Marvel Snap Hot Location guide: Best decks for Luke’s Bar

Hoe to make cards stay at Luke's Bar when you want them to.

Second Dinner has several different strategies to keep Marvel Snap games varied. Players who play the best decks for Luke’s Bar in the next 24 hours will be able to dramatically increase their cube gain and climb the ranks.

Once a week, the Hot Location takes place, an event in which a specific location appears 60 percent more frequently during a 24-hour period. This period is more than enough time for players to accumulate large amounts of cubes when they are ahead of their opponents in their strategies, so here’s how to use Luke’s Bar’s effect to your advantage and some suggested decks for each pool.

Luke’s Bar location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Luke’s Bar is a rare location with the effect: “When you play a card here, return it to your hand.”

Most decks find it difficult to add points to Luke’s Bar due to its effect of making all cards played on it return to the hand of the player who played it.

Even though it’s not a secret how to add cards to a location without playing them there, the secret to winning games in the presence of Luke’s Bar is to utilize its effect in the player’s favor.

Its effect means that cards with an On Reveal effect can be used multiple times during a match. Since there are plenty of such effects in Marvel Snap, there are many possibilities to take advantage of them.

An interaction that often confuses players because it isn’t directly explained, however, can yield an advantage when used on purpose. Luke’s Bar causes played cards to return to their owner’s hand, but if the player’s hand is already full, the card will remain in the location.

Also, using Green Goblin or Hobgoblin will return it to the hand of the player who played it and not the opponent.

How to win at Luke’s Bar in Marvel Snap

The most obvious strategy to win in Luke’s Bar is the same used for Sanctum Sanctorum or Death’s Domain: not playing cards at the location, but adding them in alternate ways. Cards like Squirrel Girl, White Tiger, or Doctor Doom can easily increase the power counter in the location. Effects such as Klaw’s or Mister Fantastic’s can also help gain control of the location. Jubilee also has a chance to shine, as its effect is On Reveal and adds a card from the deck to the location.

Another way to win at Luke’s Bar is with a combo that transforms it into another location, and then plays cards normally. The best examples are Storm, followed by Jessica Jones or Juggernaut. When using Storm, the best-case scenario is that the player doesn’t have priority, so if the opponent plays a card in Luke’s Bar in the same turn, their card returns to their hand and Storm remains.

Scarlet Witch and Rhino can also change the location, but they don’t have the same efficiency in gaining the location. Similarly, Professor X can guarantee victory at the location if there is no priority.

Finally, a less common strategy is to use a deck like Devil Dinosaur that wants to have a lot of cards in hand. Cards whose effect adds other cards to the hand when played while the player already has a full hand will remain in Luke’s Bar. White Queen, Nick Fury, and Moon Girl are very useful examples of this.

Additionally, some cards can be really annoying for opponents when played in Luke’s Bar, especially Iceman, Korg, and Black Widow.

The best Luke’s Bar decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks have interactions that can be put to good use in the presence of Luke’s Bar, but also work when the location does not appear. If you don’t have any of these cards in your collection, they can be replaced by the recommendations present in the strategies listed above according to your collection level and play style preference.

Luke’s Bar series 1

Image via Second Dinner

Series one already has good options for On Reveal effects, including cards like Korg that can throw more than one stone in the opponent’s deck, and White Tiger to create a Tiger in Luke’s Bar with the help of Odin. Mister Sinister can also add a card to the location to add points, and Nightcrawler can move there.

Guardians of the Galaxy cards have more overall chances to activate their effects as many opponents will try to play their cards in locations where they can remain, making it easier to gain extra power.

Luke’s Bar series 2

Image via Second Dinner

Series two makes good use of the strategies that started in series one, but with important additions.

Iceman and Scorpion can be used multiple times. Vision is a new card that can move on its own. The Storm and Jessica Jones combo is also available. The rest follow the same game patterns to win.

Luke’s Bar Devil Dinosaur

Image via Second Dinner

Devil Dinosaur has a powerful archetype. Its many cards with the effect of adding other cards to the hand such as Agent 13, Cable, Sentinel, White Queen and Moon Girl, in addition to fulfilling their everyday functions, can also make the player’s cards remain in Luke’s Bar. This can be the difference to secure the location.

Cosmo is a tech card that can be replaced by others of similar function such as Enchantress or Shang-Chi, or even Black Widow to terrify the opponent who can spend many turns without drawing cards due to Luke’s Bar.

Luke’s Bar Patriot

Image via Second Dinner

Patriot is a good option to add cards to Luke’s Bar and make them more powerful to beat the location.

In addition to containing Squirrel Girl, Debrii, and Ultron, Mister Negative and Brood can also add non-effect cards. The combined effects of Patriot, Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel and Mystique make them quite powerful.

Iceman and Korg can be used multiple times if there are no other low cost cards in the initial turns.