponent has built-in Shuri’s Lab. This move has the potential to secure extra cubes.

Otherwise, the other cards in the deck have good synergies with Shuri’s Lab or countering opponents’ strategies. Sera allows you to use a sequence of cards on turn six that can negate multiple effects of your opponent. Killmonger, Enchantress, and Chang-Chi are the main cards to do this and the use of each one should be reactive to each opponent’s strategies.

As with most control decks, it is almost always preferable to be the second player to reveal cards in order to prevent the opponent from taking certain actions.

Captain Marvel is a phenomenal card for Shuri’s Lab, as with its double power it will make even more difference in the final movement for a possible victory that would be lost.

Maximus can also be thrown by surprise on turn six by reaching 14 power. The best scenario for this to happen is with Sera being played in the previous turn.