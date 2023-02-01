How to win featured Plunder Castle location in Marvel Snap

It’s time to play in the last new location of the Savage Land season. During the next two days, Marvel Snap players will be able to build the best Plunder Castle decks to win some extra cubes from unprepared opponents.

During this 48-hour period, the featured location will appear 40 percent more often in all games, meaning decks built around Plunder Castle will be able to win 40 percent more. However, players will want to use decks that can still win when the location doesn’t appear.

Plunder Castle location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Plunder Castle is a new uncommon location with the effect: “Only cards that cost 6 can be played here.” This new location is one of the few this season that does not support destroy synergy and instead restricts the number of cards played.

The restriction on playing only six-cost cards means that location-altering cards like Scarlet Witch, Storm, and Magik cannot be used, so players will have to use other strategies to beat their opponents in Plunder Castle.

How to win at Plunder Castle in Marvel Snap

A very restrictive location like Plunder Castle means many games will have key final turns. Players will often be faced with a choice of building their decks, choosing to play powerful cards on turn six, using strategies that can add cards in other locations, or trying to stop their opponent from playing cards at Plunder Castle.

Some standout six-cost cards to use in Plunder Castle are Leader which, despite recent nerfs, can still be useful on predictable occasions like the appearance of Plunder Castle. Destroyer has a lot of power and can easily be used in a deck along with Armor and Professor X to protect the other cards.

Players who prefer less direct strategies can use cards like Vision, Doctor Doom, and White Tiger to indirectly add power to Plunder Castle before the final turn.

Lastly, using Wave on turn five will change the cost of all cards to four, making it impossible for any player to play cards at Plunder Castle directly on turn six. Together with the strategy of indirectly adding power in earlier turns it can be a solid strategy to surprise the opponent in the final turn.

The best Plunder decks in Marvel Snap

All players will have Plunder Castle in some matches during the Featured Location event so we have prepared decks for each pool. Many of the cards listed here can be substituted according to the cards available to each player, as well as personal preferences.

Plunder Castle series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The main strategy for this deck of series one cards is to use the initial turns to fill a location. This way it is possible to use the White Tiger and Odin combo to get exactly two Tigers in the third location, which, hopefully, is Plunder Castle.

This strategy can beat a Hulk played in Plunder Castle in the final turn and, if necessary, it is possible to move Nightcrawler to Plunder Castle for some extra points.

Plunder Castle series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Another deck with a simple strategy. The idea here is to use discard synergy to create a powerful turn six card with the increased power of Apocalypse. In games where Apocalypse is not available, America Chavez can help, even if it is not the best card to play in Plunder Castle.

The main thing is to discard as many cards as possible to get the advantage. Remember that Killmonger can destroy one-cost cards so it’s possible to add Armor if the need arises in place of one of the one-cost cards.

Plunder Castle Shuri Vision

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck uses one of the best cards in the meta, Shuri, in order to create a card strong enough to beat any opponent’s card in Plunder Castle.

There are two main ways to do this. Shuri on turn four to power up Vision on turn five, then turn six is flexible. Moving Vision to Plunder Castle and playing another card like Taskmaster or Magneto can add up to a lot of points. Playing Aero during turn six can prevent your opponents’ cards from being played into Plunder Castle, allowing Vision to gain location easily.

Also, Orka is a good card to play in Plunder Castle when Vision is not available.