Marvel Snap Featured Location: Best decks for Warrior Falls

Each week, Second Dinner brings a new location to Marvel Snap to spice things up, and players who know how to best utilize the new Warrior Falls location will have the upper hand in winning their matches.

Warrior Falls will have an extra 40 percent spawn rate for the next 48 hours. Using a deck that can benefit from its effects can significantly increase win rates during the time the new location appears more frequently.

How to use the Warrior Falls location in Marvel Snap

Warrior Falls is a location of the uncommon rarity with the effect “After each turn, cards here FIGHT! Destroy the weakest one(s).”

Following the theme of the current season, Warriors of Wakanda, yet another Wakanda location has been added bringing an entirely new effect to the game. All cards in Warrior Falls fight each other until only the strongest survive and all others are destroyed. This location’s ability trigger relevant Destroy ability mechanics. Ties work the same way as cards like Doctor Strange. Either both cards will be destroyed, if there is another stronger card, or both will remain, if they are the strongest in the location. If a player has two cards in this location and the opponent has none, the player’s two cards will fight each other.

Cards with above-average power for their costs are quite relevant in Warrior Fall, having a chance to destroy the opponent’s cards. If the opponent waits until the final rounds to play their most powerful cards, however, the lost card will have been a wasted resource.

The other possible best way to deal with this location is to use cards that want to be destroyed, such as Nova, Bucky Barnes, Sabertooth, or Deadpool.

Cards like Armor and Colossus have effects that prevent destruction, which can help to beat the opponent in this location. Like every location that takes advantage of cards with high power, Chang-chi is a possible answer to be used in the last turn of the game, surprising the opponent.

Highlighted cards

Here are some card ideas that can be used in the new location or to benefit from its effects, no matter what decks they’re in. Honorable mention for Hulkbuster which, when played, links a card that is already present, helping to guarantee control of Warrior Falls with a single card.

Ebony Maw

Ebony Maw is available in pool two and it is one of the most powerful one-cost cards currently available in Marvel Snap. This means it can guarantee Warrior Falls until the opponent can play something stronger on later turns. When this happens, you can play another card in its place, as Ebony Maw’s drawback effect will no longer be active. If the opponent waits to do this on the last turn, however, there is no chance of a response.

Because of this, perhaps Ebony Maw’s main function is to distract the opponent. Making the opponent have to spend resources in the final rounds to take out Ebony Maw means they won’t be investing as much in the other locations. So at the cost of one energy, you can focus all your other resources on the other two locations.

Polaris

Polaris is available in pool three and has an effect that can be very annoying for the opponent. Moving your opponent’s low-cost cards to the location Polaris is in is the perfect way to use Warrior Falls to strip your opponent of value. In addition to being able to ruin great strategies by destroying cards like Sunspot.

Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus is available in pool three and works similarly to Polaris but affects your opponent’s hand. Its power of 10 is enough to wipe out many of the opponent’s cards. But there are even more interesting scenarios to happen.

If your opponent has four or fewer cards in their hand when you play it, they’ll only have one freshly drawn card to play on their remaining turns, so even if they win Warrior Falls, the other locations could be quite vulnerable. It is also possible to play Doctor Octopus a turn earlier with cards that generate energy such as Psylocke or Electro. Which takes away even more resources from your opponent.

Best Decks to use with Warrior Falls in Marvel Snap

Here are some suggested decks that any Marvel Snap player can use to take advantage of the effects of Warrior Falls, regardless of their collection level.

Pool one

Devil Dino

Since the idea of the new location is to use cards with high power, or not to use the effects of the location, many players will be able to use Hulk in their decks and there are few cards in pool one that can compare with Hulk. The best option then is to use a Devil Dinosaur deck. Using cards to fill your hand, it’s easy to get past the Hulk’s 12 power.

The other location can be beaten with different combinations of the present cards. White Queen can be especially useful for knowing what your opponent plans to do in the final rounds.

Ongoing

If the high-risk destructive effects of the new location don’t suit your playstyle, a deck with Warrior Falls answers can help. The idea is simple, benefit from as many Ongoing effects as possible and end up using Spectrum to buff the other cards.

Warrior Falls can be contested with Namor, but arguably the best strategy would be to protect cards from the locale effect with Armor or Colossus, which can also frustrate opponents with destroy decks.

Pool two

Destroy

The pool two cards in this deck are Bucky Barnes, Sabretooth, Killmonger, Shang-chi, and Hobgoblin.

The main idea is to add control for those times when you want your cards destroyed. So Nova can be destroyed easily by buffing all the rest of the cards. The most interesting combos here are using Moongirl to get two copies of Nova, or even Sabretooth, costing zero, to play on the final turn.

Chang-chi is a powerful counter in Warrior Falls if the player is second to reveal cards, as he can easily destroy his opponent on the final turn. The rest of the cards must be played as normal.

Pool three

Deathpool

The pool three cards in this deck are Deadpool, The Hood, Wave, Venom, Taskmaster, and Death.

The highlight of this deck is the use of Deadpool in Warrior Falls to be deliberately destroyed as many times as possible. Whenever he is not destroyed, it means that the player is winning in that location. Also, playing a powerful Deadpool followed by Taskmaster can easily secure a location.

The combo of Wave, Death, and Taskmaster is also extremely powerful and does not depend on the number of cards being destroyed during the match. The Hood is one of the cards you want to be destroyed so you don’t have a minus-one power on your side of the board.

Zero Destroy

The pool three cards in this deck are Zero, Maximus, Typhoid Mary, Red Skull, and Taskmaster.

The core idea of this deck is to make use of Zero’s effect to bring extremely powerful cards to Warrior Falls, potentially beating most of the cards your opponents might have or play there. Zero’s main targets are Typhoid Mary and Red Skull, but it’s also possible to use Maximus in the same way. Enchantress and Venom can also remove the negative effects of these cards if Zero is not available.

After playing one of your main cards, just use Taskmaster to finish a second location.

Final words

As a new location, there are many possibilities for interesting interactions with cards, especially considering the varied effects present on pool three cards. If you don’t like playing with that in mind, however, you can always use cards like Scarlet Witch, Storm, or Magik to control the locations that will be in play.