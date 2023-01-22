Marvel Snap Hot Location guide: Best decks for Mojoworld

Every week, Marvel Snap players can try to take advantage of strategies involving specific locations during the Hot Location period. Using the best decks for Mojoworld this week while this location spawns 60 percent more often can help move up the remaining ranks to reach Infinite.

During the 24-hour period, Mojoworld will appear more frequently for all players, regardless of their collection levels, so here are decks and guides for all series so everyone can look for an advantage over their opponents.

Mojoworld location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Mojoworld is a common location with the following effect: “Whoever has more cards here gets +100 Power.”

Mojoworld’s effect works on a constant basis, which means that the player who has the most units there during any given round will receive 100 power points. This is important during the game, as it can define who is the player with initiative priority.

If both players have the same amount of cards, neither player gets the 100-power bonus.

How to win at Mojoworld in Marvel Snap

The best way to guarantee a victory in Mojoworld is obviously to have more units than your opponents so that 100 power will be added to your side of the location. To achieve this, the best strategy is to destroy the opponent’s cards in the final round whenever they do not protect them.

Since multiple cards are needed to fill the location, it is common for players to use one-cost cards, or even play very powerful cards, hoping that both players will gather four units in the location. In both cases it is possible to use Elektra, Killmonger and Shang-Chi to defeat your opponent. If you can destroy at least one of your opponent’s cards, you can win with four units in Mojoworld.

To prevent this from happening, it’s best to play cards that have a cost greater than one and that don’t have a power greater than eight. That way the cards cannot be destroyed. Another way to protect them is to play Armor, but the opponent’s cards won’t be destroyed either, so it’ll be a power struggle like any other.

Brood is an extremely useful card for locations like Mojoworld, as well as playing Ultron on the final turn so the opponent doesn’t expect to need to play Killmonger.

Countering this type of strategy is possible using the Daredevil and Professor X combo since it is only necessary to have more cards than the opponent to gain the location.

The best Mojoworld decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks have interactions that can be put to good use in the presence of Mojoworld and are best utilized during Hot Location. If you don’t have any of the cards listed here in your collection, they can be replaced by some of the cards listed above or by others according to your collection level and game style preference.

Mojoworld series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Series one has many decks of the Kazoo archetype, and they are perfect for populating Mojoworld. Numerous low-cost units being powered up by Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel is a simple and effective strategy.

The only extra precautions are protecting your own one-cost cards from your opponent using Armor. America Chavez can be an effective finisher when it comes to scoring big in the final round.

Mojoworld series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The series two options allow you to create a deck with more win conditions. Mister Sinister and Sentinel can easily be used to fill Mojoworld, while Elektra can destroy an opponent’s unprotected card.

Professor X can be used to stall Mojoworld with more cards than the opponent while Devil Dinosaur can beat a location alone. It is also possible to use Moon Girl to get two Devil Dinosaurs, in which case you can skip Mojoworld.

Mojoworld Patriot Silver Surfer

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck is a version of one of the best decks in the Marvel Snap meta and manages to score points while adding a lot of cards to locations. Patriot and Silver Surfer are the cards to end the game, benefiting the vast majority of previously played cards.

This version also uses Polaris to help move possible low cost cards that are in Mojoworld on the opponent’s side.