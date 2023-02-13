Best Thanos decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Marvel Snap players have the opportunity to play as some of the most iconic heroes and villains in the Marvel universe. Getting the card from one of the most iconic supervillains means putting together the best Thanos deck in Marvel Snap.

As one of the rarest cards in the game, not many players will already obtain this supervillain. He is in the “Big Bad” category, as called by Second Dinner, where the biggest and most powerful villains are, who will probably never have their rarity reduced in the game. But players who get it need to think about the best ways to use it.

Thanos card abilities in Marvel Snap explained

Thanos is a six-cost card with eight power. Its effect is as follows: “At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.” It is available only in series five, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection, for 6,000 Collectors Tokens.

Thanos’ ability is unique to Marvel Snap. Adding six cards to the deck at the start of the game drastically changes the way the deck works, especially considering that each of these additional cards has its respective effects, which can be seen below.

The Infinity Stones

Mind Stone: 1/1 “On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck.”

Power Stone: 1/3 “Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power. (wherever he is)”

Reality Stone: 1/1 “On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card.”

Soul Stone: 1/1 “On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power.”

Space Stone: 1/1 “On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card.”

Time Stone: 1/1 “On Reveal: Draw a card. Next turn, you get +1 Energy.”

The only one that doesn’t have a draw card in its effect is the Power Stone, the same one that is responsible for increasing Thanos’ power by ten points. Also, its ability is Ongoing-type, so it needs to be present on the board for it to keep working. The other stones have different effects that can be better used in different situations.

Strategy for Thanos decks in Marvel Snap

Since the release of Thanos, players have wondered how best to deal with the Infinity Stones and how to activate the desired effect of the Power Gem that grants Thanos ten more power.

The truth is there are currently quite a few different strategies available to players who have unlocked Thanos depending on what other cards are available to the player.

One of the most common is to associate the large number of Infinity Stones played to feed cards with destroy synergy, mainly Carnage and Death. Other strategies involve using Lockjaw to rotate gems and other cards in the deck, or even returning them to the hand with Falcon or Beast and using their effects more than once.

The best Thanos combos in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Thanos include:

Quinjet

Carnage/Killmonger

Death/Wave

Bishop/Angela

Falcon/Beast

There are some pretty interesting combinations to use when adding Thanos to your deck. The first one is Quinjet; with this card in play, all Infinity Stones cost zero which, combined with the fact most make you draw more cards, is a great way to play more cards. It may be necessary to protect Quinjet from Killmonger, so Armor is often associated with this combo.

Carnage and Killmonger are great cards for destroying all the gems on the board and due to the large number of them, it is relatively easier to summon Death later on. Wave is an increment card that can make it possible to play more than one card on the final turn, as many times Death’s cost will be reduced by four or more.

Bishop and Angela can also take great advantage of the number of cards played. In particular, playing the Space Stone on Angela’s location allows you to move any card from there to another location. In this way, it is possible to remove the gem from that space for another card to further increase Angela’s power, or even remove Angela to an empty location and increase her power with up to three more cards played there. This combination is often combined with Falcon and Beast to take better advantage of the ability to play many cards.

These are just some of the most popular combinations. Let’s take a look at some of the best Thanos decks below, with different strategies and card combinations for players to use as they climb the ranks.

The best Thanos decks in Marvel Snap

Many of the decks listed below use the best cards available to win matches, but many of them can be replaced by others depending on each player’s collection and preferences.

Thanos Ongoing

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Several of the Infinity Stones have Ongoing effects, so why not abuse this fact to generate more power in various locations? With no way to destroy gems, we have cards in the deck that take advantage of a large number of cards on the field, especially Ant-Man and Mojo, but also Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, and Spectrum, as many of these cards have Ongoing effects.

Lockjaw has an essential function in rotating the deck and its different effects. Even when a gem goes into the deck and brings another gem, it can be made quite strong with the help of cards like Spectrum, Ka-Zar, or Blue Marvel.

Important points involve not playing Cosmo and Spectrum in the same location and paying attention to the order of cards to activate Lockjaw’s effect, as the first card to return to the deck can be brought back, so gems like the Time Stone can activate twice.

Thanos Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has the main objective of taking advantage of the different effects of the Infinity Stones to control the game in a versatile and often unexpected way for the opponent.

The objective of Quinjet and Beast is to reduce the cost of gems to zero. In this way, it is possible to play them together with other cards and use some of their effects more than once, in addition to providing extra draws from the deck.

The Time Stone can surprise the opponent with energy gain, especially if it is followed by Storm or Professor X. The Space Stone can change the position of cards to reallocate points in difficult locations after the effect of Storm. Soul Stone is amazing when used in conjunction with Valkyrie for reducing the power of cards on the opposing side. And the Reality Stone helps manage bad locations that can disturb the deck’s strategy.

Turn six can have Thanos played when all the gems have gathered, or cards like Valkyrie can be great to finish off some locations the opponent considered won.

Thanos and Devil Dinosaur

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has two main victory conditions, depending on the course of each game. Two Devil Dinosaur (with the help of Moon Girl’s effect) can win the game or use different Infinity Stones to power up cards like Angela, The Collector, and Bishop. Ideally, at least one of these three cards starts to develop by turn three, or too much value will be lost toward the last turn.

After playing the Stones it is possible to clear the board with Carnage and Killmonger or with Falcon depending on whether The Collector and Bishop are available.

Most actions will depend on the set of cards available. Players do not need to stick to a single way of playing, as the effects of Infinity Stones can help in different strategies, especially the energy gain from the Time Stone or the movement from Space Stone.

How to counter Thanos in Marvel Snap

All Thanos decks have six one-cost cards. This means a Killmonger can defeat flood boards and zoo strategies. On the other hand, if Thanos is together with Death, it might make it easier for her to arrive. So Shang-Chi can help both to face Death and a possible Thanos after the six Infinity Stones are activated.

Cosmo can play an essential role against Thanos decks that have Lockjaw as a tool to activate the jewels and draw other cards. It is at least possible to ensure On Reveal effects will not trigger.

Another way to disrupt Thanos’ strategies is by adding cards to the opponent’s deck, so using a deck with Darkhawk and Mystique can make the game much more difficult for Thanos when he draws different stones than he would like.

Final words

Thanos is one of the rarest cards in Marvel Snap, so not many players have gotten it yet, so new strategies and ways to play may keep popping up.

Since it is not necessary to have all the cards in pool three to get this Big Bad, it is natural for players of different collection levels to obtain it, so some strategies are impossible to use. This fact causes quite different cards to be associated with Thanos to give more players a chance to be able to use him.

The fact it doesn’t appear among the most used decks in the game may have to do with its rarity limitation more than its viability itself. However, it’s definitely a lot of fun to use a card like Thanos to beat opponents in Marvel Snap, regardless of the strategy used.