Marvel Snap Hot Location guide: Best decks for Altar of Death

Altar of Death is a new location in Marvel Snap. To spice things up during its launch, Second Dinner makes it appear 40 percent more often for two days.

Since locations are one of the main factors that influence matches, players who want to have more chances of accumulating cubes during this period can build the best decks for Altar of Death.

Altar of Death location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Altar of Death is a new rare location with the effect: “When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn.” Altar of Death’s effect destroys all cards played at the location. The two main points to note are the synergy with destroy decks and the difficulty of keeping cards in location to score points.

Many decks are made to have their cards destroyed, and all of them can make great use of Altar of Death with little modification to optimize them.

Keeping cards to add points and beat the location is best achieved by playing cards that cannot be destroyed or removed from the location.

The most important point however is to observe how the energy gain of the location works. If the player can play more than one card, he then gets a cumulative energy bonus on the next turn. This effect makes Altar of Death one of the most complex locations to play to date in Marvel Snap, allowing many unique combos to be performed at different stages of the game.

How to win at Altar of Death in Marvel Snap

The main ways to play with Altar of Death present on the board is to play cards on it to create opportunities for combos with multiple cards, to play powerful high-cost cards, or to prevent your opponent from doing so.

There are a few cards that can benefit any deck using any strategy, most notably Deadpool, who, if unstopped can continue to provide two more energy each round while doubling his power, easily reaching 16 power if he’s in his starting hand. Another highlight goes to the Wasp and Yellowjacket cards that cost zero energy and therefore can be played with other cards in the same round, making the player accumulate even more points for the next round.

Energy-heavy games can easily deplete a player’s hand, so Crystal can watch some play during those days to replenish cards.

The best Altar of Death decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks have interactions that can be put to good use in the presence of the Altar of Death and may not perform as well when it does not appear due to the impact of its effects. If you don’t have any of these cards in your collection, they can be replaced according to your collection level and play style preference.

Altar of Death series one deck

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Since series one has a limited number of options, the main strategy is to use the low-cost cards to be sacrificed and allow playing cards like Gamora, White Tiger, and Professor X more quickly. When it is necessary to win the location or even prevent your enemy from using it, Mister Sinister and Armor will be useful.

Altar of Death series two deck

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck for players who are with the collection in series two has good cards to use with the energy bonus of Altar of Death, mainly Leech, Hobgoblin, White Tiger and Professor X. Odin is a great asset and can reactivate the effect of White Tiger.

Storm and Jessica Jones combo helps to beat a location along with Professor X if you can play him early. Jubilee, while not especially effective, can help maintain Altar of Death points.

Altar of Death with Galactus, Death deck

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck seeks to make the best possible use of the synergy of destroy combined with the high accumulation of energy to play heavy cards quickly.

Deadpool in the starting hand will be one of the best possible cards to play in Altar of Death, at least until the enemy plays Armor in the location. It grants extra energy each turn to perform combos on subsequent turns. This makes it easier to choose when to play Galactus.

The first idea is to play Galactus on turn four and then play Spider-Man on the next turn. If it’s not possible to play Spider-Man, playing Leader with Death should be enough to beat the location.

The objective of the other cards most of the time will be to activate the effect of Altar of Death or its destroy synergies to score enough points to win in the locations. This deck should follow a common strategy for DeathWave decks.