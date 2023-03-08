How to win the Nidavellir location in Marvel Snap

Nidavellir is this week’s Hot Location in Marvel Snap. This means that for the next 24 hours, the location will show up 50 percent more frequently in games, favoring players who can build the best decks for Nidavellir.

The Marvel Snap developers have made some changes to the duration and frequency of their Featured and Hot Locations events. Since there will be fewer Featured Locations being added per Season, the Hot Location event will take their place in select weeks. It may even not happen at all.

Nidavellir location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Nidavellir is a common location with the following effect: “Cards here have +5 Power.” A location with a simple and straightforward effect affects all cards that are played or added to the location in the same way that an Ongoing effect would.

While the desire to reach large amounts of power can be tempting for many players, it must be remembered this location opens up space for the opponent to play Shang-Chi and destroy cards that have four base power.

How to win at Nidavellir in Marvel Snap

Filling the location with powerful cards can certainly accumulate a lot of points, but to win this way it is essential that Armor is played in Nidavellir at least until turn three, to protect the cards from being destroyed by an opposing Shang-Chi.

However, there are many more interesting approaches. First, playing cards with power below four is perfect for keeping them in play, especially if you can play a lot of them, after all with four cards a location adds a total of 20 points by itself.

Another approach to getting a lot of leverage is to use Venom to consume several cards in this location, granting a lot of power to the symbiote, and then just play Taskmaster or Arnim Zola to reproduce its accumulated full power in a different location.

Finally, a card that deserves a lot of attention is Iron Man, its effect is very powerful, and, together with the fact that the location grants five power, it is possible to reach very high scores without worrying about the opponent destroying your cards.

The best Nidavellir decks in Marvel Snap

Here are some decks that can assist players during the Hot Location event. Most of the cards featured in these decks can be swapped out with cards from a player’s personal collection to suit their preferred playstyle.

Iron Man

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Players who haven’t advanced very far in their collections can try the strategy of playing several low-cost cards in the location, to later finish with Iron Man.

The best way to take advantage of this is by playing low-cost cards in the first two turns. Turns three, four, and five should be used in another location, ideally with Storm and Jessica Jones, so just play Iron Man in turn six on Nidavellir to see the points go up.

Killmonger and Klaw can help tackle opponents with similar strategies. Killmonger can destroy important one-cost cards, mainly Sunspot while Klaw can add points to location from a distance, increasing Iron Man’s effect.

Angela can be used as a pivot in a location to accumulate points, especially when playing Nightcrawler in Angela’s location and then grinding to Nidavellir, while Mister Fantastic and Lizard are especially effective at gaining priority.

Location Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck plans to prepare itself to face opponents that want to abuse the location, especially Thanos and Iron Man. The main strategy is to use Daredevil to analyze the opponent’s turn five play, opening up space for Professor X, Spider-Man, or Aero, as needed.

Zabu is an important player, because with him on the field it is possible to play more cards in the final turn, including Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, and Absorbing Man, giving a great level of control to the match.

So if the opponent plays very strong cards on Nidavellir, Shang-Chi can destroy them. Using Thanos or Ka-Zar decks are countered by Killmonger and Enchantress is the perfect counter to Iron Man.

Thanos and Lockjaw

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

A Thanos deck is one of the best options to use during the event. The large amount of Infinity Stones can easily fill Nidavellir with enough power to overwhelm the opponent and their additional effects are the way to win in other locations.

Quinjet makes each Infinity Stone cost zero, essential to help fill Nidavellir. Thanks to the constant presence of Infinity Stones, most of the remaining part of the deck is made up of impact cards that can either be put into play by Lockjaw’s effect or played in the final turns.

As it couldn’t be missed during the event, this version of the deck has Shang-Chi and Iron Man as extra tools to take advantage of Nidavellir’s effects.